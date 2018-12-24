La nuova canzone di Sam Smith, Fire on Fire, è stata registrata per l’adattamento di Watership Down

Fire on Fire è il brano condiviso da Sam Smith, realizzato con la BBC Concert Orchestra per Watership Down, ultima serie Tv che sarà trasmessa da Netflix a partire da questa domenica (23 dicembre).

L’adattamento di Watership Down, diretto da Noam Murro, risale al romanzo pluripremiato di Richard Adams sulla storia di un branco di conigli.

Sam Smith, in un’intervista, ha dichiarato:

“Sono così entusiasta ed onorato di far parte di questo nuovo adattamento di Watership Down.” “Questa storia è così potente e senza tempo ed è stato davvero avvincente lavorare con il regista Noam Murro e il suo team e con l’incredibile Steve Mac per la canzone. Spero che piaccia a tutti quanto piaccia a me.”

Smith ha anche avuto altre collaborazioni per colonne sonore, tra cui Writing’s on the Wall, che fa parte della colonna sonora del film James Bond Spectre, del 2015. E di recente ha anche collaborato con Calvin Harris in Promises e in Party of One di Brandi Carlie.

Watership Down – Il romanzo

Watership Down è un romanzo scritto nel 1972 da Richard Adams, nato come un racconto sulla collina dei conigli, ispirato dalla contea dello Hampshire per le sue figlie. La storia tratta di un gruppo di conigli che, per salvarsi dagli attacchi di altri animali e tentativi di distruzione della loro conigliera, fuggono per trovare un posto sicuro in cui vivere.

Il racconto è costruito anche sulla cultura dei conigli: la loro lingua, i miti, i proverbi, le poesie. Adams ha voluto antropomorfizzare gli animali dei suoi racconti nonostante siano stati descritti nei loro habitat naturali.

Romanzo pluripremiato, Watership Down ha avuto seguito in una raccolta di racconti nel 1996 dal titolo La collina dei ricordi (Tales From Watership Down).

Una dolce ed avvincente avventura, quella dei piccoli conigli che, insieme, affrontano i pericoli dei boschi per salvarsi. Ascolta di seguito il brano Fire On Fire di Sam Smith, composto per la colonna sonora di Watership Down:

Fire on Fire di Sam Smith

Testo di Fire On Fire

My mother said I’m too romantic

She said, “You’re dancing in the movies”

I almost started to believe her

Then I saw you and I knew

Maybe it’s ‘cause I got a little bit older

Maybe it’s all that I’ve been through

I’d like to think it’s how you lean on my shoulder

And how I see myself with you

I don’t say a word

But still, you take my breath and steal the things I know

There you go, saving me from out of the crowd

Fire on fire, we’re normally killers

With this much desire, together, we’re winners

They say that we’re out of control and some say we’re sinners

But don’t let them ruin our beautiful rhythms

‘Cause when you unfold me and tell me you love me

And look in my eyes

You are perfection, my only direction

It’s fire on fire, mm

It’s fire on fire

When we fight, we fight like lions

But then we love and feel the truth

We lose our minds in a city of roses

We won’t abide by any rules

I don’t say a word

But still, you take my breath and steal the things I know

There you go, saving me from out of the crowd

Fire on fire, we’re normally killers

With this much desire, together, we’re winners

They say that we’re out of control and some say we’re sinners

But don’t let them ruin our beautiful rhythms

‘Cause when you unfold me and tell me you love me

And look in my eyes

You are perfection, my only direction

It’s fire on fire, oh

It’s fire on fire

Fire on fire, we’re normally killers

But this much desire, together, we’re winners

They say that we’re out of control and some say we’re sinners

But don’t let them ruin our beautiful rhythms

Fire on fire, we’re normally killers

With this much desire, together, we’re winners

They say that we’re out of control and some say we’re sinners

But don’t let them ruin our beautiful rhythms

‘Cause when you unfold me and tell me you love me

And look in my eyes

You are perfection, my only direction

It’s fire on fire

You are perfection, my only direction

It’s fire on fire