Ieri (23 luglio 2019) è stata una giornata intensa per Taylor Swift. La cantante ha festeggiato le 10 nomination agli MTV VMA 2019. Qualche esempio? E’ in corsa per alcuni dei premi più importanti della serata, tra cui “Video of the Year” e “Song Of The Year.”

Ma non è tutto.

Dopo aver celebrato le nomination ha usato Instagram Live per condividere maggiori dettagli sul suo prossimo album Lover. Arrivando dal set di un video musicale, ha aperto le quattro diverse edizioni deluxe dell’LP.

Ogni versione contiene 30 pagine estratte dai suoi diari personali. Inoltre è presente anche un diario che i fan possono scrivere da soli. I statunitensi sono sempre i più fortunati perché possono preordinare le edizioni deluxe cliccando qui.

Noi comuni mortali non siamo stati abbandonati del tutto. Ci sono tante altre informazioni sul negozio ufficiale.

Tra l’altro c’è anche la nuova traccia “The Archer“. Non si tratta del prossimo singolo ufficiale. Taylor ha detto che non farà un video per questa canzone ma l’ha descritta come: “uno sguardo su un altro lato dell’album“.

“La traccia 5 simboleggia una tradizione che è iniziata con voi. Mentre stavo scrivendo l’album ho deciso di creare una canzone molto personale, onesta ed emotiva. Questa tradizione prende il nome di The Archer”.

Co-prodotta e scritta insieme a Jack Antonoff, la canzone è un inno lussureggiante e romantico.

“Sono stata l’arciere. Sono stata la preda. Chi potrebbe mai lasciarmi, caro.”

Il significato di The Archer

The Archer è una traccia mid-tempo che parla delle insicurezze di Taylor Swift in una relazione.

C’è anche una potenziale connessione con il titolo della canzone e il segno zodiacale di Swift – nata il 13 dicembre 1989, Swift è un Sagittario. Nel simbolo del segno vediamo raffigurato un arciere.

Semplice ma stupenda, questa è probabilmente una delle canzoni più belle dell’album Lover. Se non lo hai già fatto clicca su play sopra e ascolta “The Archer”.

L’hai ascoltata? Che ne pensi? Ti lascio al testo in lingua originale.

Testo di The Archer

[Verso 1]

Combat, I’m ready for combat

I say I don’t want that, but what if I do?

‘Cause cruelty wins in the movies

I’ve got a hundred thrown-out speeches I almost said to you

[Pre-Ritornello]

Easy they come, easy they go

I jump from the train, I ride off alone

I never grew up, it’s getting so old

Help me hold on to you

[Ritornello]

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

[Verso 2]

Dark side, I search for your dark side

But what if I’m alright, right, right, right here?

And I cut off my nose just to spite my face

Then I hate my reflection for years and years

[Pre-Ritornello]

I wake in the night, I pace like a ghost

The room is on fire, invisible smoke

And all of my heroes die all alone

Help me hold on to you

[Ritornello]

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Screaming, who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

(I see right through me, I see right through me)

[Ponte]

‘Cause they see right through me

They see right through me

They see right through

Can you see right through me?

They see right through

They see right through me

I see right through me

I see right through me

[Pre-Ritornello]

All the king’s horses, all the king’s men

Couldn’t put me together again

‘Cause all of my enemies started out friends

Help me hold on to you

[Ritornello]

I’ve been the archer, I’ve been the prey

Who could ever leave me, darling

But who could stay?

(I see right through me, I see right through me)

Who could stay?

Who could stay?

Who could stay?

You could stay

You could stay

[Conclusione]

Combat, I’m ready for combat