Doja Cat si è distinta come uno degli artisti più rivoluzionari del 2020 grazie a “Say So“.

Il bop prodotto da Dr. Luke, influenzato dai ritmi dance, si è posizionato al primo posto della Billboard Hot 100 e ha accumulato quasi un miliardo di stream.

La cantante spera di bissare il successo con “Like That“, una sexy traccia hip-hop in cui Doja Cat stabilisce le regole.

In questa canzone Doja dice che lei e il suo partner si piacciono a vicenda, si trovano in sintonia e dopo una dura giornata di lavoro gli darà un premio quando tornerà a casa. Beato lui.

Finora, “Like That” non ha avuto il successo che Doja immaginava. La rapper però spera di migliorare l’attuale posizione numero 79 grazie al video semi-animato in cui ci fa vedere che non ha trascurato l’allenamento dei pettorali in quarantena. Secondo noi Doja all’inizio non credeva nelle potenzialità di questa traccia, infatti il video musicale è stato pubblicato dopo un po’ di mesi rispetto all’uscita del singolo. Non trovi anche tu una certa somiglianza con Sailor Moon nelle scene animate? Nella clip appare anche Gucci Mane. Dagli un’occhiata e dici cosa ne pensi.

Doja Cat nel video di Like That.

Il testo di Like That di Doja Cat e Gucci Mane

[Intro: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]

Cállate, Mike Crook

Burr, burr

Gucci (Don’t stop)

Doja, Gato

Yeah (Don’t stop)

[Ritornello: Doja Cat]

Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that’s my shit, that’s my wave

Do it like that and I’ll repay it

Don’t be scared, I ain’t afraid

Just like that, come my way

That’s my shit, that’s my wave

Do it like that and I’ll repay it

Don’t be scared, I ain’t afraid

Just like that, come my way (Yeah)

[Verso 1: Doja Cat]

I said, “Do that, do that, baby, all night long”

And I’ma turn off all my phones

You know I hate it when I’m left on read

But he make it all up in the bed

And he take me out, dinin’ on nothin’ but the best

He got Off-White on right, damn, he can dress

Makin’ plans from the East, makin’ bands in the West

Rockstar, Black Beatle type, bands on his bread

And baby, I want it, and I’ll just be honest

‘Cause I just can’t front when I look at you

Just keep it one hundred, when I throw these hundreds

I hope that your ass gon’ know what to do

[Ritornello: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]

Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that’s my shit, that’s my wave

Do it like that and I’ll repay it

Don’t be scared, I ain’t afraid

Just like that, come my way

That’s my shit, that’s my wave

Do it like that and I’ll repay it (Huh?)

Don’t be scared, I ain’t afraid (Wop)

Just like that, come my way

[Verso 2: Gucci Mane]

Gucci El Dorado, we in Rome, I’m a model (Rome)

Gucci Mane and Doja Cat, call me El Gato (Gato)

I’m the big boss and I got big bread (Yeah)

I’m gettin’ big-headed and I like good head (Shh)

I’m not cheap, baby, and I’m sure not selfish (No)

Shakin’ like Elvis, damn near broke my pelvis (Sheesh)

Jumpin’ off the top rope, got ‘em tag teamin’ (Tag)

Putting on a show, I got the whole crowd screamin’

Bougie with the bread, I’ll knock a top-notch freak (Freak)

Act like I’m a treat when a dog see me (Rr)

Like a thief in the night, just like she stole my green

Got me walkin’ off the scene like a hole in my jeans (Damn, Gucci)

[Ritornello: Doja Cat & Gucci Mane]

Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that’s my shit, that’s my wave (Yeah)

Do it like that and I’ll repay it (Huh?)

Don’t be scared, I ain’t afraid (Huh?)

Just like that, come my way (Burr)

That’s my shit, that’s my wave

Do it like that and I’ll repay it

Don’t be scared, I ain’t afraid

Just like that, come my way

[Conclusione: Doja Cat]

Said I like it

I like it

I like it

I like it like that

Said I like it

I like it (Ooh)

I like it

I like it like that

Tha-tha-tha-tha-tha-that’s my shit