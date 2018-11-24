Il ritorno di Kelly Rowland!
Che bel modo di iniziare il weekend.
Kelly Rowland ha deciso di rilasciare, in data 22 novembre, il suo nuovo singolo.
Si tratta di una canzone intitolata semplicemente “Kelly“.
Da quanto tempo Kelly Rowland non pubblicava un singolo? Sono passati diversi anni. Pensate che l’ultimo brano della cantante R&B risale al 2013. Nel corso degli anni ha partecipato ad alcune collaborazioni ma senza pubblicare nessun brano da solista.
Questo significa che presto uscirà un nuovo album di Kelly Rowland? Lo spero ma non è stato ancora confermato. Ha postato su Twitter un messaggio che sembra accennare a un regalo per i fan in occasione del giorno del ringraziamento. Dita incrociate ma non aspettatevi chissà cosa.
Kelly è una canzone urban feroce in cui la Rowland si sfoga e ci va dura nel testo.
In pratica inneggia il suo potere, la sua ricchezza e il suo ego in generale. Confrontandolo con i testi del passato si tratta di un modus operandi originale per la cantante.
Che ne pensate? Vi piace questo ritorno?
Testo di Kelly di Kelly Rowland
My skin is my cape, huh
My black is my bitch, huh
Natural face, huh
That’s how I wake up
No love for the fake ones
You get what you give, huh
Bills, bills, bills, been spent
Kelendria rich, huh?
Sa-saucy on ice, but this shit is sweet
Go another side, that you never seen
Ice on my (?), you watching me
I talk to God, my minutes are free (free)
Two double g’s, two double g
Cross the wall through [?]
Lil shit back then, I let that slide, ain’t get by me
All they trying to get is a act from me
And it’s all for the reach
Back-back up off of me, back up off of me
Rose petals at my feet
Kelly got bands, Kelly got a check
Kelly got wig, Kelly got deals
Kelly got class, Kelly got ass
Kelly’s got a man, Kelly pop tabs
Kelly got flex, Kelly got wheels
Kelly got drill, Kelly got a stash
Kelly got a house, big house on a hill
Kelly’s so blessed, thick, yes XL
Kelly ain’t-Kelly ain’t got no chill
Kelly don’t really give a fuck how you feel
Kelly ain’t humble no mo’ nigga
Kelly got a foot on your throat nigga
Kelly ain’t humble no mo’ nigga
Kelly got a foot on your throat nigga
Go Kelly go, go go Kelly go
Go Kelly go, go go Kelly
Cop that bag if it’s designer
I’m so rich that I ain’t buy it
Don’t get tired, I’m too wired
Light it up and get inspired
All my business, keep it private
You know bosses move in silence
And I ride it like it’s stolen
‘Cuz my name is Kelly Rowland, ah
Everyday I meet the quota
Bitch I really thought it was over
I’ll always be around, thought I told you
Back up off of me, back up off of me
Forget [?]
Kelly got bands, Kelly got a check
Kelly got wig, Kelly got deals
Kelly got class, Kelly got ass
Kelly’s got a man, Kelly pop tabs
Kelly got flex, Kelly got wheels
Kelly got drill, Kelly got a stash
Kelly got a house, big house on a hill
Kelly’s so blessed, thick, yes XL
Kelly ain’t-Kelly ain’t got no chill
Kelly don’t really give a fuck how you feel
Kelly ain’t humble no mo’ nigga
Kelly got a foot on your throat nigga
Kelly ain’t humble no mo’ nigga
Kelly got a foot on your throat nigga
Go Kelly go, go go Kelly go
Go Kelly go, go go Kelly
