Cos’hanno in comune un cantante e un pugile? Mah, l’amore per il Natale! Deve essere nata così la collaborazione tra la pop star Robbie Williams e il pugile inglese Tyson Fury, campione della categoria pesi massimi. Il singolo che hanno rilasciato si chiama Bad Sharon, e fa parte del nuovo album di Williams, The Christmas Present, uscito il 22 novembre 2019. La canzone segue altri pezzi che hanno anticipato l’uscita del disco, ovvero Merry Xmas Everybody con Jamie Cullum, Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) in collaborazione con Bryan Adams, e le due tracce originali Let’s Not Go Shopping e Rudolph.
Ma torniamo a Bad Sharon: i due uomini spiegano che una sera, durante la quale Fury aveva un incontro di pugilato, Williams gli ha proposto, tra il serio e il faceto, di cantare nel suo prossimo album. L’altro gli ha dettò di sì, e ormai i giochi erano fatti! Williams ha detto che:
È stato un onore incontrare Fury, ma avere la possibilità di stare nel suo spogliatoio prima del combattimento è stato strabiliante… in quel momento è partita l’idea, l’ho visto cantare, gran personaggio, gran personalità, grande voce, e gliel’ho domandato seduta stante e ha detto sì.
Il significato della canzone
Il testo è ironico e frizzante, e vede il protagonista invitare i colleghi dell’ufficio e gli amici ad immergersi nello spirito del Natale. Come? Con bevute di birra, “the real festive cheer” insieme a persone più o meno stravaganti: “grab that Sharon from the office”. Perché a Natale si è tutti più buoni, quindi i brindisi non sono mai abbastanza, soprattutto se permettono di sopportare anche chi di solito non ti è simpatico! Via quindi ai vestiti più belli che si hanno nell’armadio e ai giochi competitivi da tavolo che si fanno solo alle grandi cene.
Risate e divertimenti però a un certo punto sono destinati a finire: arriva il tanto amato Babbo Natale, e tutti devono assolutamente andare a letto per lasciargli fare il suo lavoro: “there he comes, I can see him! Go to bed you sleepy dossers!” Che sia l’alcol a parlare, o la bontà ispirata dal periodo più celebrativo dell’anno, non lo sapremo mai. Di certo, il singolo è un inno alla gioia e alla spensieratezza, rese più intense se condivise.
Il nuovo album The Christmas Present
La nuova raccolta di canzoni tutte dedicate al Natale si divide in due cd, uno rappresentante il Natale passato e l’altro il Natale futuro, mentre il titolo gioca sul fatto di celebrare le festività presenti, con il termine “present” che è inteso anche come regalo.
Ecco la tracklist di The Christmas Present:
Disco 1: Christmas Past
1. ‘Winter Wonderland’
2. ‘Merry Xmas Everybody’ featuring Jamie Cullum
3. ‘Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!’
4. ‘The Christmas Song (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire)’
5. ‘Coco’s Christmas Lullaby’
6. ‘Rudolph’
7. ‘Yeah! It’s Christmas’
8. ‘It’s A Wonderful Life’ featuring Poppa Pete
9.’ Let’s Not Go Shopping’
10. ‘Santa Baby’ featuring Helene Fischer
11. ‘Best Christmas Ever’
12. ‘One Last Christmas’
13. ‘Coco’s Christmas Lullaby Reprise’
Disco 2: Christmas Future
14. ‘Time For Change’
15. ‘Idlewild’
16. ‘Darkest Night’
17. ‘Fairytales’ featuring Rod Stewart
18. ‘Christmas (Baby Please Come Home)’ featuring Bryan Adams
19. ‘Bad Sharon’ featuring Tyson Fury
20. ‘Happy Birthday Jesus Christ’
21. ‘New Year’s Day’
22. ‘Snowflakes’
23. ‘Home’
24. ‘Soul Transmission’
– Tracce Bonus
25.’I Believe in Father Christmas’
26. ‘Not Christmas’
27. ‘Merry Kissmas’
28. ‘It Takes Two’ featuring Rod Stewart
Traduzione del testo di Bad Sharon
Conoscete la canzone
Dimenticate tutto ciò che è andato male
E mi unirò al vostro canto
È il periodo dell’anno in cui tutti
Andiamo d’accordo, perché finché c’è la birra
La vera essenza dei festeggiamenti
I soldi scompaiono
Quindi andiamo, pappemolli
Non vincerete la razza umana
Indossate i vostri stracci allegri
Andate, toglietelo dalla vostra faccia
Prendi quella Sharon dall’ufficio
Nick lo champagne, andiamo via
Giusto in tempo per Auld Lang Syne
(Non posso credere che sia Natale)
Rimangono ancora alcuni cracker da tirare
Sotto il vischio, sciocchi
Amate i vostri amici, amici, amici, amici
(Non riesco a credere che sia di nuovo Natale)
Conosci il punteggio
Non appena affonderai quel colpo
Ce ne sarà un altro
Sicuro come la tua faccia che colpisce il pavimento
Dai, pappemolli
Una mano non si muove fuori posto
Indossate i vostri stracci allegri
Andate, toglietelo dalla vostra faccia
Prendi quella Sharon dall’ufficio
Nick lo champagne, andiamocene
Giusto in tempo per Auld Lang Syne
(Non posso credere che sia Natale)
Rimangono ancora alcuni cracker da tirare
Sotto il vischio, sciocchi
Amate i vostri amici, amici, amici, amici
(Non posso credere che sia Natale
Non riesco a credere che sia di nuovo Natale)
Eccolo che arriva, posso vederlo!
Vai a letto pigrone assonnato!
Babbo Natale sta arrivando
Con i regali sulla sua slitta
Quindi vai a letto, dormi, testa
Prima che voli via
(Via, via, via, via, via)
Prendi quella Sharon dall’ufficio
Nick lo champagne, andiamo via
Giusto in tempo per Auld Lang Syne
(Non posso credere che sia Natale)
Rimangono ancora alcuni cracker da tirare
Sotto il vischio, sciocchi
Amate i vostri amici, amici, amici, amici
(Non posso credere che sia Natale
Non riesco a credere che sia Natale
Non riesco a credere che sia Natale)
Babbo Natale sta arrivando
Con i regali sulla sua slitta
Babbo Natale sta arrivando
Con i regali sulla sua slitta
Babbo Natale sta arrivando
Con i regali sulla sua slitta
Babbo Natale sta arrivando
Con i regali sulla sua slitta
Il testo di Bad Sharon
You know the song
Forget everything that went wrong
And I’ll sing along
It’s the time of the year where we all
Get along, ‘cause as long as there’s beer
The real festive cheer
The money disappears
So come on, you sad sacks
You’re not gonna win the human race
Put on your glad rags
Go get off your face
Grab that Sharon from the office
Nick the champagne, let’s get off it
Just in time for Auld Lang Syne
(Can’t believe it’s Christmas)
There’s still a few crackers left to pull
Under the mistletoe, you fools
Love your friends, friends, friends, friends
(Can’t believe it’s Christmas again)
You know the score
As soon as you’ll sink that shot, there’ll
Be one more
A sure as your face hits the floor
Come on, you sad sacks
A hand jives not out of place
Put on your glad rags
Go get off your face
Grab that Sharon from the office
Nick the champagne, let’s get off it
Just in time for Auld Lang Syne
(Can’t believe it’s Christmas)
There’s still a few crackers left to pull
Under the mistletoe, you fools
Love your friends, friends, friends, friends
(Can’t believe it’s Christmas
Can’t believe it’s Christmas again)
There he comes, I can see him!
Go to bed you sleepy dossers!
Santa’s on his way
With the presents on his sleigh
So go to bed you sleepy, head
Before he flies away
(Away, away, away, away, away)
Grab that Sharon from the office
Nick the champagne, let’s get off it
Just in time for Auld Lang Syne
(Can’t believe it’s Christmas)
There’s still a few crackers left to pull
Under the mistletoe, you fools
Love your friends, friends, friends, friends
(Can’t believe it’s Christmas
Can’t believe it’s Christmas
Can’t believe it’s Christmas)
Santa’s on his way
With the presents on his sleigh
Santa’s on his way
With the presents on his sleigh
Santa’s on his way
With the presents on his sleigh
Santa’s on his way
With the presents on his sleigh
