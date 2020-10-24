Insieme, Marshmello e Imanbek, hanno creato la colonna sonora dell’estate del 2020 con singoli come “Be Kind“, “Come & Go” e ovviamente il remix di “Roses“. Ora collaborano con Usher per un banger piacevole e di sicuro successo che si intitola “Too Much”.

Di cosa parla Too Much

Too Much ti dice quanto sia importante essere presenti per qualcuno, che sia fidanzato/a o amico/a.

“Incontriamoci all’angolo, ti aspetto”, canticchia Usher sui caldi ritmi electro-house di Too Much. “Non mi interessa a che ora, se è pioggia o doccia.”

“Qualunque cosa tu mi chieda, non devi preoccuparti”, canta la leggenda dell’R&B, che aggiunge: “Nulla è troppo.”

Dato il successo in classifica che Marshmello e Imanbek hanno avuto negli ultimi tempi, questa è una grande opportunità per Usher. Chissà che non riesca ad ottenere un altro grande successo discografico. Noi facciamo il tifo per lui. Quest’anno ha pubblicato alcuni ottimi singoli tra cui “California“, “I Cry” e “Bad Habits“, ma la canzone crossover gli mancava. Tutto cambia con Too Much.

Il video musicale di Too Much

Nel video musicale – che puoi vedere qui sopra – è presente tutto il trio. Nelle scene iniziali Usher si trova invischiato in un rapimento e prova a rincorrere dei criminali che hanno appena rapito una donna indifesa… purtroppo per lui con una sorta di macchina del tempo.

Questa la faccia di Usher dopo che la donna è stata rapita.

Usher però trova un paio di occhiali semi-trasparenti e, una volta indossati, viene anch’esso trasportato in un’altra dimensione. Qui Usher si trasformerà in Marshmello e proverà a salvare la ragazza rapita. Usher userà anche dei poteri che abbiamo apprezzato nel film Ant-Man. Una volta salvata l’artista ha un’amara sorpresa. Guarda il video per scoprire di cosa si tratta. Qui sotto il testo in lingua originale.

Il testo di Too Much con Usher, Marshmello e Imanbek

[Verso 1]

Break your silence over my chest

Let it follow and I’ll do the rest

Kiss me, kill me, I want nothing less

I’m not afraid of the lonely, no

[Pre-Ritornello]

Meet me at the corner, I’ll be waitin’ for ya

I can take the weight off, weight off of your shoulders

I don’t care the hour, if it’s rain or shower

Whatever you ask of me, you don’t have you worry

[Ritornello]

There’s no such thing-ing-ing-ing

As too much, as too much

There’s no such thing-ing-ing-ing

As too much, as too much

There’s no such thing-ing-ing-ing

Thing-ing-ing, thing-ing-ing-ing-ing

[Verso 2]

Empty bottles cloudin’ your mind

I know you get (You get), lonely sometimes

Say the (Say thе), word and (Word and), I’ll make the drive

I’m not afraid of thе lonely, no



[Pre-Ritornello]

So meet me at the corner, I’ll be waitin’ for ya

I can take that weight off, weight off of your shoulders

I don’t care the hour, if it’s rain or shower

Whatever you of ask me, you don’t have you worry

[Ritornello]

There’s no such thing-ing-ing-ing

As too much, as too much

There’s no such thing-ing-ing-ing

As too much, as too much (Oh, oh)

There’s no such thing-ing-ing-ing

Thing-ing-ing, thing-ing-ing-ing-ing

[Ponte]

I hate the thought of you with tears in your eyes

And I hate the thought of losing you, you to the lies

By the way you’re talkin’, something ain’t right

And I know that you’re tired

[Ritornello]

There’s no such thing-ing-ing-ing

As too much (As too much), as too much (Way, way too much)

There’s no such thing-ing-ing-ing (Ooh)

As too much (Way too much), as too much (Too much)

There’s no such thing-ing-ing-ing

Thing-ing-ing, thing-ing-ing-ing-ing (Ooh)

There’s no such thing-ing-ing-ing (Yeah, yeah)

Thing-ing-ing, thing-ing-ing-ing-ing (Yeah, yeah, yeah)