Testo di Make Me Feel firmato da Janelle Monáe

Testo di Make Me Feel[Verso 1]
If you don’t make me spell it out for you
All of the feelings that I’ve got for you
Can’t be explained, but I can try for you
Yeah, baby, don’t make me spell it out for you
You keep on asking me the same questions (why?)
And second guessing all my intentions
Should know by the way I use my compression
You’ve got the answers to my confessions
It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender
An emotional, sexual bender
Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better
There’s nothing better
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel
So good, so good, so f*cking real
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel
You know I love it, so please don’t stop it
You got me right here in your jean pocket (Right here)
Laying your body on a shag carpet (Oh)
You know I love it so please don’t stop it
It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender
An emotional, sexual bender
Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better
There’s nothing better
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel
So good, so good, so f*cking real
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way that I feel now, baby
Good God! I can’t help it! Agh!
That’s just the way that I feel
Please! I can’t help it
It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender
An emotional, sexual bender
Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better
There’s nothing better
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel
So good, so good, so f*cking real
That’s just the way you make me feel
That’s just the way you make me feel