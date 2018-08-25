L’amore potrebbe salvare il mondo… parola di Jessie J
Jessie J ha rilasciato la ballata mozzafiato “Love Will Save The World”, estratta dalla colonna sonora di “The Meg”.
Non sapevo che Jessie J avesse una canzone nella colonna sonora del nuovo film di fantascienza “The Meg“. Questo fatto migliorerà sicuramente il film.
Questa canzone si intitola “Love Will Save The World“, ed è disponibile per l’acquisto nelle migliori piattaforme digitali.
“Love Will Save The World” è una bellissima ballata R&B in cui Jessie J condivide il suo amore e parla di speranze amorose per tutti.
I testi sono molto belli e la voce di Jessie J li enfatizza ancora di più.
Jessie J è il vero affare di questi giorni. Se non la conoscevate, probabilmente da oggi apprezzerete il suo talento.
Testo di Love Will Save The World di Jessie J
They say oil and water don’t go together
Rules say can’t be flipping switches in stormy weather
I’m living on the edge with the trivia, no
Maybe there’s a love that’s different
Opposites attract, opposites attract
Maybe I don’t care, I’m giving up
But there’s a dose of love I forgot
Opposites attract, opposites attract
When pain is the enemy
So this won’t be the end of me, no
So breaking is the remedy
Love is our destiny, yeah
I’m in love with you, love with you
Love will save the world
Lo-Lo-Love will save the world
I’m in love with you, love with you
Love will save the world, umm
Lo-Lo-Love will save the world, yeah
We break all our rules
(We do what people always do, discover, then destroy)
But they but they think they clever (they think they clever, they think they clever, they think they clever)
They say hearts that speak a different language
Won’t last forever (forever, ever, forever, ever, forever, ever)
I’m living on the edge with the trivia, no
Maybe there’s a love that’s different
Opposites attract, opposites attract
Maybe I don’t care, I’m giving up
But there’s a dose of love I forgot
Opposites attract, opposites attract
When pain is the enemy
So this won’t be the end of me, no
So breaking is the remedy
Love is our destiny, oh
I’m in love with you, love with you
Love will save the world
Lo-Lo-Love will save the world
I’m in love with you, love with you
Love will save the world
Lo-Lo-Love will save the world, yeah
I’m in love with you, love with you
Love with you, love with you
Love with you, love with you
(Take your life in your hands)
Love with you, love with you, yeah
Love with you, love with you
Love with you, love with you
Love with you, love with you
Love with you, love with you
(It’s not just about the ones close)
Ooh, ooh
Down on your luck for the one you love
Ooh, yeah
(It’s also about the ones you save)
Oh, no, no, no
Here we go
When pain is the enemy
So this won’t be the end of me, no
So breaking is the remedy
Love is our destiny, oh
I’m in love with you, love with you
Love will save the world
Lo-Lo-Love will save the world
I’m in love with you, love with you
Love will save the world
Lo-Lo-Love will save the world, yeah
