Il ritorno di Kelly Rowland!

Che bel modo di iniziare il weekend.

Kelly Rowland ha deciso di rilasciare, in data 22 novembre, il suo nuovo singolo.

Si tratta di una canzone intitolata semplicemente “Kelly“.

Da quanto tempo Kelly Rowland non pubblicava un singolo? Sono passati diversi anni. Pensate che l’ultimo brano della cantante R&B risale al 2013. Nel corso degli anni ha partecipato ad alcune collaborazioni ma senza pubblicare nessun brano da solista.

Questo significa che presto uscirà un nuovo album di Kelly Rowland? Lo spero ma non è stato ancora confermato. Ha postato su Twitter un messaggio che sembra accennare a un regalo per i fan in occasione del giorno del ringraziamento. Dita incrociate ma non aspettatevi chissà cosa.

Kelly è una canzone urban feroce in cui la Rowland si sfoga e ci va dura nel testo.

In pratica inneggia il suo potere, la sua ricchezza e il suo ego in generale. Confrontandolo con i testi del passato si tratta di un modus operandi originale per la cantante.

Che ne pensate? Vi piace questo ritorno?

Testo di Kelly di Kelly Rowland

My skin is my cape, huh

My black is my bitch, huh

Natural face, huh

That’s how I wake up

No love for the fake ones

You get what you give, huh

Bills, bills, bills, been spent

Kelendria rich, huh?

Sa-saucy on ice, but this shit is sweet

Go another side, that you never seen

Ice on my (?), you watching me

I talk to God, my minutes are free (free)

Two double g’s, two double g

Cross the wall through [?]

Lil shit back then, I let that slide, ain’t get by me

All they trying to get is a act from me

And it’s all for the reach

Back-back up off of me, back up off of me

Rose petals at my feet

Kelly got bands, Kelly got a check

Kelly got wig, Kelly got deals

Kelly got class, Kelly got ass

Kelly’s got a man, Kelly pop tabs

Kelly got flex, Kelly got wheels

Kelly got drill, Kelly got a stash

Kelly got a house, big house on a hill

Kelly’s so blessed, thick, yes XL

Kelly ain’t-Kelly ain’t got no chill

Kelly don’t really give a fuck how you feel

Kelly ain’t humble no mo’ nigga

Kelly got a foot on your throat nigga

Kelly ain’t humble no mo’ nigga

Kelly got a foot on your throat nigga

Go Kelly go, go go Kelly go

Go Kelly go, go go Kelly

Cop that bag if it’s designer

I’m so rich that I ain’t buy it

Don’t get tired, I’m too wired

Light it up and get inspired

All my business, keep it private

You know bosses move in silence

And I ride it like it’s stolen

‘Cuz my name is Kelly Rowland, ah

Everyday I meet the quota

Bitch I really thought it was over

I’ll always be around, thought I told you

Back up off of me, back up off of me

Forget [?]

Kelly got bands, Kelly got a check

Kelly got wig, Kelly got deals

Kelly got class, Kelly got ass

Kelly’s got a man, Kelly pop tabs

Kelly got flex, Kelly got wheels

Kelly got drill, Kelly got a stash

Kelly got a house, big house on a hill

Kelly’s so blessed, thick, yes XL

Kelly ain’t-Kelly ain’t got no chill

Kelly don’t really give a fuck how you feel

Kelly ain’t humble no mo’ nigga

Kelly got a foot on your throat nigga

Kelly ain’t humble no mo’ nigga

Kelly got a foot on your throat nigga

Go Kelly go, go go Kelly go

Go Kelly go, go go Kelly