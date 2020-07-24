Sabrina Carpenter si unisce alla line-up del New Music Friday di questa settimana con una bella canzone pop dal titolo “Let Me Move You”.

Prodotto da Stargate, il singolo principale della colonna sonora di Work It invita le persone a ballare…. sempre e comunque.

“Ha detto che non c’è nulla che non possiamo fare quando balliamo, posso sentire la musica di più quando sono con te”, canta la bella 21enne all’inizio della canzone.

“Con le tue mani addosso, sento il mio cuore che batte forte.” Questo ci porta al ritornello accattivante: “Uno, due, tre e balla con me stasera… lasciati andare con me.”

Work It è un film per adolescenti che debutterà su Netflix il 7 agosto e ti piacerà se hai amato Pitch Perfect, anche se qui si balla. Sabrina interpreta Quinn Ackerman, la cui “ammissione al college dei suoi sogni dipende dalla sua esibizione in una gara di ballo”. Quindi ha un’idea. Vuole formare “un gruppo di ballerini per sfidare la migliore squadra della scuola”. C’è solo un intoppo. La nostra eroina “ha bisogno di imparare a ballare”. Guarda il film per scoprire come andrà a finire.

Qui sotto puoi leggere il testo in lingua originale di Let Me Move You.

Il testo di Let Me Move You

[Verso 1]

Said there’s nothing that we can’t do when we’re dancing

I can feel the music more when I’m with you

With your hands on me, I feel my heartbeat racing

Now

[Pre-Ritornello]

Had to let go of everything that I’ve known

Before, ‘ore, ‘ore

[Ritornello]

One, two, three, come with me

We can work it differently

One, two, three, and dance with me tonight (Tonight)

And maybe all our dreams are coming true

And, baby, I can feel you feel it too

So just let me move you (Nah)

One, two, three, come with me

We can work it differently

Said one, two, three, and dance with me tonight (Tonight)

And maybe all our dreams are coming true

And, baby, I can feel you feel it too

So just let me move you, let me move you

[Verso 2]

Yeah, little faster, little slower, it don’t matter

‘Cause I’ve never known myself this good ‘til now

And I hope you know it’s changing me forever

Forever

[Pre-Ritornello]

Had to let go of everything that I’ve known

Before, ‘ore, ‘ore (Baby)

[Ritornello]

One, two, three, come with me

We can work it differently

One, two, three, and dance with me tonight (Tonight)

And maybe all our dreams are coming true

And, baby, I can feel you feel it too

So just let me move you (Nah)

One, two, three, come with me

We can work it differently

Said one, two, three, and dance with me tonight (Tonight)

And maybe all our dreams are coming true

And, baby, I can feel you feel it too

So just let me move you, let me move you