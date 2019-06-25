A quasi un anno da Queen, Nicki Minaj torna con il singolo Megatron, prodotto da Andrew Wansel e NOVA WAV e pubblicato qualche giorno fa insieme al video ufficiale.
Ci troviamo alle prese con quella che potrebbe essere una vera e propria hit estiva, dove la seducente rapper si abbandona a ritmi dancehall con influenze trap.
Video ufficiale di Megatron
Nel video ufficiale di Megatron troviamo una Nicki Minaj in ottima forma, esplosiva e seducente come sempre, mentre canta e si muove a ritmo di musica nelle sue strabilianti curve.
Non mancano scene particolarmente piccanti, dove Nicki è accompagnata da statuari ragazzi, che danzano con lei o semplicemente si perdono tra curve del suo seno.
Un video bollente, insomma, che non mancherà di accompagnarci nelle calde serate estive di quest’anno.
Megatron – Testo di Nicki Minaj
They call me Megatron, just did a telethon
He got Margiela’s on, and I get my jealous on
I fuck him like I miss him, he just came out of prison
Bitches be talkin’ shit, but they ain’t got a pot to piss in
My name is Nicki M, I’m in a sticky Benz
That mean it’s candy apple red, I’m Barbie, this is Ken
That is a Fendi fact, I’m with a hunnid macs
Oh, this is custom made, Donatella sent me that
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
It’s better when I’m drinkin’
I tune up when I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m-
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
It’s better when I’m drinkin’
I tune up when I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m-
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Brra-ta-ta-ta
They call me Megatron, shorty’s a mega con
It ain’t about the race either, it’s a marathon
I put the squeeze on him, throw up the B’s on him
That ass clappin’ on the D, Hercules on him
My name is baddie, baddie, I keep it tight for zaddy
He keep it comin’, comin’, he ain’t he even drop the addy
Trunk in the front-front, I need a blunt-blunt
I own my own moscato, bitch, we gettin drunk-drunk
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
It’s better when I’m drinkin’
I tune up when I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m-
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
It’s better when I’m drinkin’
I tune up when I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m-
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Bite me, bite me, that excite me
He said it’s my pussy (Yup, it might be)
If you eatin’ it, do it precisely
‘Cause I’m a millionaire, this pussy pricey
(Yup, it might be, yup, it might be)
He said it’s my pussy (Yup, it might be)
My pussy, my pussy (Yup, it might be)
‘Cause I’m a millionaire, this pussy pricey
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Feel up, baby, feel on me
Pull up if you’re feeling lonely
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
It’s better when I’m drinkin’
I tune up when I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m-
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Shots, shots, shots, I’m
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Shots, shots, shots, I’m
Brra-ta-ta-ta
Shots, shots, shots, I’m drinkin’
Rum, rum when I’m
Traduzione di Megatron
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Mi chiamano Megatron
Ho appena fatto un telethon
Ha indossato Margielas
E ho il mio geloso
Lo scopo quando mi manca
È appena uscito di prigione
Le femmine si fanno una cagata
Ma non hanno un piatto per pisciare dentro
Mi chiamo Nicki M
Sono in una Benz appiccicosa
Ciò significa che è rosso mela caramelle
Sono Barbie, questo è Ken
Questo è un fatto di Fendi
Sono su centinaia di riviste
Oh, questo è su misura, Donatella me lo ha mandato
Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me
Tirati su se ti senti solo
Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me
Tirati su se ti senti solo
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Shot-shot-shot Sto bevendo
È meglio quando bevo
Mi sintonizzo quando bevo
Rum, rum quando sono
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Shot-shot-shots Sto bevendo
È meglio quando bevo
Mi sintonizzo quando bevo
Rum, rum quando sono
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Mi chiamano Megatron
La piccola è una mega truffatrice
Neanche la gara, è la maratona
Gli ho messo la stretta
Getta i B su di lui
Quel culo si applaude sulla D, Hercules su di lui
Mi chiamo Baddie Baddie
Lo tengo stretto per zaddy
Mi tiene compagnia, compagnia
Non è nemmeno cadere l’Addy
Tronco di fronte
Ho bisogno di un brusco schietto
Possiedo il mio Moscato, puttana, ci ubriachiamo ubriachi
Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me
Tirati su se ti senti solo
Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me
Tirati su se ti senti solo
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Shot-shot-shot Sto bevendo
È meglio quando bevo
Mi sintonizzo quando bevo
Rum, rum quando sono
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Shot-shot-shots Sto bevendo
È meglio quando bevo
Mi sintonizzo quando bevo
Rum, rum quando sono
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Mordimi, mordimi, che mi eccitano
Ha detto, “È la mia figa”, sì, potrebbe essere
Se lo mangi, fallo esattamente
Perchè sono milionaria, questa figa cara
Sì, potrebbe essere, sì, potrebbe essere
Ha detto, “È la mia figa”, sì, potrebbe essere
Mia figa, sì-sì, potrebbe essere
Perchè sono milionaria, questa figa cara
Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me
Tirati su se ti senti solo
Senti, tesoro, sentiti su di me
Tirati su se ti senti solo
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Shot-shot-shot Sto bevendo
È meglio quando bevo
Mi sintonizzo quando bevo
Rum, rum quando sono
Brrah-dah-dah-dah
Shot-shot-shots Sono brah-dah-dah-dah
Shot-shot-shots Sono brah-dah-dah-dah
Shot-shot-shots Sto bevendo
Rum, rum quando sono
