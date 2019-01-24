Dua Lipa non ha badato a spese per Swan Song

Dopo molti messaggi sui social, ecco finalmente il video musicale di “Swan Song“, la nuova canzone di Dua Lipa.

La traccia è stata scritta da Dua Lipa, Junkie XL, Justin Tranter, Mattias Larsson, Robin Fredriksson e Kennedi Lykken.

Swan cosa? “Swan Song“… si, so che il titolo vi suona strano ma altro non è che il contributo della cantante britannica alla colonna sonora del film di fantascienza prodotto da James Cameron “Alita – Angelo della battaglia“, che uscirà nei cinema il 14 febbraio.

Dua diventa Alita per un giorno in questo video musicale ad alto budget.

Mi sono piaciuti tutti i riferimenti al film: il costosissimo CGI, il momento dell’addestramento di Dua ed Alita, il look alla moda di Dua ed il finale con Dua Lipa che abbraccia i suoi nuovi poteri.

I suoi primi anni come modella la rendono stilisticamente perfetta in ogni situazione. Non trovate?

Testo di Swan Song di Dua Lipa

I, I can’t lie

I’m scared to open my eyes

‘Cause what if I find nothing at all?

Nothing at all

What is the point of my lips

If they don’t make noise? Oh

What is the point of doing nothing at all?

Watching it fall

The flicker burning

You know the time’s running, running out

Only I see all the diamonds, diamonds

Breaking down

I won’t stay quiet, I won’t stay quiet

‘Cause staying silent’s the same as dying

I won’t stay quiet, the flicker’s burning low

This is not a, this is not a

Swan, swan song

This is not a, this is not a

Swan, swan song

We just gotta, we just gotta hold on tonight

This is not a, this is not a

Swan song, swan song

Swan dive (Yeah)

It’s a new life

Real fantasy

Wishing it was make-believe, oh

What is the reason of doing nothing at all?

Watching it fall

The flicker burning

You know the time’s running, running out

Only I see all the diamonds, diamonds

Breaking down

I won’t stay quiet, I won’t stay quiet

‘Cause staying silent’s the same as dying

I won’t stay quiet, the flicker’s burning low

This is not a, this is not a

Swan, swan song

This is not a, this is not a

Swan, swan song

We just gotta, we just gotta hold on tonight

This is not a, this is not a

Swan song, swan song

Swan dive (Yeah)

It’s a new life

Tread heavily around me

Tread heavily around me

Tread heavily

Tread heavily around me

Tread heavily

Tread

This is not a, this is not a

Swan (Tread heavily), swan song (Tread)

This is not a, this is not a

Swan (Tread heavily), swan song (Tread)

We just gotta, we just gotta hold on tonight (Tread heavily)

This is not a, this is not a

Swan song, swan song

Swan dive (Yeah)

It’s a new life

It’s a new life