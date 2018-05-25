Album Shawn Mendes 2018: tutti i testi delle canzoni, dettagli e tracklist

Shawn Mendes: ecco l’album omonimo “Shawn Mendes” con tutti i testi

Leggi ora tutti i testi del terzo album in studio di Shawn Mendes!

L’LP omonimo è stato rilasciato nei negozi di tutto il mondo nella giornata di oggi, 25 maggio 2018, tramite Island Records e Universal Music. L’album Shawn Mendes è il seguito del disco “Illuminate“, pubblicato nel 2016.

L’album del 2018 Shawn Mendes è composto da 14 tracce in totale. Le uniche collaborazioni che troviamo nell’album sono con Julia Michaels (“Like To Be You”) e quella con Khalid (“Youth”).

I produttori che hanno lavorato con Shawn in questo nuovo album sono: Louis Bell, Teddy Geiger, Joel Little e Nate Mercereau.

Il 25 maggio 2018 è stato ufficialmente rilasciato l’album. Vi ricordiamo che è stato preceduto da tre singoli ufficiali: “In My Blood“, “Lost In Japan” e “Youth“.

Qui di seguito la tracklist dell’album Shawn Mendes del 2018:

1. In My Blood – leggi il testo

2. Nervous

3. Lost In Japan – leggi il testo

4. Where Were You In The Morning?

5. Like To Be You (featuring Julia Michaels)

6. Fallin’ All In You

7. Particular Taste

8. Why

9. Because I Had You

10. Queen

11. Youth (featuring Khalid) – leggi il testo

12. Mutual

13. Perfectly Wrong

14. When You’re Ready

Testo di Nervous

I saw you on a Sunday in a cafe

And all you did was look my way

And my heart started to race

And my hands started to shake, yeah

I heard you asked about me through a friend

And my adrenaline kicked in

‘Cause I’ve been askin’ ‘bout you too

And now we’re out here in this room

I get a little bit nervous around you

Get a little bit stressed out when I think about you

Get a little excited

Baby, when I think about you, yeah

Talk a little too much around you

(I talk a little too much, yeah)

Get a little self-conscious when I think about you

(I get a little self-conscious)

Get a little excited

(I get a little excited)

Baby, when I think about you, yeah

Yeah, when I think about you, babe

We walked in the rain

A couple blocks to your apartment

You told me to come inside

Caught me staring in your eyes

And I’m not usually like this

But I like what you’re doing to me

Ah, what you’re doing to me

I get a little bit nervous around you

I get a little bit nervous

Get a little bit stressed out when I think about you

I get a little bit stressed out

Get a little excited

I get a little excited

Baby, when I think about you, yeah

Yeah, when I think about you, babe (oh yeah)

Talk a little too much around you

I talk a little too much, yeah

Get a little self-conscious when I think about you

I get a little self-conscious

Get a little excited

I get a little excited

Baby, when I think about you

Yeah, when I think about you, babe

You got me acting like I’ve never done this before

I promise I’ll be ready when I walk through the door

And I don’t know why

No, I don’t know why

Yeah

I get a little bit nervous around you

I get a little bit nervous

Get a little bit stressed out when I think about you

I get a little bit stressed out

Get a little excited

I get a little excited

Baby, when I think about you, yeah

Yeah, when I think about you, babe (oh yeah)

Talk a little too much around you

I talk a little too much, yeah

Get a little self-conscious when I think about you

I get a little self-conscious

Get a little excited

I get a little excited

Baby, when I think about you

Yeah, when I think about you, babe

Testo di Where Were You In The Morning?

You said, “I wanna get to know ya”

Why you gotta get my hopes up?

You said that you were staying over

But then I woke up to the cold air

How could you make me believe?

That there was something in between you and me, yeah

I look around and I don’t see you

Where were you in the morning, baby?

You didn’t leave your number for me

Left me without a warning, baby

Where were you in the morning, baby?

How do you, how do you just walk away?

How do you, how do you just walk away?

And I thought you really felt this

When we were talking about breakfast

You made it seem like we connected

I guess I just didn’t expect this

How can you make me believe?

That there was something in between you and me, yeah

I look around and I don’t see you

Where were you in the morning, baby?

You didn’t leave your number for me

Left me without a warning, baby

I said where were you in the morning, baby?

How do you, how do you just walk away?

Where were, where were you?

How do you, how do you just walk away?

Where were, where were you?

And I hope you had a good visit

‘Cause I know you had a good time

And I’m looking up at the ceiling

And I keep wondering why

Where were you in the morning, baby?

Where were you in the morning?

You didn’t leave your number for me

You didn’t leave your number

Left me without a warning, babe

Left me without a warning

I said, where were you in the morning baby?

Where were you in the morning?

How do you, how do you just walk away?

Where were, where were you?

How do you, how do you just walk away?

Where were, where were you?

How do you, how do you just walk away?

Where were, where were you?

How do you, how do you just walk away?

Where were, where were you?

Testo di Like To Be You (featuring Julia Michaels)

Don’t cry or do, whatever makes you comfortable

I’m tired too, there’s nothin’ left to say

Let’s call the truce, ‘cause I don’t really wanna go to

Bed like this

I’m so sorry

That we’re still stuck in the middle

I’m so sorry

‘Cause in the moment I

I don’t know what it’s like to be you

I don’t know what it’s like but I’m dying to

If I could put myself in your shoes

Then I’d know what it’s like to be you

Can I kiss you or not? ‘Cause I’m not really sure right now of

What you want, are you still mad at me?

I’m hopin’ not, ‘cause maybe we could go to the movies

I know that always cheers us up, hey

I’m so sorry

That we’re still stuck in the middle

Yeah, I’m so sorry

‘Cause in the moment I

I don’t know what it’s like to be you

I don’t know what it’s like but I’m dying to

If I could put myself in your shoes

Then I’d know what it’s like to be you

Tell me what’s inside of your head

No matter what you say I won’t love you less

And I’d be lying if I said that I do

I don’t know what it’s like to be you

I don’t know what it’s like to be you

I get worried

I might lose you a little

Every time we

Every time we argue and get caught up in the moment

I don’t know what it’s like to be you

I don’t know what it’s like but I’m dying to

If I could put myself in your shoes

Then I’d know what it’s like to be you

So tell me what’s inside of your head

No matter what you say I won’t love you less

And I’d be lying if I said that I do

I don’t know what it’s like to be you

I don’t know what it’s like to be you

I don’t know what it’s like

Testo di Fallin’ All In You

Sunrise with you on my chest

No blinds in the place where I live

Daybreak open your eyes

‘Cause this was only ever meant to be for one night

Still, we’re changing our minds here

Be yours, be my dear

So close with you on my lips

Touch noses, feeling your breath

Push your heart and pull away, yeah

Be my summer in a winter day love

I can’t see one thing wrong

Between the both of us

Be mine, be mine, yeah

Anytime, anytime

Ooh, you know I’ve been alone for quite a while, haven’t I

I thought I knew it all

Found love but I was wrong

More times than enough

But since you came along

I’m thinking, baby

You are bringing out a different kind of me

There’s no safety net that’s underneath

I’m free

Falling all in

You fell for men who weren’t how they appear

Trapped up on a tightrope now we’re here

We’re free

Falling all in you

Fast forward a couple years, yeah

Grown up in the place that we live

Make love, then we fight

Laugh ‘cause it was only meant to be for one night baby

I guess we can’t control

What’s just not up to us

Be mine, be mine, yeah

Anytime, anytime

Ooh, you know I’ve been alone for quite a while, haven’t I

I thought I knew it all

Found love but I was wrong

More times than enough

But since you came along

I’m thinking, baby

You are bringing out a different kind of me

There’s no safety net that’s underneath

I’m free

Falling all in

You fell for men who weren’t how they appear

Trapped up on a tightrope now we’re here

We’re free

Falling all in you

Every time I see you baby I get lost

If I’m dreaming, baby, please don’t wake me up

Every night I’m with you I fall more in love

Now I’m laying by your side

Everything feels right since you came along

I’m thinking baby

You, yeah, are bringing out a different kind of me

There’s no safety net that’s underneath

I’m free

Falling all in

You fell for men who weren’t how they appear (Ooh)

Trapped up on a tightrope now we’re here

We’re free

Falling all in

Testo di Particular Taste

She don’t listen to a thing, plus it feels right

Only dances when it’s Kanye

She could take you one-on-one if she feels like

You’ll be begging her for mercy, mercy

Ooh, she’ll take your name and number

Then she’ll hit erase and walk away

But ooh, is she so specific when she’s at my place

At my place

She’s got particular taste, yeah

She’s so obsessed with the chase

Yeah, she don’t waste time on conversations, no

She just goes right for the face, yeah

She’s so particular

Never pickin’ up her phone ‘less it rings twice

Only answers with a question, “Mhm..?”

If I try to play it cool, it never goes right

Got me drownin’, drownin’, uh

Ooh, she’ll take your name and number

Then she’ll hit erase and walk away

But ohhh, is she so specific when she’s at my place

At my place

She’s got particular taste, yeah

She’s so obsessed with the chase

Yeah, she don’t waste time on conversations

No, she just goes right for the face (she just goes, she)

She’s so particular

I’m so obsessed with her

Yeah, she’s so particular

I’m so obsessed with her

Yeah, she’s so particular

She’s the best at getcha’ thinkin’ that you go there

Knows exactly what she wants, uhh

Now she’s runnin’ all her fingers right through my hair

And it means that

She’s got particular taste

She’s got particular taste

She’s so obsessed with the chase

Yeah, she don’t waste time on conversations

No, she just goes right for the face (she just goes, she)

She’s so particular

I’m so obsessed with her

Yeah, she’s so particular (she just goes, she)

I’m so obsessed with her (she’s so particular, she just goes)

Yeah, she’s got particular taste

Testo di Why

I know a girl, she’s like a curse

We want each other, no one will break first

So many nights, trying to find someone new

They don’t mean nothing compared to her, and I know

When people ask about us, now, we just brush it off

I don’t know why we act like it means nothing at all

I wish that I could tell you that you’re all that I want, yeah

I pretend that

I’m not ready

Why do we put each other through hell?

Why can’t we just get over ourselves?

And you say “hi” like

You just met me

Why do we put each other through hell?

Why can’t we just get over ourselves?

Why can’t we just get over ourselves?

When I hear you sing, it gets hard to breathe

Can’t help but think every song’s about me

And every line, every word that I write

You are the muse in the back of my mind, oh

Don’t wanna ask about it ‘cause you might brush it off

I’m afraid it you think it means something at all

I don’t know why I won’t admit that you’re all I want

I pretend that

I’m not ready

Why do we put each other through hell?

Why can’t we just get over ourselves?

And you say “hi” like

You just met me

Why do we put each other through hell?

Why can’t we just get over ourselves?

I pretend that

I’m not ready

Why do we put each other through hell?

Why can’t we just get over ourselves?

And you say “hi” like

You just met me

Why do we put each other through hell?

Why can’t we just get over ourselves?

I know a girl, she’s like a curse

We want each other, no one will break first

So many nights, trying to find someone new

They don’t mean nothing compared to you

Testo di Because I Had You

I think it’s time that I be honest

Should’ve told you not to go

Thought I knew just what I wanted

I didn’t know myself at all

You’re with somebody I can’t be, yeah

But I can tell that you’re happy

It’s time for me to finally meet somebody new

Take her to all the places that I took us to

And she might help me forget that loving her is something I could never do

Because I had, because I had you

Hey, remember when I told you

That you and I will go down in history together, yeah

And does your sister ask about me?

You and I, what we had, is it gone forever?

You’re with somebody I can’t be

But I can tell that you’re happy

It’s time for me to finally meet somebody new

Take her to all the places that I took us to

And she might help me forget that loving her is something I could never do

Because I had, because I had you

There’s nothin’, oh

There’s nothin’ left to lose

Because I had you, babe

There’s nothin’

Nothin’ that I could do

I wish I had you

But I think it’s time I finally found somebody new

And tell myself that she’s the one that get me through

And she might help me forget that loving her is something I just couldn’t do

Because I had you

Testo di Queen

It’s hard to believe

You don’t remember me at all

Am I hard to recognize?

You say “nice to meet you” every time, yeah

Yeah and I made you laugh

I still remember what I said

Guess I shouldn’t be surprised

You say “nice to meet you” every time

I know we got a lot of mutual friends

Don’t say my name, don’t come up in your conversations, yeah

Who crowned you queen of

You think you’re too cool

Making beautiful look ugly

The way you put yourself above me

You treat me

Like I got nothin’ on you

Making beautiful look ugly

You ain’t the ruler of no country

Who made you the queen?

I shouldn’t stress about

The fact you’re not impressed

Are you playing hard to get?

Or maybe you’re not interested

I don’t understand

Why everybody thinks you’re sweet

‘Cause I see the opposite

No, you’re not so innocent

I see the way you’re lookin’ through me right now

To see if there’s somebody cooler around, yeah

Who crowned you queen of

You think you’re too cool

Making beautiful look ugly

The way you put yourself above me

You treat me

Like I got nothin’ on you

Making beautiful look ugly

You ain’t the ruler of no country

Who made you the queen?

No, no, no, no

Who made you the queen?

Who made you the queen?

Who crowned you queen of

You think you’re too cool

Making beautiful look ugly

The way you put yourself above me (nah, yeah)

You treat me

Like I got nothin’ on you

Making beautiful look ugly (making beautiful look ugly)

You ain’t the ruler of no country (you ain’t the ruler of no country babe)

Who made you the queen?

Who made you the queen?

Yeah, you think you’re too cool, no

Who made you the queen?

Who made you the queen?

Testo di Mutual

I want you close to me

I want you close, I want you closer

But when you’re here with me

It’s hard to tell just what you’re after

You say, you want all of me today

But tomorrow’s not the same

My feelings never change

What do you want from me?

What do you want, uh?

I need to know

If this is mutual

Before I go

And get way too involved

I want you bad

Can you reciprocate?

No, I don’t want to have to leave

But half of you’s not enough for me

This inconsistency, what does it mean?

You got me questioning, the way you act and take it back

Do I mean anything?

Just tell me honestly

You say, you want all of me today

But tomorrow’s not the same

My feelings never change

What do you want from me?

What do you want, uh?

I need to know

If this is mutual

Before I go

And get way too involved

I want you bad

Can you reciprocate?

No, I don’t want to have to leave

But half of you’s not enough for me

Are you playin’ me, is this a game?

When you show up late, say love at 2 A.M

Then tell me you can’t stay, girl, yeah

What do you want from me?

Baby, oh

I need to know

If this is mutual

Before I go

And get way too involved

I want you bad, baby

Can you reciprocate?

No, I don’t want to have to leave

But half of you’s not enough for me

Testo di Perfectly Wrong

Taste the poison from your lips

They leave, we’re as good as gone

Oh, our love is drunken in

Singing me my favorite song

Me and you

We were made to break

I know that’s true

But it’s much too late

You’re perfectly wrong for me

And that’s why it’s so hard for me

Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me

You’re perfectly wrong for me

All the stars in the sky could see

Why you’re perfectly wrong for me

Oh, you know how much it hurts

Every time you say you hate me

But when we’re making love, you make it worth it

I can’t believe the places that you take me

There’s no use

We were made to break

I know the truth

And it’s much too late

You’re perfectly wrong for me

And that’s why it’s so hard for me

Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me

Oh, you’re perfectly wrong for me

All the stars in the sky could see

Why you’re perfectly wrong for me

Oh, and why can’t I quit

When you break my heart open

I need you more than I know

Oh

And I can’t resist

When you’re up against my skin

I never want to let you go

You’re perfectly wrong for me

And that’s why it’s so hard for me

Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me, mhm

Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me

Hate that you know that I won’t leave

Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me, oh

Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me

And that’s why it’s so hard for me

Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me, yeah

Oh, you’re perfectly wrong for me

Hate that you know that I won’t leave

Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me

Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me

Testo di When You’re Ready

Maybe I had too many drinks but that’s just what I needed

I hope that you don’t think that what I’m saying sounds conceited

When I look across the room and you’re staring right back at me

Like somebody told the joke and we’re the only ones laughin’

Don’t know why I tried, ‘cause ain’t nobody like you

Familiar disappointment, every single time I do

And every single night my arms are not around you

My mind’s still wrapped around you

Baby, tell me when you’re ready

I’m waitin’

Baby, anytime you’re ready

I’m waitin’

Even ten years from now if you haven’t found somebody

I promise, I’ll be around

Tell me when you’re ready

I’m waitin’

What if my dad is right, and he says that you’re the one

No, I can’t even argue, I won’t even fight him on it

Call you when it’s late, and I know that you’re on bed

‘Cause I’m three hours back, seems like you’re always six ahead

And I don’t know why I tried, ‘cause there ain’t nobody like you

Familiar disappointment every single time I do

And eery single night my arms are not around you

My mind’s still wrapped around you

Baby, tell me when you’re ready

I’m waitin’

Baby, anytime you’re ready

I’m waitin’

Even ten years from now if you haven’t found somebody

I promise, I’ll be around

Tell me when you’re ready

I’m waitin’, yeah

And if I have to, I’ll wait forever

Say the word, and I’ll change my plans

Yeah, you know that we fit together

I know your heart like the back of my hand

So baby, tell me when you’re ready

I’m waitin’

Baby, any time you’re ready

I’m waitin’, yeah

Even ten years from now if you haven’t found somebody

I promise, I’ll be around

Tell me when you’re ready

I’m waitin’, yeah

Baby, tell me when you’re ready

I’m waitin’

Baby, any time you’re ready

I’m waitin’, oh

Even ten years from now if you haven’t found somebody

I promise, I’ll be around

Tell me when you’re ready

I’m waitin’, I’m waitin’