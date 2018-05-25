Album Shawn Mendes 2018: tutti i testi delle canzoni, dettagli e tracklist
Shawn Mendes: ecco l’album omonimo “Shawn Mendes” con tutti i testi
Leggi ora tutti i testi del terzo album in studio di Shawn Mendes!
L’LP omonimo è stato rilasciato nei negozi di tutto il mondo nella giornata di oggi, 25 maggio 2018, tramite Island Records e Universal Music. L’album Shawn Mendes è il seguito del disco “Illuminate“, pubblicato nel 2016.
L’album del 2018 Shawn Mendes è composto da 14 tracce in totale. Le uniche collaborazioni che troviamo nell’album sono con Julia Michaels (“Like To Be You”) e quella con Khalid (“Youth”).
I produttori che hanno lavorato con Shawn in questo nuovo album sono: Louis Bell, Teddy Geiger, Joel Little e Nate Mercereau.
Il 25 maggio 2018 è stato ufficialmente rilasciato l’album. Vi ricordiamo che è stato preceduto da tre singoli ufficiali: “In My Blood“, “Lost In Japan” e “Youth“.
Qui di seguito la tracklist dell’album Shawn Mendes del 2018:
1. In My Blood – leggi il testo
2. Nervous
3. Lost In Japan – leggi il testo
4. Where Were You In The Morning?
5. Like To Be You (featuring Julia Michaels)
6. Fallin’ All In You
7. Particular Taste
8. Why
9. Because I Had You
10. Queen
11. Youth (featuring Khalid) – leggi il testo
12. Mutual
13. Perfectly Wrong
14. When You’re Ready
Testo di Nervous
I saw you on a Sunday in a cafe
And all you did was look my way
And my heart started to race
And my hands started to shake, yeah
I heard you asked about me through a friend
And my adrenaline kicked in
‘Cause I’ve been askin’ ‘bout you too
And now we’re out here in this room
I get a little bit nervous around you
Get a little bit stressed out when I think about you
Get a little excited
Baby, when I think about you, yeah
Talk a little too much around you
(I talk a little too much, yeah)
Get a little self-conscious when I think about you
(I get a little self-conscious)
Get a little excited
(I get a little excited)
Baby, when I think about you, yeah
Yeah, when I think about you, babe
We walked in the rain
A couple blocks to your apartment
You told me to come inside
Caught me staring in your eyes
And I’m not usually like this
But I like what you’re doing to me
Ah, what you’re doing to me
I get a little bit nervous around you
I get a little bit nervous
Get a little bit stressed out when I think about you
I get a little bit stressed out
Get a little excited
I get a little excited
Baby, when I think about you, yeah
Yeah, when I think about you, babe (oh yeah)
Talk a little too much around you
I talk a little too much, yeah
Get a little self-conscious when I think about you
I get a little self-conscious
Get a little excited
I get a little excited
Baby, when I think about you
Yeah, when I think about you, babe
You got me acting like I’ve never done this before
I promise I’ll be ready when I walk through the door
And I don’t know why
No, I don’t know why
Yeah
I get a little bit nervous around you
I get a little bit nervous
Get a little bit stressed out when I think about you
I get a little bit stressed out
Get a little excited
I get a little excited
Baby, when I think about you, yeah
Yeah, when I think about you, babe (oh yeah)
Talk a little too much around you
I talk a little too much, yeah
Get a little self-conscious when I think about you
I get a little self-conscious
Get a little excited
I get a little excited
Baby, when I think about you
Yeah, when I think about you, babe
Testo di Where Were You In The Morning?
You said, “I wanna get to know ya”
Why you gotta get my hopes up?
You said that you were staying over
But then I woke up to the cold air
How could you make me believe?
That there was something in between you and me, yeah
I look around and I don’t see you
Where were you in the morning, baby?
You didn’t leave your number for me
Left me without a warning, baby
Where were you in the morning, baby?
How do you, how do you just walk away?
How do you, how do you just walk away?
And I thought you really felt this
When we were talking about breakfast
You made it seem like we connected
I guess I just didn’t expect this
How can you make me believe?
That there was something in between you and me, yeah
I look around and I don’t see you
Where were you in the morning, baby?
You didn’t leave your number for me
Left me without a warning, baby
I said where were you in the morning, baby?
How do you, how do you just walk away?
Where were, where were you?
How do you, how do you just walk away?
Where were, where were you?
And I hope you had a good visit
‘Cause I know you had a good time
And I’m looking up at the ceiling
And I keep wondering why
Where were you in the morning, baby?
Where were you in the morning?
You didn’t leave your number for me
You didn’t leave your number
Left me without a warning, babe
Left me without a warning
I said, where were you in the morning baby?
Where were you in the morning?
How do you, how do you just walk away?
Where were, where were you?
How do you, how do you just walk away?
Where were, where were you?
How do you, how do you just walk away?
Where were, where were you?
How do you, how do you just walk away?
Where were, where were you?
Testo di Like To Be You (featuring Julia Michaels)
Don’t cry or do, whatever makes you comfortable
I’m tired too, there’s nothin’ left to say
Let’s call the truce, ‘cause I don’t really wanna go to
Bed like this
I’m so sorry
That we’re still stuck in the middle
I’m so sorry
‘Cause in the moment I
I don’t know what it’s like to be you
I don’t know what it’s like but I’m dying to
If I could put myself in your shoes
Then I’d know what it’s like to be you
Can I kiss you or not? ‘Cause I’m not really sure right now of
What you want, are you still mad at me?
I’m hopin’ not, ‘cause maybe we could go to the movies
I know that always cheers us up, hey
I’m so sorry
That we’re still stuck in the middle
Yeah, I’m so sorry
‘Cause in the moment I
I don’t know what it’s like to be you
I don’t know what it’s like but I’m dying to
If I could put myself in your shoes
Then I’d know what it’s like to be you
Tell me what’s inside of your head
No matter what you say I won’t love you less
And I’d be lying if I said that I do
I don’t know what it’s like to be you
I don’t know what it’s like to be you
I get worried
I might lose you a little
Every time we
Every time we argue and get caught up in the moment
I don’t know what it’s like to be you
I don’t know what it’s like but I’m dying to
If I could put myself in your shoes
Then I’d know what it’s like to be you
So tell me what’s inside of your head
No matter what you say I won’t love you less
And I’d be lying if I said that I do
I don’t know what it’s like to be you
I don’t know what it’s like to be you
I don’t know what it’s like
Testo di Fallin’ All In You
Sunrise with you on my chest
No blinds in the place where I live
Daybreak open your eyes
‘Cause this was only ever meant to be for one night
Still, we’re changing our minds here
Be yours, be my dear
So close with you on my lips
Touch noses, feeling your breath
Push your heart and pull away, yeah
Be my summer in a winter day love
I can’t see one thing wrong
Between the both of us
Be mine, be mine, yeah
Anytime, anytime
Ooh, you know I’ve been alone for quite a while, haven’t I
I thought I knew it all
Found love but I was wrong
More times than enough
But since you came along
I’m thinking, baby
You are bringing out a different kind of me
There’s no safety net that’s underneath
I’m free
Falling all in
You fell for men who weren’t how they appear
Trapped up on a tightrope now we’re here
We’re free
Falling all in you
Fast forward a couple years, yeah
Grown up in the place that we live
Make love, then we fight
Laugh ‘cause it was only meant to be for one night baby
I guess we can’t control
What’s just not up to us
Be mine, be mine, yeah
Anytime, anytime
Ooh, you know I’ve been alone for quite a while, haven’t I
I thought I knew it all
Found love but I was wrong
More times than enough
But since you came along
I’m thinking, baby
You are bringing out a different kind of me
There’s no safety net that’s underneath
I’m free
Falling all in
You fell for men who weren’t how they appear
Trapped up on a tightrope now we’re here
We’re free
Falling all in you
Every time I see you baby I get lost
If I’m dreaming, baby, please don’t wake me up
Every night I’m with you I fall more in love
Now I’m laying by your side
Everything feels right since you came along
I’m thinking baby
You, yeah, are bringing out a different kind of me
There’s no safety net that’s underneath
I’m free
Falling all in
You fell for men who weren’t how they appear (Ooh)
Trapped up on a tightrope now we’re here
We’re free
Falling all in
Testo di Particular Taste
She don’t listen to a thing, plus it feels right
Only dances when it’s Kanye
She could take you one-on-one if she feels like
You’ll be begging her for mercy, mercy
Ooh, she’ll take your name and number
Then she’ll hit erase and walk away
But ooh, is she so specific when she’s at my place
At my place
She’s got particular taste, yeah
She’s so obsessed with the chase
Yeah, she don’t waste time on conversations, no
She just goes right for the face, yeah
She’s so particular
Never pickin’ up her phone ‘less it rings twice
Only answers with a question, “Mhm..?”
If I try to play it cool, it never goes right
Got me drownin’, drownin’, uh
Ooh, she’ll take your name and number
Then she’ll hit erase and walk away
But ohhh, is she so specific when she’s at my place
At my place
She’s got particular taste, yeah
She’s so obsessed with the chase
Yeah, she don’t waste time on conversations
No, she just goes right for the face (she just goes, she)
She’s so particular
I’m so obsessed with her
Yeah, she’s so particular
I’m so obsessed with her
Yeah, she’s so particular
She’s the best at getcha’ thinkin’ that you go there
Knows exactly what she wants, uhh
Now she’s runnin’ all her fingers right through my hair
And it means that
She’s got particular taste
She’s got particular taste
She’s so obsessed with the chase
Yeah, she don’t waste time on conversations
No, she just goes right for the face (she just goes, she)
She’s so particular
I’m so obsessed with her
Yeah, she’s so particular (she just goes, she)
I’m so obsessed with her (she’s so particular, she just goes)
Yeah, she’s got particular taste
Testo di Why
I know a girl, she’s like a curse
We want each other, no one will break first
So many nights, trying to find someone new
They don’t mean nothing compared to her, and I know
When people ask about us, now, we just brush it off
I don’t know why we act like it means nothing at all
I wish that I could tell you that you’re all that I want, yeah
I pretend that
I’m not ready
Why do we put each other through hell?
Why can’t we just get over ourselves?
And you say “hi” like
You just met me
Why do we put each other through hell?
Why can’t we just get over ourselves?
Why can’t we just get over ourselves?
When I hear you sing, it gets hard to breathe
Can’t help but think every song’s about me
And every line, every word that I write
You are the muse in the back of my mind, oh
Don’t wanna ask about it ‘cause you might brush it off
I’m afraid it you think it means something at all
I don’t know why I won’t admit that you’re all I want
I pretend that
I’m not ready
Why do we put each other through hell?
Why can’t we just get over ourselves?
And you say “hi” like
You just met me
Why do we put each other through hell?
Why can’t we just get over ourselves?
I pretend that
I’m not ready
Why do we put each other through hell?
Why can’t we just get over ourselves?
And you say “hi” like
You just met me
Why do we put each other through hell?
Why can’t we just get over ourselves?
I know a girl, she’s like a curse
We want each other, no one will break first
So many nights, trying to find someone new
They don’t mean nothing compared to you
Testo di Because I Had You
I think it’s time that I be honest
Should’ve told you not to go
Thought I knew just what I wanted
I didn’t know myself at all
You’re with somebody I can’t be, yeah
But I can tell that you’re happy
It’s time for me to finally meet somebody new
Take her to all the places that I took us to
And she might help me forget that loving her is something I could never do
Because I had, because I had you
Hey, remember when I told you
That you and I will go down in history together, yeah
And does your sister ask about me?
You and I, what we had, is it gone forever?
You’re with somebody I can’t be
But I can tell that you’re happy
It’s time for me to finally meet somebody new
Take her to all the places that I took us to
And she might help me forget that loving her is something I could never do
Because I had, because I had you
There’s nothin’, oh
There’s nothin’ left to lose
Because I had you, babe
There’s nothin’
Nothin’ that I could do
I wish I had you
But I think it’s time I finally found somebody new
And tell myself that she’s the one that get me through
And she might help me forget that loving her is something I just couldn’t do
Because I had you
Testo di Queen
It’s hard to believe
You don’t remember me at all
Am I hard to recognize?
You say “nice to meet you” every time, yeah
Yeah and I made you laugh
I still remember what I said
Guess I shouldn’t be surprised
You say “nice to meet you” every time
I know we got a lot of mutual friends
Don’t say my name, don’t come up in your conversations, yeah
Who crowned you queen of
You think you’re too cool
Making beautiful look ugly
The way you put yourself above me
You treat me
Like I got nothin’ on you
Making beautiful look ugly
You ain’t the ruler of no country
Who made you the queen?
I shouldn’t stress about
The fact you’re not impressed
Are you playing hard to get?
Or maybe you’re not interested
I don’t understand
Why everybody thinks you’re sweet
‘Cause I see the opposite
No, you’re not so innocent
I see the way you’re lookin’ through me right now
To see if there’s somebody cooler around, yeah
Who crowned you queen of
You think you’re too cool
Making beautiful look ugly
The way you put yourself above me
You treat me
Like I got nothin’ on you
Making beautiful look ugly
You ain’t the ruler of no country
Who made you the queen?
No, no, no, no
Who made you the queen?
Who made you the queen?
Who crowned you queen of
You think you’re too cool
Making beautiful look ugly
The way you put yourself above me (nah, yeah)
You treat me
Like I got nothin’ on you
Making beautiful look ugly (making beautiful look ugly)
You ain’t the ruler of no country (you ain’t the ruler of no country babe)
Who made you the queen?
Who made you the queen?
Yeah, you think you’re too cool, no
Who made you the queen?
Who made you the queen?
Testo di Mutual
I want you close to me
I want you close, I want you closer
But when you’re here with me
It’s hard to tell just what you’re after
You say, you want all of me today
But tomorrow’s not the same
My feelings never change
What do you want from me?
What do you want, uh?
I need to know
If this is mutual
Before I go
And get way too involved
I want you bad
Can you reciprocate?
No, I don’t want to have to leave
But half of you’s not enough for me
This inconsistency, what does it mean?
You got me questioning, the way you act and take it back
Do I mean anything?
Just tell me honestly
You say, you want all of me today
But tomorrow’s not the same
My feelings never change
What do you want from me?
What do you want, uh?
I need to know
If this is mutual
Before I go
And get way too involved
I want you bad
Can you reciprocate?
No, I don’t want to have to leave
But half of you’s not enough for me
Are you playin’ me, is this a game?
When you show up late, say love at 2 A.M
Then tell me you can’t stay, girl, yeah
What do you want from me?
Baby, oh
I need to know
If this is mutual
Before I go
And get way too involved
I want you bad, baby
Can you reciprocate?
No, I don’t want to have to leave
But half of you’s not enough for me
Testo di Perfectly Wrong
Taste the poison from your lips
They leave, we’re as good as gone
Oh, our love is drunken in
Singing me my favorite song
Me and you
We were made to break
I know that’s true
But it’s much too late
You’re perfectly wrong for me
And that’s why it’s so hard for me
Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me
You’re perfectly wrong for me
All the stars in the sky could see
Why you’re perfectly wrong for me
Oh, you know how much it hurts
Every time you say you hate me
But when we’re making love, you make it worth it
I can’t believe the places that you take me
There’s no use
We were made to break
I know the truth
And it’s much too late
You’re perfectly wrong for me
And that’s why it’s so hard for me
Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me
Oh, you’re perfectly wrong for me
All the stars in the sky could see
Why you’re perfectly wrong for me
Oh, and why can’t I quit
When you break my heart open
I need you more than I know
Oh
And I can’t resist
When you’re up against my skin
I never want to let you go
You’re perfectly wrong for me
And that’s why it’s so hard for me
Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me, mhm
Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me
Hate that you know that I won’t leave
Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me, oh
Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me
And that’s why it’s so hard for me
Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me, yeah
Oh, you’re perfectly wrong for me
Hate that you know that I won’t leave
Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me
Yeah, you’re perfectly wrong for me
Testo di When You’re Ready
Maybe I had too many drinks but that’s just what I needed
I hope that you don’t think that what I’m saying sounds conceited
When I look across the room and you’re staring right back at me
Like somebody told the joke and we’re the only ones laughin’
Don’t know why I tried, ‘cause ain’t nobody like you
Familiar disappointment, every single time I do
And every single night my arms are not around you
My mind’s still wrapped around you
Baby, tell me when you’re ready
I’m waitin’
Baby, anytime you’re ready
I’m waitin’
Even ten years from now if you haven’t found somebody
I promise, I’ll be around
Tell me when you’re ready
I’m waitin’
What if my dad is right, and he says that you’re the one
No, I can’t even argue, I won’t even fight him on it
Call you when it’s late, and I know that you’re on bed
‘Cause I’m three hours back, seems like you’re always six ahead
And I don’t know why I tried, ‘cause there ain’t nobody like you
Familiar disappointment every single time I do
And eery single night my arms are not around you
My mind’s still wrapped around you
Baby, tell me when you’re ready
I’m waitin’
Baby, anytime you’re ready
I’m waitin’
Even ten years from now if you haven’t found somebody
I promise, I’ll be around
Tell me when you’re ready
I’m waitin’, yeah
And if I have to, I’ll wait forever
Say the word, and I’ll change my plans
Yeah, you know that we fit together
I know your heart like the back of my hand
So baby, tell me when you’re ready
I’m waitin’
Baby, any time you’re ready
I’m waitin’, yeah
Even ten years from now if you haven’t found somebody
I promise, I’ll be around
Tell me when you’re ready
I’m waitin’, yeah
Baby, tell me when you’re ready
I’m waitin’
Baby, any time you’re ready
I’m waitin’, oh
Even ten years from now if you haven’t found somebody
I promise, I’ll be around
Tell me when you’re ready
I’m waitin’, I’m waitin’