Le Little Mix hanno pubblicato “Sweet Melody” come terzo singolo estratto dal loro prossimo album Confetti (in arrivo il 6 novembre) e la canzone rivaleggia con “Break Up Song” come la migliore del nuovo progetto discografico della band femminile più apprezzata nel Regno Unito.

Di cosa parla Sweet Melody?

Scritta da MNEK, Sweet Melody parla essenzialmente di una relazione che vede coinvolto un ragazzo che promette mari e monti ma non sa mantenere fede alle sue parole.

“In un’altra vita, c’era questo ragazzo che conoscevo”, canta Jade Thirlwall all’inizio della canzone. “Mi ha fatto sentire come una donna, eravamo giovani, sciocchi e stupidi.”

“Mi cantava dolci melodie, faceva le serenate – mi ha fatto credere che fosse vero amore.” “Ma il giorno in cui mi ha fatto del male, la canzone non poteva continuare all’infinito.”

Come al solito, il gruppo femminile del Regno Unito non trascura i video musicali e anche quello creato per “Sweet Melody” non sfigura con gli altri. Diretto da KC Locke, il video elegante e alla moda mostra le Little Mix in abiti neri sexy mentre si esibiscono in coreografie killer.

Le Little Mix nel video di Sweet Melody

Con la forza dei soli singoli ufficiali, Confetti si preannuncia come uno dei migliori album delle Little Mix. Qui sotto trovi il testo in lingua originale di “Sweet Melody”. Dici cosa ne pensi di questo singolo.

Il testo di Sweet Melody

[Intro: Jesy]

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

[Verso 1: Jade]

In a whole other life, there was this boy that I knew

He made me feel like a woman

We were young and silly fools

Anyway, he was in a band

Wrote love songs about me

I wasn’t crazy ‘bout the word, but the melodies were sweet

Went something like

[Refrain: Jesy]

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

[Verso 2: Jesy, Leigh-Anne]

Every time we go dancing, I see his straying eyes

Gave him too many chances, push my gears too many times

Anyway, he start acting dumb, then I’ll be on my way to leave

But I stopped in the tracks when I heard this melody

And it went like



[Refrain: Leigh-Anne]

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

[Ritornello: Tutte]

He used to sing me sweet melodies

He played me, made me believe it was real love

Sang me sweet melodies

But the day he did me wrong

The song couldn’t go on and on and on

He used to sing me sweet melodies

He played me, made me believe it was real love

Sang me sweet melodies

But the day he did me wrong

The song couldn’t go on and on and on

[Verso 3: Perrie]

He would lie, he would cheat, over syncopated beats

I was just his tiny dancer, he had control over my feet

That’s when he came along, that’s when I lost the groove

There was no song in the world

To sing along or make me move

Went something like



[Refrain: Jesy, Perrie]

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo (It was, oh)

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

[Ritornello: All]

He used to sing me sweet melodies

He played me, made me believe it was real love

Sang me sweet melodies

But the day he did me wrong

The song couldn’t go on and on and on

He used to sing me sweet melodies (Sing sweet melodies)

He played me, made me believe it was real love

Sang me sweet melodies

But the day he did me wrong (Me wrong)

The song couldn’t go on and on and on

[Post-Ritornello: Jesy]

Doo-doo, doo-doo-doo-doo

Doo-roo-doo-doo, doo-roo-doo-roo, oh whoa

[Ponte: All, Leigh-Anne, Jade]

On and on, on and on

He used to sing me sweet melodies

He played me, made me believe it was real love

Sing me sweet melodies

But the day he did me wrong (Me wrong)

The song couldn’t go on and on and on

(On and on, and on, yeah)



[Ritornello: Tutte, Jesy]

He used to sing me sweet melodies (Melodies, yeah)

He played me, made me believe it was real love

Sang me sweet melodies

But the day he did me wrong

The song couldn’t go on and on and on

He used to sing me sweet melodies (Sing me, sing me)

He played me, made me believe it was real love

Sang me sweet melodies (Oh)

But the day he did me wrong (Ah)

The song couldn’t go on and on and on, no