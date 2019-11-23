In rotazione radiofonica dal 22 novembre, ecco Time For Change di Robbie Williams: leggi testo e traduzione
L’aria del Natale comincia a farsi sentire, e questo anche grazie al nuovo singolo di Robbie Williams Time For Change, una sognante ballad dedicata alla famiglia e al calore delle feste natalizie.
Il singolo è estratto dall’album The Christmas Present, il primo album di Natale di Robbie Williams che è già disponibile in digitale, 2CD e 2LP.
Un Natale da film nel video ufficiale di Time For Change
Nel video ufficiale di Time For Change possiamo vedere la famiglia di Robbie Williams, sua moglie e i suoi due figli, alle prese con i preparativi per il giorno di Natale. Una magica giornata in cui, sin dal risveglio, passando per i preparativi in cucina, la cena e l’arrivo dei doni, regala una visione classica del Natale passato in famiglia. Un piccolo film, di quelli che siamo abituati a vedere sulle famiglie felici.
Il messaggio della canzone è ottimista e carico di speranza, insomma non manca niente a Time For Change per essere la perfetta canzone di Natale.
Tracklist di The Christmas Present
CD 1: Christmas Past
Winter Wonderland
Merry Xmas Everybody featuring Jamie Cullum
Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!
The Christmas Song (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire)
Coco’s Christmas Lullaby
Rudolph
Yeah! It’s Christmas
It’s A Wonderful Life featuring Poppa Pete
Let’s Not Go Shopping
Santa Baby featuring Helene Fischer
Best Christmas Ever
One Last Christmas
Coco’s Christmas Lullaby Reprise
CD 2: Christmas Future
Time For Change
Idlewild
Darkest Night
Fairytales featuring Rod Stewart
Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) featuring Bryan Adams
Bad Sharon featuring Tyson Fury
Happy Birthday Jesus Christ
New Year’s Day
Snowflakes
Home
Soul Transmission
Bonus track
I Believe in Father Christmas
Not Christmas
Merry Kissmas
It Takes Two featuring Rod Stewart
Il testo di Time For Change
For once in your life, make it better
For once in your life, let it be
Why don’t you hand it all over?
And sing it loudly with me?
Soon we will all be forgotten
But while we’re all still here on Earth
Sing about love and forget about loss
And shout for whatever you’re worth
(Christmas time)
C’mon, spread the word
(Christmas time)
Doesn’t everyone hurt?
Do you remember the gold old times
When all the children would cheer?
Well, the time’s around, my friends
Santa’s nearly here
Christmas time, Christmas time, merry Christmas
And a happy new year
Seasons come, seasons go, winter song
Time for change is here
Mum’s got a lot to get together
And dad, he provides what he can
They’ve been saving up forever and ever and ever
Just to do it all over again
(Christmas time)
Got me dreaming of home
(Christmas time)
Fills my heart full of hope
Do you remember the gold old times
When all the children would cheer?
Well, the time’s around, my friends
Santa’s nearly here
Christmas time, Christmas time, merry Christmas
And a happy new year
Seasons come, seasons go, winter song
Time for change is here
A time for a change
Must be here
So send all your loving out into the world
It’s your gift
Do you remember the gold old times
When all the children would cheer?
Well, the time’s around, my friends
Santa’s nearly here
Christmas time, Christmas time, merry Christmas
And a happy new year
Seasons come, seasons go, winter song
Time for change is here.
TRADUZIONE
Per una volta nella tua vita, rendila migliore
Per una volta nella tua vita, lascia che sia
Perché non passi
E canti ad alta voce con me?
Presto saremo tutti dimenticati
Ma mentre siamo ancora tutti qui sulla Terra
Cantiamo l’amore e dimentichiamo la perdita
Urlando quello che vali
(E’ Natale)
Dai, spargi la voce
(E’ Natale)
Non tutti vogliono fare del male?
Ti ricordi i vecchi tempi d’oro
Quando tutti i bambini ti davano gioia?
Bene, il tempo è scaduto, amici miei
Babbo Natale è quasi qui
Natale, Natale, buon Natale
E un felice anno nuovo
Le stagioni vanno e vengono, una canzone invernale
È arrivato il momento del cambiamento
La mamma ha molto da fare
E papà, fornisce ciò che può
Hanno risparmiato per sempre, nei secoli dei secoli
Solo per rifare tutto da capo
(E’ Natale)
Dai, spargi la voce
(E’ Natale)
Mi riempie il cuore di speranza
Ti ricordi i vecchi tempi d’oro
Quando tutti i bambini ti davano gioia?
Bene, il tempo è scaduto, amici miei
Babbo Natale è quasi qui
Natale, Natale, buon Natale
E un felice anno nuovo
Le stagioni vanno e vengono, una canzone invernale
È arrivato il momento del cambiamento
Il momento di cambiare
E’ qui
Quindi fai arrivare tutto il tuo amore nel mondo
È il tuo regalo
Ti ricordi i vecchi tempi d’oro
Quando tutti i bambini ti davano gioia?
Bene, il tempo è scaduto, amici miei
Babbo Natale è quasi qui
Natale, Natale, buon Natale
E un felice anno nuovo
Le stagioni vanno e vengono, una canzone invernale
È arrivato il momento di cambiare.
