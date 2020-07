[Verse 1]

Tonight they’re shutting down the borders

And they boarded up the schools

Small towns are rolling up their sidewalks

One last paycheck coming through

I know you’re feeling kind of nervous

We’re all a little bit confused

Nothing’s the same

This ain’t a game

We got to make it through

[Verse 2]

As we wave outside the window

Older loved ones stay inside

Moms and babies blowing kisses

Maybe saving someone’s life

They had to cancel graduation

It ain’t fair to Skype the prom

Our kids sit home in isolation

TV news is always on

[Chorus]

When you can’t do what you do

You do what you can

This ain’t my prayer

It’s just a thought I’m wanting to send

Round here we bend but don’t break

Down here we all understand

When you can’t do what you do

You do what you can

[Verse 3]

The chicken farm from Arkansas

Bought workers p.p.e

Non before 500 more had succumbed to this disease

Honest men and honest women

Working for an honest wage

I got a hundred point I fever

And we still got bills to pay

[Chorus]

When you can’t do what you do

You do what you can

This ain’t my prayer

It’s just a thought I’m wanting to send

Round here we bend but don’t break

Down here we all understand

When you can’t do what you do

You do what you can

[Verse 4]

They built a hospital on East Meadow

In Central Park last night

Doctors, nurses, truckers, grocery store clerks

Manning the front lines

I saw a Red Cross on the Hudson

They turned off the Broadway lights

Another ambulance screams by

There by the grace of God go I

[Strofa 5]

Although I’ll keep my social distance

What this world needs is a hug

Until we find the vaccination

There’s no substitute for love

So love yourself and love your family

Love your neighbor and your friend

Ain’t it time we loved the stranger

They’re just a friend you ain’t met yet

[Chorus]

When you can’t do what you do

You do what you can

This ain’t my prayer

It’s just a thought I’m wanting to send

Round here we bend but don’t break

Down here we all understand

When you can’t do what you do

You do what you can

When you can’t do what you do

You do what you can