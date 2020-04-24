Cher Lloyd è tornata oggi (24 aprile 2020) nella musica che conta con un infuocato inno romantico che si intitola “Lost“, che è l’equivalente musicale di quando posti foto sui social media in modo che il tuo ex possa vedere quanto sia meravigliosa la tua vita.

“Ho sentito da un amico di un amico che sei tornato a fare il check-in”, dice la canzone. “Perché ho detto addio, mi sono trasferita da un giorno all’altro e da allora non hai più sentito parlare di me.” La 26enne quindi versa un po’ di tè sul ritornello: “Penso che mi sarei persa senza di te… ma avevo torto, vedi quanti ne ho dietro anche senza di te.”

Tutto sommato, è simpatico il singolo di ritorno di Cher. E anche a lei è piaciuto molto. Sentite cosa dice a riguardo:

“Mi sono divertita moltissimo a scrivere e registrare questa canzone e questo video”, spiega la cantante britannica. “Tutti si sono trovati in questa situazione – avendo la forza di andare avanti ed essere abbastanza audace da ammettere a te stessa che stai andando alla grande anche senza quella persona. Ogni volta che canto questa canzone mi sento più forte.”

Cher ha presentato il video glamour di Lost sempre nella giornata di oggi.

“Questa è stata una sfida davvero snervante, ma divertente – non potevo nascondermi dietro nessun taglio fotografico! Non ho mai fatto nulla di simile in un video prima d’ora e sono molto felice del risultato!” Cher Lloyd

A te è piaciuta questa canzone? Scrivici la tua opinione nei commenti qui sotto. Ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale del brano.

Il testo di Lost di Cher Lloyd

[Verso 1]

I heard from a friend of a friend that you’ve been checking back in (Mmh-mhm)

‘Cause I said goodbye, moved overnight, and you haven’t heard much since then

Wondering how I’m doing now

[Pre-Ritornello]

It’s none of your business, first of all

Wondering how I’m doing now

But if you’ve got to know well sure

Well sure

[Ritornello]

You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost

Is it hard knowing you’re wrong?

See I got lots without you

Lots without you

[Post-Ritornello]

Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

[Verso 2]

You heard from a friend of a friend that I’ve been doing just fine, I-I

You don’t want me, you just want me to keep wanting you all of the time

But if you were wondering

[Pre-Ritornello]

It’s none of your business first of all

Wondering how I’m doing now

But if you’ve got to know well sure

Well sure

[Ritornello]

You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost

Is it hard knowing you’re wrong?

See I got lots without you

Lots without you

[Post-Ritornello]

Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

[Ponte]

To be honest I think I dodged a bullet with you

And I don’t know how I didn’t see it coming, but ooh

Yeah, you got a God complex

And now I’m thanking God you’re my ex

I hope you don’t trip up on yourself

If you think you’re so hot, go back to hell

‘Cause you think that I’d…

[Ritornello]

You think I’d be lost, think I’d be lost without you, lost (Lost, Lost)

Is it hard knowing you’re wrong? (Is it hard?)

See I got lots without you (Without you)

Lots without you

[Post-Ritornello]

Great sex in the morning, sex in the morning, someone to hold me

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots (Yeah)

Stay out in the nighttime, out in the nighttime, have me a wild time

I got lo-oh-oh-oh-oh-lots

[Conclusione]

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la

La-la-la-la-la-la-la-la-la