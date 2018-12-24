Gli auguri di Natale di Post Malone.

Post Malone aveva promesso ai suoi fan che avrebbe pubblicato una nuova canzone prima della fine dell’anno e così è stato.

Ha rilasciato una nuova traccia intitolata “Wow“, attualmente disponibile su Spotify, Soundcloud e Apple Music.

Di cosa parla Wow? Posty si vanta delle sue nuove ricchezze in questa nuova canzone.

Inoltre ha creato un video animato a tema natalizio per accompagnare il rilascio del brano. Un bel regalo, non c’è che dire:

La canzone più recente del rapper prima di “Wow” si intitola “Sunflower“, una collaborazione con Swe Lee e presente nella colonna sonora di Spider-Man: Un nuovo universo.

Il secondo album in studio Beerbongs & Bentley è uscito in aprile ed ha ottenuto un discreto successo su Spotify. È certificato doppio disco di platino.

Per chi non lo sapesse, Malone debutterà come attore nel 2019, dopo essere entrato nel cast del film Netflix “Wonderland“.

Al suo fianco ci sarà Mark Wahlberg. Questo film seguirà le vicende di un uomo impegnato ad indagare su omicidi e cospirazioni a Boston.

Testo di Wow di Post Malone

Said she tired of little money, need a big boy

Pull up 20 inch blades like I’m Lil’ Troy

Now it’s everybody flockin’, need a decoy

Shawty mixing up the Vodka with the LaCroix, yeah

G-Wagen, G-Wagen, G-Wagen, G-Wagen

All the housewives pullin’ up (Up, up)

I got a lot of toys, 720S bumpin’ Fall Out Boy

You was talkin’ shit in the beginning (Mm-mm)

Back when I was feelin’ more forgivin’ (More forgivin’)

I know it piss you off to see me winnin’ (See me)

See the igloo in my mouth when I be grinnin’ (I be grinnin’), yeah

Hunnid bands in my pocket, it’s on me

Hunnid deep when I roll like the army

Get more bottles, these bottles are lonely

It’s a moment when I show up, got ’em sayin’, “Wow” (Wow, wow)

Hunnid bands in my pocket, it’s on me (On me)

Yeah, your grandmama probably know me (Know me)

Get more bottles, these bottles are lonely

It’s a moment when I show up, got ’em sayin’, “Wow” (Wow, wow)

Everywhere I go (Hey)

Catch me on the block like I’m Mutumbo (Wow)

750 Lambo in the Utah snow (Skrrt)

Trunk in the front like that shit Dumbo, yeah

Cut the roof off like a nip-tuck

Pull up to the house with some big butts

Turn the kitchen counter to a strip-club (Yeah, wow)

Me and Dre came for the…

When I got guap, all of y’all disappeared (Wow)

Before I dropped Stoney none of y’all really cared (Cared)

Now they always say, “Congratulations,” to the kid (Kid)

And this is not a 40, but I’m pourin’ out this shit (Yeah)

Used to have a lot, but I got more now (Yup)

Made another hit ‘cause I got bored now (Yup)

Always goin’ for it, never punt fourth down

Last call, Hail Mary, Prescott touchdown, ayy

Hunnid bands in my pocket, it’s on me (On me)

Hunnid deep when I roll like the army (Hey)

Get more bottles, these bottles are lonely

It’s a moment when I show up, got ‘em sayin’, “Wow” (Wow, wow)

Hunnid bands in my pocket, it’s on me (Yeah, yeah)

Yeah, your grandmama probably know me (Yeah, yeah)

Get more bottles, these bottles are lonely

It’s a moment when I show up, got ‘em sayin’, “Wow”

Got ‘em sayin’, “Wow”

Ayy, ayy, wow

Sayin’, “Wow”

Wow

Wow