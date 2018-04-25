Testo di Make Me Feel firmato da Janelle Monáe

Testo di Make Me Feel

[Verso 1]

If you don’t make me spell it out for you

All of the feelings that I’ve got for you

Can’t be explained, but I can try for you

Yeah, baby, don’t make me spell it out for you

You keep on asking me the same questions (why?)

And second guessing all my intentions

Should know by the way I use my compression

You’ve got the answers to my confessions

[Pre-Ritornello]

It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender

An emotional, sexual bender

Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better

There’s nothing better

[Ritornello]

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel

So good, so good, so f*cking real

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel

[Verso 2]

You know I love it, so please don’t stop it

You got me right here in your jean pocket (Right here)

Laying your body on a shag carpet (Oh)

You know I love it so please don’t stop it

[Pre-Ritornello]

It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender

An emotional, sexual bender

Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better

There’s nothing better

[Ritornello]

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel

So good, so good, so f*cking real

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel

[Ponte]

That’s just the way that I feel now, baby

Good God! I can’t help it! Agh!

That’s just the way that I feel

Please! I can’t help it

[Pre-Ritornello]

It’s like I’m powerful with a little bit of tender

An emotional, sexual bender

Mess me up, yeah, but no one does it better

There’s nothing better

[Ritornello]

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel

So good, so good, so f*cking real

That’s just the way you make me feel

That’s just the way you make me feel