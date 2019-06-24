Ed Sheeran non sta fermo un attimo: dopo il grandissimo successo della sua hit “I don’t care“, firmato in collaborazione con Justin Bieber, ha unito le forze con Chance The Rapper e PnB Rock nel nuovo pezzo “Cross Me“.
Il video, uscito il 21 giugno 2019, al quanto visionario e psichedelico, in cui attraverso dei trucchi Ed Sheeran si improvvisa ballerino, lo puoi vedere qui sopra!
E’ un periodo davvero pieno per il cantante inglese. “I don’t care” è in corsa per essere la grande hit dell’estate 2019: su Spotify ha superato i 100 milioni di streaming, e il buffo video che l’accompagna su Youtube ha più di 54 milioni di visualizzazioni.
Nei prossimi mesi sentiremo parlare di Ed sempre più di più: recentemente ha infatti annunciato l’impellente No.6 Collaborations Project, un progetto che conterrà sue 15 collaborazioni con altri artisti che, almeno per ora, non sono ancora stati annunciati…
Tra le varie track, troveremo naturalmente sia “I don’t care” che “Cross Me”.
Qui sotto trovi il testo e la traduzione del nuovo pezzo di Ed Sheeran feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock, “Cross Me”. Fammi sapere cosa pensi di questa collaborazione nei commenti!
Testo di “Cross Me” – Ed Sheeran feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock
Anything she needs, she can call me
Don’t worry ‘bout her, that’s my seed, that’s all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you
It’s Fred again
Anything she needs, she can call me
Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if
And she ain’t messin’ with no other man
And me and her have something different
I really need all you to understand
That nobody’s comin’ close
And I don’t ever wanna run around
I spent my youth jumpin’ in and out
You know I fuckin’ love her now
Like nobody ever could
And you know I stay trippin’, am I crazy? Oh, no
I’m stickin’ with my baby, for sure
Together, or solo
It doesn’t matter where we are, oh no, no
So, if you hear about my lady, just know
That she ain’t the one to play with, oh no
And I’ll be standin’ so close
So you know that, hey
Anything she needs, she can call me
Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you
If you cross her, then you cross me (Cross me)
And nobody’s comin’ close, yeah
And I think that you should know that
If you cross her
(Anything she needs, she can call me)
Then you cross me
(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)
So come on, and let it go
Oh, I think that you should know
That she ain’t messin’ with no other man
Now, what you not gon’ do
Is stand there, crouched for me, like you got kung-fu
Death stare, cross-armed, runnin’ your mouth like a faucet
But you don’t know that my girl been doin’ CrossFit
Pew, kung pow, hit your ass with a cross kick
Pulling air out, wear you out, you exhausted
Know she gonna slide anytime you bitches talk shit
Keep a lil’ blade in her fuckin’ lip gloss kit, ayy
No one say “Hi” to me without her
Better pay your respect to the Queen
Better do that shit without a flirt
Gotta respect the HBIC
Couple of things that you need to know
If you still wanna be friends with me
Just know if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you
If you cross her
(Anything she needs, she can call me)
Then you cross me
(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)
And nobody’s comin’ close, yeah
And I think that you should know that
If you cross her
(Anything she needs, she can call me)
Then you cross me
(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)
So come on, and let it go
Oh, I think that you should know
She stay trippin’, and she crazy, oh no
Quit messin’ with my baby, for sure
Together, or solo
It doesn’t matter where we are, oh no, no
So if you hear about my lady, just know
That she ain’t the one to play with, oh no
And I’ll be standin’ so close
So you know that
If you cross her
(Anything she needs, she can call me)
Then you cross me
(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)
And nobody’s comin’ close, yeah
And I think that you should know that
If you cross her
(Anything she needs, she can call me)
Then you cross me
(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)
So come on, and let it go
Oh, I think that you should know
If you cross her
Anything she needs, she can call me
Then you cross me
Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me
Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me
Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you
Oh yeah
Traduzione di “Cross Me” – Ed Sheeran feat. Chance The Rapper & PnP Rock
Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi
Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso
Sappi solo, se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me
Ostacoli me, ostacoli me, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu
È Fred ancora
Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi
Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso
Sappi solo, se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me
Ostacoli me, ostacoli me, se
E non sta giocando con nessun altro uomo
E io e lei abbiamo qualcosa di diverso
Ho davvero bisogno che tutti voi capiate
Che nessuno si sta avvicinando
E non vorrei mai correre in giro
Trascorro la mia giovinezza saltando dentro e fuori
Ma sai, cazzo, amo lei adesso
Come nessuno potrebbe mai
E sai che resto in viaggio, sono pazzo? Oh, no
Resto con la mia piccola, di sicuro
Insieme, o da solo
Non importa dove siamo, oh no, no
Quindi, se senti qualcosa sulla mia donna, sappi solo
Che non è una con cui scherzare, oh no
E starò così vicino
Così che lo saprai
Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi
Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso
Sappi solo, se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me
Ostacoli me, ostacoli me, se tu, se tu, se tu, su tu
Se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me
E nessuno si sta avvicinando, sì
E penso che dovresti saperlo
Se la ostacoli
(Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)
Allora ostacoli me
(Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso)
Quindi dai, lascia perdere
Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo
Non sta giocando con nessun altro uomo
Ora, cosa non farai
È stare lì in piedi, accovacciato me, come se facessi kung-fu
Sguardo di morte, braccia incrociate, parlando continuamente come un rubinetto
Ma non sai che la mia ragazza sta facendo CrossFit
Pew, kung pow, colpisce il tuo culo con un calcio incrociato
Tirando fuori l’aria, sfinendoti, sei esausto
So che lei scivolerà ogni volta che voi stronzi dite cazzate
Tiene una piccolo coltello nel suo cazzo di kit per le labbra
Nessuno mi dice “ciao” senza di lei
Meglio che rendiate omaggio alla regina
Meglio fare quella merda senza un flirt
Devi rispettare la stronza che c’è a capo
Un paio di cose che devi sapere
Se ancora vuoi essermi amica
Sappi solo, se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me
Ostacoli me, ostacoli me, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu
Se la ostacoli
(Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)
Allora ostacoli me
(Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso)
E nessuno si sta avvicinando, sì
E penso che dovresti saperlo
Se la ostacoli
(Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)
Allora ostacoli me
(Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso)
Quindi dai, lascia perdere
Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo
Lei resta in viaggio, e lei è pazza, oh no
Smettila di giocare con la mia piccola, di sicuro
Insieme, o da solo
Non importa dove siamo, oh no,no
Quindi, se senti qualcosa sulla mia donna, sappi solo
Che sei non è una con cui scherzare, oh no
E starò così vicino
Così che lo saprai
Se la ostacoli
(Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)
Allora ostacoli me
(Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso)
E nessuno si sta avvicinando, sì
E penso che dovresti saperlo
Se la ostacoli
(Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)
Allora ostacoli me
(Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso)
Quindi dai, lascia perdere
Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo
Se la ostacoli
Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi
Allora ostacoli me
Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso
Sappi solo, se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me
Ostacoli me, ostacoli me, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu
Oh, sì
