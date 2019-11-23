Cos’hanno in comune un cantante e un pugile? Mah, l’amore per il Natale! Deve essere nata così la collaborazione tra la pop star Robbie Williams e il pugile inglese Tyson Fury, campione della categoria pesi massimi. Il singolo che hanno rilasciato si chiama Bad Sharon, e fa parte del nuovo album di Williams, The Christmas Present, uscito il 22 novembre 2019. La canzone segue altri pezzi che hanno anticipato l’uscita del disco, ovvero Merry Xmas Everybody con Jamie Cullum, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) in collaborazione con Bryan Adams, e le due tracce originali Let’s Not Go Shopping e Rudolph.

Ma torniamo a Bad Sharon: i due uomini spiegano che una sera, durante la quale Fury aveva un incontro di pugilato, Williams gli ha proposto, tra il serio e il faceto, di cantare nel suo prossimo album. L’altro gli ha dettò di sì, e ormai i giochi erano fatti! Williams ha detto che:

È stato un onore incontrare Fury, ma avere la possibilità di stare nel suo spogliatoio prima del combattimento è stato strabiliante… in quel momento è partita l’idea, l’ho visto cantare, gran personaggio, gran personalità, grande voce, e gliel’ho domandato seduta stante e ha detto sì.

Il significato della canzone

Il testo è ironico e frizzante, e vede il protagonista invitare i colleghi dell’ufficio e gli amici ad immergersi nello spirito del Natale. Come? Con bevute di birra, “the real festive cheer” insieme a persone più o meno stravaganti: “grab that Sharon from the office”. Perché a Natale si è tutti più buoni, quindi i brindisi non sono mai abbastanza, soprattutto se permettono di sopportare anche chi di solito non ti è simpatico! Via quindi ai vestiti più belli che si hanno nell’armadio e ai giochi competitivi da tavolo che si fanno solo alle grandi cene.

Risate e divertimenti però a un certo punto sono destinati a finire: arriva il tanto amato Babbo Natale, e tutti devono assolutamente andare a letto per lasciargli fare il suo lavoro: “there he comes, I can see him! Go to bed you sleepy dossers!” Che sia l’alcol a parlare, o la bontà ispirata dal periodo più celebrativo dell’anno, non lo sapremo mai. Di certo, il singolo è un inno alla gioia e alla spensieratezza, rese più intense se condivise.

Il nuovo album The Christmas Present

La nuova raccolta di canzoni tutte dedicate al Natale si divide in due cd, uno rappresentante il Natale passato e l’altro il Natale futuro, mentre il titolo gioca sul fatto di celebrare le festività presenti, con il termine “present” che è inteso anche come regalo.

Ecco la tracklist di The Christmas Present:

Disco 1: Christmas Past

1. ‘Winter Wonderland’

2. ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ featuring Jamie Cullum

3. ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’

4. ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire)’

5. ‘Coco’s Christmas Lullaby’

6. ‘Rudolph’

7. ‘Yeah! It’s Christmas’

8. ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ featuring Poppa Pete

9.’ Let’s Not Go Shopping’

10. ‘Santa Baby’ featuring Helene Fischer

11. ‘Best Christmas Ever’

12. ‘One Last Christmas’

13. ‘Coco’s Christmas Lullaby Reprise’

Disco 2: Christmas Future

14. ‘Time For Change’

15. ‘Idlewild’

16. ‘Darkest Night’

17. ‘Fairytales’ featuring Rod Stewart

18. ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ featuring Bryan Adams

19. ‘Bad Sharon’ featuring Tyson Fury

20. ‘Happy Birthday Jesus Christ’

21. ‘New Year’s Day’

22. ‘Snowflakes’

23. ‘Home’

24. ‘Soul Transmission’



– Tracce Bonus

25.’I Believe in Father Christmas’

26. ‘Not Christmas’

27. ‘Merry Kissmas’

28. ‘It Takes Two’ featuring Rod Stewart

Traduzione del testo di Bad Sharon

Conoscete la canzone

Dimenticate tutto ciò che è andato male

E mi unirò al vostro canto

È il periodo dell’anno in cui tutti

Andiamo d’accordo, perché finché c’è la birra

La vera essenza dei festeggiamenti

I soldi scompaiono



Quindi andiamo, pappemolli

Non vincerete la razza umana

Indossate i vostri stracci allegri

Andate, toglietelo dalla vostra faccia



Prendi quella Sharon dall’ufficio

Nick lo champagne, andiamo via

Giusto in tempo per Auld Lang Syne

(Non posso credere che sia Natale)

Rimangono ancora alcuni cracker da tirare

Sotto il vischio, sciocchi

Amate i vostri amici, amici, amici, amici

(Non riesco a credere che sia di nuovo Natale)



Conosci il punteggio

Non appena affonderai quel colpo

Ce ne sarà un altro

Sicuro come la tua faccia che colpisce il pavimento



Dai, pappemolli

Una mano non si muove fuori posto

Indossate i vostri stracci allegri

Andate, toglietelo dalla vostra faccia



Prendi quella Sharon dall’ufficio

Nick lo champagne, andiamocene

Giusto in tempo per Auld Lang Syne

(Non posso credere che sia Natale)

Rimangono ancora alcuni cracker da tirare

Sotto il vischio, sciocchi

Amate i vostri amici, amici, amici, amici

(Non posso credere che sia Natale

Non riesco a credere che sia di nuovo Natale)



Eccolo che arriva, posso vederlo!

Vai a letto pigrone assonnato!



Babbo Natale sta arrivando

Con i regali sulla sua slitta

Quindi vai a letto, dormi, testa

Prima che voli via



(Via, via, via, via, via)



Prendi quella Sharon dall’ufficio

Nick lo champagne, andiamo via

Giusto in tempo per Auld Lang Syne

(Non posso credere che sia Natale)

Rimangono ancora alcuni cracker da tirare

Sotto il vischio, sciocchi

Amate i vostri amici, amici, amici, amici

(Non posso credere che sia Natale

Non riesco a credere che sia Natale

Non riesco a credere che sia Natale)



Babbo Natale sta arrivando

Con i regali sulla sua slitta

Babbo Natale sta arrivando

Con i regali sulla sua slitta

Babbo Natale sta arrivando

Con i regali sulla sua slitta

Babbo Natale sta arrivando

Con i regali sulla sua slitta

Il testo di Bad Sharon

You know the song

Forget everything that went wrong

And I’ll sing along

It’s the time of the year where we all

Get along, ‘cause as long as there’s beer

The real festive cheer

The money disappears



So come on, you sad sacks

You’re not gonna win the human race

Put on your glad rags

Go get off your face



Grab that Sharon from the office

Nick the champagne, let’s get off it

Just in time for Auld Lang Syne

(Can’t believe it’s Christmas)

There’s still a few crackers left to pull

Under the mistletoe, you fools

Love your friends, friends, friends, friends

(Can’t believe it’s Christmas again)



You know the score

As soon as you’ll sink that shot, there’ll

Be one more

A sure as your face hits the floor



Come on, you sad sacks

A hand jives not out of place

Put on your glad rags

Go get off your face



Grab that Sharon from the office

Nick the champagne, let’s get off it

Just in time for Auld Lang Syne

(Can’t believe it’s Christmas)

There’s still a few crackers left to pull

Under the mistletoe, you fools

Love your friends, friends, friends, friends

(Can’t believe it’s Christmas

Can’t believe it’s Christmas again)



There he comes, I can see him!

Go to bed you sleepy dossers!



Santa’s on his way

With the presents on his sleigh

So go to bed you sleepy, head

Before he flies away



(Away, away, away, away, away)



Grab that Sharon from the office

Nick the champagne, let’s get off it

Just in time for Auld Lang Syne

(Can’t believe it’s Christmas)

There’s still a few crackers left to pull

Under the mistletoe, you fools

Love your friends, friends, friends, friends

(Can’t believe it’s Christmas

Can’t believe it’s Christmas

Can’t believe it’s Christmas)



Santa’s on his way

With the presents on his sleigh

Santa’s on his way

With the presents on his sleigh

Santa’s on his way

With the presents on his sleigh

Santa’s on his way

With the presents on his sleigh