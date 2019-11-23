In rotazione radiofonica dal 22 novembre, ecco Time For Change di Robbie Williams: leggi testo e traduzione

L’aria del Natale comincia a farsi sentire, e questo anche grazie al nuovo singolo di Robbie Williams Time For Change, una sognante ballad dedicata alla famiglia e al calore delle feste natalizie.

Il singolo è estratto dall’album The Christmas Present, il primo album di Natale di Robbie Williams che è già disponibile in digitale, 2CD e 2LP.

Un Natale da film nel video ufficiale di Time For Change

Nel video ufficiale di Time For Change possiamo vedere la famiglia di Robbie Williams, sua moglie e i suoi due figli, alle prese con i preparativi per il giorno di Natale. Una magica giornata in cui, sin dal risveglio, passando per i preparativi in cucina, la cena e l’arrivo dei doni, regala una visione classica del Natale passato in famiglia. Un piccolo film, di quelli che siamo abituati a vedere sulle famiglie felici.

Il messaggio della canzone è ottimista e carico di speranza, insomma non manca niente a Time For Change per essere la perfetta canzone di Natale.

Tracklist di The Christmas Present

CD 1: Christmas Past

Winter Wonderland

Merry Xmas Everybody featuring Jamie Cullum

Let It Snow! Let It Snow! Let It Snow!

The Christmas Song (Chestnuts roasting on an open fire)

Coco’s Christmas Lullaby

Rudolph

Yeah! It’s Christmas

It’s A Wonderful Life featuring Poppa Pete

Let’s Not Go Shopping

Santa Baby featuring Helene Fischer

Best Christmas Ever

One Last Christmas

Coco’s Christmas Lullaby Reprise



CD 2: Christmas Future

Time For Change

Idlewild

Darkest Night

Fairytales featuring Rod Stewart

Christmas (Baby Please Come Home) featuring Bryan Adams

Bad Sharon featuring Tyson Fury

Happy Birthday Jesus Christ

New Year’s Day

Snowflakes

Home

Soul Transmission

Bonus track

I Believe in Father Christmas

Not Christmas

Merry Kissmas

It Takes Two featuring Rod Stewart

Il testo di Time For Change

For once in your life, make it better

For once in your life, let it be

Why don’t you hand it all over?

And sing it loudly with me?

Soon we will all be forgotten

But while we’re all still here on Earth

Sing about love and forget about loss

And shout for whatever you’re worth

(Christmas time)

C’mon, spread the word

(Christmas time)

Doesn’t everyone hurt?

Do you remember the gold old times

When all the children would cheer?

Well, the time’s around, my friends

Santa’s nearly here

Christmas time, Christmas time, merry Christmas

And a happy new year

Seasons come, seasons go, winter song

Time for change is here

Mum’s got a lot to get together

And dad, he provides what he can

They’ve been saving up forever and ever and ever

Just to do it all over again

(Christmas time)

Got me dreaming of home

(Christmas time)

Fills my heart full of hope

Do you remember the gold old times

When all the children would cheer?

Well, the time’s around, my friends

Santa’s nearly here

Christmas time, Christmas time, merry Christmas

And a happy new year

Seasons come, seasons go, winter song

Time for change is here

A time for a change

Must be here

So send all your loving out into the world

It’s your gift

Do you remember the gold old times

When all the children would cheer?

Well, the time’s around, my friends

Santa’s nearly here

Christmas time, Christmas time, merry Christmas

And a happy new year

Seasons come, seasons go, winter song

Time for change is here.

TRADUZIONE

Per una volta nella tua vita, rendila migliore

Per una volta nella tua vita, lascia che sia

Perché non passi

E canti ad alta voce con me?

Presto saremo tutti dimenticati

Ma mentre siamo ancora tutti qui sulla Terra

Cantiamo l’amore e dimentichiamo la perdita

Urlando quello che vali

(E’ Natale)

Dai, spargi la voce

(E’ Natale)

Non tutti vogliono fare del male?

Ti ricordi i vecchi tempi d’oro

Quando tutti i bambini ti davano gioia?

Bene, il tempo è scaduto, amici miei

Babbo Natale è quasi qui

Natale, Natale, buon Natale

E un felice anno nuovo

Le stagioni vanno e vengono, una canzone invernale

È arrivato il momento del cambiamento

La mamma ha molto da fare

E papà, fornisce ciò che può

Hanno risparmiato per sempre, nei secoli dei secoli

Solo per rifare tutto da capo

(E’ Natale)

Dai, spargi la voce

(E’ Natale)

Mi riempie il cuore di speranza

Ti ricordi i vecchi tempi d’oro

Quando tutti i bambini ti davano gioia?

Bene, il tempo è scaduto, amici miei

Babbo Natale è quasi qui

Natale, Natale, buon Natale

E un felice anno nuovo

Le stagioni vanno e vengono, una canzone invernale

È arrivato il momento del cambiamento

Il momento di cambiare

E’ qui

Quindi fai arrivare tutto il tuo amore nel mondo

È il tuo regalo

Ti ricordi i vecchi tempi d’oro

Quando tutti i bambini ti davano gioia?

Bene, il tempo è scaduto, amici miei

Babbo Natale è quasi qui

Natale, Natale, buon Natale

E un felice anno nuovo

Le stagioni vanno e vengono, una canzone invernale

È arrivato il momento di cambiare.