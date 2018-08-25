L’amore potrebbe salvare il mondo… parola di Jessie J

Jessie J ha rilasciato la ballata mozzafiato “Love Will Save The World”, estratta dalla colonna sonora di “The Meg”.

Non sapevo che Jessie J avesse una canzone nella colonna sonora del nuovo film di fantascienza “The Meg“. Questo fatto migliorerà sicuramente il film.

Questa canzone si intitola “Love Will Save The World“, ed è disponibile per l’acquisto nelle migliori piattaforme digitali.

“Love Will Save The World” è una bellissima ballata R&B in cui Jessie J condivide il suo amore e parla di speranze amorose per tutti.

I testi sono molto belli e la voce di Jessie J li enfatizza ancora di più.

Jessie J è il vero affare di questi giorni. Se non la conoscevate, probabilmente da oggi apprezzerete il suo talento.

Testo di Love Will Save The World di Jessie J

They say oil and water don’t go together

Rules say can’t be flipping switches in stormy weather

I’m living on the edge with the trivia, no

Maybe there’s a love that’s different

Opposites attract, opposites attract

Maybe I don’t care, I’m giving up

But there’s a dose of love I forgot

Opposites attract, opposites attract

When pain is the enemy

So this won’t be the end of me, no

So breaking is the remedy

Love is our destiny, yeah

I’m in love with you, love with you

Love will save the world

Lo-Lo-Love will save the world

I’m in love with you, love with you

Love will save the world, umm

Lo-Lo-Love will save the world, yeah

We break all our rules

(We do what people always do, discover, then destroy)

But they but they think they clever (they think they clever, they think they clever, they think they clever)

They say hearts that speak a different language

Won’t last forever (forever, ever, forever, ever, forever, ever)

I’m living on the edge with the trivia, no

Maybe there’s a love that’s different

Opposites attract, opposites attract

Maybe I don’t care, I’m giving up

But there’s a dose of love I forgot

Opposites attract, opposites attract

When pain is the enemy

So this won’t be the end of me, no

So breaking is the remedy

Love is our destiny, oh

I’m in love with you, love with you

Love will save the world

Lo-Lo-Love will save the world

I’m in love with you, love with you

Love will save the world

Lo-Lo-Love will save the world, yeah

I’m in love with you, love with you

Love with you, love with you

Love with you, love with you

(Take your life in your hands)

Love with you, love with you, yeah

Love with you, love with you

Love with you, love with you

Love with you, love with you

Love with you, love with you

(It’s not just about the ones close)

Ooh, ooh

Down on your luck for the one you love

Ooh, yeah

(It’s also about the ones you save)

Oh, no, no, no

Here we go

When pain is the enemy

So this won’t be the end of me, no

So breaking is the remedy

Love is our destiny, oh

I’m in love with you, love with you

Love will save the world

Lo-Lo-Love will save the world

I’m in love with you, love with you

Love will save the world

Lo-Lo-Love will save the world, yeah