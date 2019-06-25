A quasi un anno da Queen, Nicki Minaj torna con il singolo Megatron, prodotto da Andrew Wansel e NOVA WAV e pubblicato qualche giorno fa insieme al video ufficiale.

Ci troviamo alle prese con quella che potrebbe essere una vera e propria hit estiva, dove la seducente rapper si abbandona a ritmi dancehall con influenze trap.

Video ufficiale di Megatron

Nel video ufficiale di Megatron troviamo una Nicki Minaj in ottima forma, esplosiva e seducente come sempre, mentre canta e si muove a ritmo di musica nelle sue strabilianti curve.

Non mancano scene particolarmente piccanti, dove Nicki è accompagnata da statuari ragazzi, che danzano con lei o semplicemente si perdono tra curve del suo seno.

Un video bollente, insomma, che non mancherà di accompagnarci nelle calde serate estive di quest’anno.

Megatron – Testo di Nicki Minaj

They call me Megatron, just did a telethon

He got Margiela’s on, and I get my jealous on

I fuck him like I miss him, he just came out of prison

Bitches be talkin’ shit, but they ain’t got a pot to piss in

My name is Nicki M, I’m in a sticky Benz

That mean it’s candy apple red, I’m Barbie, this is Ken

That is a Fendi fact, I’m with a hunnid macs

Oh, this is custom made, Donatella sent me that

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Brra-ta-ta-ta

They call me Megatron, shorty’s a mega con

It ain’t about the race either, it’s a marathon

I put the squeeze on him, throw up the B’s on him

That ass clappin’ on the D, Hercules on him

My name is baddie, baddie, I keep it tight for zaddy

He keep it comin’, comin’, he ain’t he even drop the addy

Trunk in the front-front, I need a blunt-blunt

I own my own moscato, bitch, we gettin drunk-drunk

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Bite me, bite me, that excite me

He said it’s my pussy (Yup, it might be)

If you eatin’ it, do it precisely

‘Cause I’m a millionaire, this pussy pricey

(Yup, it might be, yup, it might be)

He said it’s my pussy (Yup, it might be)

My pussy, my pussy (Yup, it might be)

‘Cause I’m a millionaire, this pussy pricey

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Feel up, baby, feel on me

Pull up if you’re feeling lonely

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

It’s better when I’m drinkin’

I tune up when I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m-

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m

Brra-ta-ta-ta

Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’

Rum, rum when I’m

Traduzione di Megatron

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Mi chiamano Megatron

Ho appena fatto un telethon

Ha indossato Margielas

E ho il mio geloso

Lo scopo quando mi manca

È appena uscito di prigione

Le femmine si fanno una cagata

Ma non hanno un piatto per pisciare dentro

Mi chiamo Nicki M

Sono in una Benz appiccicosa

Ciò significa che è rosso mela caramelle

Sono Barbie, questo è Ken

Questo è un fatto di Fendi

Sono su centinaia di riviste

Oh, questo è su misura, Donatella me lo ha mandato

Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me

Tirati su se ti senti solo

Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me

Tirati su se ti senti solo

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Shot-shot-shot Sto bevendo

È meglio quando bevo

Mi sintonizzo quando bevo

Rum, rum quando sono

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Shot-shot-shots Sto bevendo

È meglio quando bevo

Mi sintonizzo quando bevo

Rum, rum quando sono

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Mi chiamano Megatron

La piccola è una mega truffatrice

Neanche la gara, è la maratona

Gli ho messo la stretta

Getta i B su di lui

Quel culo si applaude sulla D, Hercules su di lui

Mi chiamo Baddie Baddie

Lo tengo stretto per zaddy

Mi tiene compagnia, compagnia

Non è nemmeno cadere l’Addy

Tronco di fronte

Ho bisogno di un brusco schietto

Possiedo il mio Moscato, puttana, ci ubriachiamo ubriachi

Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me

Tirati su se ti senti solo

Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me

Tirati su se ti senti solo

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Shot-shot-shot Sto bevendo

È meglio quando bevo

Mi sintonizzo quando bevo

Rum, rum quando sono

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Shot-shot-shots Sto bevendo

È meglio quando bevo

Mi sintonizzo quando bevo

Rum, rum quando sono

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Mordimi, mordimi, che mi eccitano

Ha detto, “È la mia figa”, sì, potrebbe essere

Se lo mangi, fallo esattamente

Perchè sono milionaria, questa figa cara

Sì, potrebbe essere, sì, potrebbe essere

Ha detto, “È la mia figa”, sì, potrebbe essere

Mia figa, sì-sì, potrebbe essere

Perchè sono milionaria, questa figa cara

Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me

Tirati su se ti senti solo

Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me

Tirati su se ti senti solo

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Shot-shot-shot Sto bevendo

È meglio quando bevo

Mi sintonizzo quando bevo

Rum, rum quando sono

Brrah-dah-dah-dah

Shot-shot-shots Sono brah-dah-dah-dah

Shot-shot-shots Sono brah-dah-dah-dah

Shot-shot-shots Sto bevendo

Rum, rum quando sono