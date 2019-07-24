Sono state annunciate le nomination per i Video Music Awards che verranno trasmessi in diretta su MTV il prossimo 26 Agosto. Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift si guadagnano il titolo di artiste più nominate, seguono Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X.
Con un totale di 10 nomination a testa le artiste più nominate sono Ariana Grande e Taylor Swift che gareggiano anche nelle categorie principali “Video dell’anno” e “Canzone dell’anno”. A loro seguono due giovani new entry dell’industria musicale, Billie Eilish e Lil Nas X.
Mentre quest’ultimo sta attualmente sbaragliando record con il singolo “Old Town Road”, per Billie Eilish l’anno passato ha rappresentato un vero trampolino di lancio che l’ha vista conquistarsi un solido posto tra gli artisti più acclamati.
Riemergono anche i Jonas Brothers, la cui ultima nomination ai VMA risale al 2008. Il singolo “Sucker”, che ha decretato il loro ritorno sulle scene lo scorso Marzo, si aggiudica un posto in tre categorie mentre la band è stata nominata insieme ad Ariana Grande, Cardi B, Billie Eilish, Halsey e Shawn Mendes come “Artista dell’anno”.
Quest’anno i VMA hanno voluto inoltre introdurre due novità, due nuove categorie: “Best K-Pop” e “Video For Good”. La prima categoria vede concorrere sei titoli di canzoni performate da gruppi o singoli esponenti della musica sudcoreana, sempre più internazionalizzata.
La categoria “Video For Good” vuole invece celebrare le canzoni e i video utilizzati per trasmettere dei messaggi positivi.
Per sapere chi saranno gli ospiti e gli artisti che si esibiranno durante la serata dovremo attendere le prossime settimane.
Sono invece aperte le votazioni online che decreteranno i vincitori delle categorie.
Con un massimo di 10 voti potete dare la vostra preferenza QUI.
Ecco qui tutte le nomination
VIDEO DELL’ANNO
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
ARTISTA DELL’ANNO
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
CANZONE DELL’ANNO
Drake – “In My Feelings”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
MIGLIOR ARTISTA EMERGENTE
Ava Max
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
MIGLIORE COLLABORAZIONE
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
ARTISTA EMERGENTE DELL’ANNO
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
MIGLIOR VIDEO POP
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
Khalid – “Talk”
MIGLIOR VIDEO HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
Cardi B – “Money”
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”
MIGLIOR VIDEO R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”
Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”
Ella Mai – “Trip”
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves”
MIGLIOR VIDEO K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”
Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”
NCT 127 – “Regular”
EXO – “Tempo”
MIGLIOR VIDEO LATINO
Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”
Maluma – “Mala Mía”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”
MIGLIOR VIDEO DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”
MIGLIOR VIDEO ROCK
The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”
Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”
Imagine Dragons – “Natural”
Lenny Kravitz – “Low”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes”
twenty one pilots – “My Blood”
MIGLIOR VIDEO CON UN MESSAGGIO POSITIVO
Halsey – “Nightmare”
The Killers – “Land of the Free”
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”
John Legend – “Preach”
Lil Dicky – “Earth”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
MIGLIOR VIDEO – DIREZIONE
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
Lascia un commento