Ed Sheeran non sta fermo un attimo: dopo il grandissimo successo della sua hit “I don’t care“, firmato in collaborazione con Justin Bieber, ha unito le forze con Chance The Rapper e PnB Rock nel nuovo pezzo “Cross Me“.

Il video, uscito il 21 giugno 2019, al quanto visionario e psichedelico, in cui attraverso dei trucchi Ed Sheeran si improvvisa ballerino, lo puoi vedere qui sopra!

E’ un periodo davvero pieno per il cantante inglese. “I don’t care” è in corsa per essere la grande hit dell’estate 2019: su Spotify ha superato i 100 milioni di streaming, e il buffo video che l’accompagna su Youtube ha più di 54 milioni di visualizzazioni.

Nei prossimi mesi sentiremo parlare di Ed sempre più di più: recentemente ha infatti annunciato l’impellente No.6 Collaborations Project, un progetto che conterrà sue 15 collaborazioni con altri artisti che, almeno per ora, non sono ancora stati annunciati…

Tra le varie track, troveremo naturalmente sia “I don’t care” che “Cross Me”.

I protagonisti: Ed Sheeran, Chance The Rapper e PnB Rock

Qui sotto trovi il testo e la traduzione del nuovo pezzo di Ed Sheeran feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock, “Cross Me”. Fammi sapere cosa pensi di questa collaborazione nei commenti!

Testo di “Cross Me” – Ed Sheeran feat. Chance The Rapper & PnB Rock

Anything she needs, she can call me

Don’t worry ‘bout her, that’s my seed, that’s all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you

It’s Fred again

Anything she needs, she can call me

Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if

And she ain’t messin’ with no other man

And me and her have something different

I really need all you to understand

That nobody’s comin’ close

And I don’t ever wanna run around

I spent my youth jumpin’ in and out

You know I fuckin’ love her now

Like nobody ever could

And you know I stay trippin’, am I crazy? Oh, no

I’m stickin’ with my baby, for sure

Together, or solo

It doesn’t matter where we are, oh no, no

So, if you hear about my lady, just know

That she ain’t the one to play with, oh no

And I’ll be standin’ so close

So you know that, hey

Anything she needs, she can call me

Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you

If you cross her, then you cross me (Cross me)

And nobody’s comin’ close, yeah

And I think that you should know that

If you cross her

(Anything she needs, she can call me)

Then you cross me

(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)

So come on, and let it go

Oh, I think that you should know

That she ain’t messin’ with no other man

Now, what you not gon’ do

Is stand there, crouched for me, like you got kung-fu

Death stare, cross-armed, runnin’ your mouth like a faucet

But you don’t know that my girl been doin’ CrossFit

Pew, kung pow, hit your ass with a cross kick

Pulling air out, wear you out, you exhausted

Know she gonna slide anytime you bitches talk shit

Keep a lil’ blade in her fuckin’ lip gloss kit, ayy

No one say “Hi” to me without her

Better pay your respect to the Queen

Better do that shit without a flirt

Gotta respect the HBIC

Couple of things that you need to know

If you still wanna be friends with me

Just know if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you

If you cross her

(Anything she needs, she can call me)

Then you cross me

(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)

And nobody’s comin’ close, yeah

And I think that you should know that

If you cross her

(Anything she needs, she can call me)

Then you cross me

(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)

So come on, and let it go

Oh, I think that you should know

She stay trippin’, and she crazy, oh no

Quit messin’ with my baby, for sure

Together, or solo

It doesn’t matter where we are, oh no, no

So if you hear about my lady, just know

That she ain’t the one to play with, oh no

And I’ll be standin’ so close

So you know that

If you cross her

(Anything she needs, she can call me)

Then you cross me

(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)

And nobody’s comin’ close, yeah

And I think that you should know that

If you cross her

(Anything she needs, she can call me)

Then you cross me

(Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me)

So come on, and let it go

Oh, I think that you should know

If you cross her

Anything she needs, she can call me

Then you cross me

Don’t worry about her, that’s my seed, that’s all me

Just know, if you cross her, then you cross me

Cross me, cross me, if you, if you, if you, if you

Oh yeah



Traduzione di “Cross Me” – Ed Sheeran feat. Chance The Rapper & PnP Rock

Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi

Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso

Sappi solo, se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me

Ostacoli me, ostacoli me, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu

È Fred ancora

Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi

Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso

Sappi solo, se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me

Ostacoli me, ostacoli me, se

E non sta giocando con nessun altro uomo

E io e lei abbiamo qualcosa di diverso

Ho davvero bisogno che tutti voi capiate

Che nessuno si sta avvicinando

E non vorrei mai correre in giro

Trascorro la mia giovinezza saltando dentro e fuori

Ma sai, cazzo, amo lei adesso

Come nessuno potrebbe mai

E sai che resto in viaggio, sono pazzo? Oh, no

Resto con la mia piccola, di sicuro

Insieme, o da solo

Non importa dove siamo, oh no, no

Quindi, se senti qualcosa sulla mia donna, sappi solo

Che non è una con cui scherzare, oh no

E starò così vicino

Così che lo saprai

Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi

Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso

Sappi solo, se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me

Ostacoli me, ostacoli me, se tu, se tu, se tu, su tu

Se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me

E nessuno si sta avvicinando, sì

E penso che dovresti saperlo

Se la ostacoli

(Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)

Allora ostacoli me

(Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso)

Quindi dai, lascia perdere

Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo

Non sta giocando con nessun altro uomo

Ora, cosa non farai

È stare lì in piedi, accovacciato me, come se facessi kung-fu

Sguardo di morte, braccia incrociate, parlando continuamente come un rubinetto

Ma non sai che la mia ragazza sta facendo CrossFit

Pew, kung pow, colpisce il tuo culo con un calcio incrociato

Tirando fuori l’aria, sfinendoti, sei esausto

So che lei scivolerà ogni volta che voi stronzi dite cazzate

Tiene una piccolo coltello nel suo cazzo di kit per le labbra

Nessuno mi dice “ciao” senza di lei

Meglio che rendiate omaggio alla regina

Meglio fare quella merda senza un flirt

Devi rispettare la stronza che c’è a capo

Un paio di cose che devi sapere

Se ancora vuoi essermi amica

Sappi solo, se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me

Ostacoli me, ostacoli me, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu

Se la ostacoli

(Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)

Allora ostacoli me

(Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso)

E nessuno si sta avvicinando, sì

E penso che dovresti saperlo

Se la ostacoli

(Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)

Allora ostacoli me

(Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso)

Quindi dai, lascia perdere

Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo

Lei resta in viaggio, e lei è pazza, oh no

Smettila di giocare con la mia piccola, di sicuro

Insieme, o da solo

Non importa dove siamo, oh no,no

Quindi, se senti qualcosa sulla mia donna, sappi solo

Che sei non è una con cui scherzare, oh no

E starò così vicino

Così che lo saprai

Se la ostacoli

(Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)

Allora ostacoli me

(Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso)

E nessuno si sta avvicinando, sì

E penso che dovresti saperlo

Se la ostacoli

(Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi)

Allora ostacoli me

(Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso)

Quindi dai, lascia perdere

Oh, penso che dovresti saperlo

Se la ostacoli

Per tutto ciò che ha bisogno, lei può chiamarmi

Allora ostacoli me

Non preoccuparti di lei, è il mio seme, sì, è tutto me stesso

Sappi solo, se la ostacoli, allora ostacoli me

Ostacoli me, ostacoli me, se tu, se tu, se tu, se tu

Oh, sì