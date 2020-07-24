Lo stesso Nostradamus non avrebbe potuto prevedere che il film più commentato dell’anno sarebbe stato un porno soft creato in Polonia, ma il 2020 è pieno di sorprese.

365 giorni (o 365 DNI) è un film diventato virale subito dopo aver debuttato su Netflix all’inizio di quest’anno. Le recensioni sono state disastrose – noi non l’abbiamo recensito ma perché non siamo riusciti a vederlo tutto da quanto è brutto – ma questo non ha impedito alla star del film – l’attore nostrano Michele Morrone – di diventare un rubacuori nel giro di pochi minuti e… anche un hitmaker. Sì, perché Michele di professione fa anche il cantante e ha creato 4 canzoni che fanno parte della colonna sonora di 365 giorni e anche un album intitolato Dark Room.

La ballata Hard For Me è diventata famosa sulla scia di 365 giorni (ha accumulato più di 100 milioni di stream in poco tempo). Il triste inno che parla di una relazione finita male ha avuto successo anche su iTunes negli Stati Uniti… roba non di poco conto.

Probabilmente ora diventerà molto più popolare grazie al video in cui l’attore 29enne ci mostra i suoi poteri di accalappia ragazze.

Il testo di Hard For Me

[Verso 1]

You keep telling me that I am free to go

But I am addicted to you

It’s a lie, it’s a lie, it’s a lie

When I’m not here, you’re alone

Can you walk by your own?

Don’t you lie, don’t you lie, don’t you lie

[Ritornello]

And I think you should know

That I won’t let you go

It was like a million times

I’m singing a lullaby

And I think you should know

That I won’t let it go

I thought that I was enough

But I don’t wanna say goodbye

And I think you should know

It was hard to say

[Verso 2]

Every minute that we spent together

Doesn’t matter for you

It’s a lie, it’s a lie, you’re a liar

Every time you wanna walk the door

I don’t blame you

I don’t blame you

[Ritornello]

And I think you should know

That I won’t let go

It was like a million times

I am singing a lullaby

And I think you should know

That I won’t let you go

I thought that it was enough

But I don’t wanna say goodbye

And I think you should know

And I think you should know

[Conclusione]

Hard for me, hard for me

It’s hard for me, hard for me, hard for me

It’s hard for me, hard for me, hard for me

It’s hard for me