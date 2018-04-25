Le toccanti parole dell’ex fidanzata di Avicii: “Mi hai insegnato il vero amore”
L’ex fidanzata di Avicii, Racquel Bettencourt, ha ringraziato il DJ per “averle insegnato il vero amore” .
La modella e blogger canadese ha vissuto un anno con Avicii, Tim Bergling, a Los Angeles fino alla loro separazione a dicembre del 2014.
Avicii è stato trovato morto a 28 anni a Muscat, in Oman, lo scorso venerdì.
Rispondendo alle notizie tragiche, Racquel ha condiviso una serie di foto intime di loro nei loro viaggi in tutto il mondo.
Ha scritto:
“Ho il cuore spezzato. Tim, sembra ieri quando eravamo inseparabili. Abbiamo parlato e riso fino all’alba. Eravamo noi contro il mondo. Ho ricordi indelebili.
Attraverso tutti i nostri alti e bassi non volevo nulla di più che assicurarmi che tu fossi sano e felice e di essere lì per te in ogni fase del percorso. Volevo darti la vita, ma l’universo aveva piani diversi per noi. “
Avicii aveva sofferto di problemi di salute cronici, dopo aver rimosso sia l’appendice che la cistifellea a seguito di una pancreatite acuta, causata in parte dall’eccessivo consumo di alcol.
Racquel ha continuato:
“So quanto tu abbia faticato e provato, ho fatto tutto quello che potevo, grazie per avermi mostrato e insegnato il vero amore, portandomi con te nel tuo viaggio.
Il legame e la connessione che condividevamo era così puro e reale, non credo che si sia mai veramente rotto, è sempre stato e sarà sempre nel mio cuore per sempre.
