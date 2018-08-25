Nick Jonas fa una dedica a Priyanka Chopra?

Nick Jonas & Robin Schulz hanno pubblicato il nuovo singolo “Right Now”. Scoprilo qui nella nostra analisi in cui è incluso anche il testo.

Nick Jonas (che presto sposerà Priyanka Chopra) e il DJ tedesco Robin Schulz si sono uniti per creare un singolo dal titolo “Right Now“.

La traccia è un EDM dallo stile tropical in cui Nick si cimenta in voci sensuali che parlano di un uomo che ha perso la sua ragazza e al tempo stesso spera che essa possa ritornare molto presto da lui così da poter nuovamente baciare tutto il suo corpo.

Alcuni dicono che questa traccia parli della relazione tra Nick Jonas e la Chopra.

Right Now è una canzone abbastanza orecchiabile, niente di rivoluzionario ma semplice da ascoltare e interpretare.

Chissà se nel video musicale potremmo vedere Nick Jonas con la fidanzata Chopra. Lo scopriremo presto.

Testo di Right Now di Nick Jonas e Robin Schulz

You are my water, my sun, my moon and stars

Your heart is all I need

It start when you come

I want to be where you are, where you are (na, na)

Every time you go away, you’re always tryna fight

How bad I want you, bad I want you

I could try to fill the space with someone else tonight

But I don’t want to (I don’t want to), I don’t want to

Right now, you know I miss your body

So I won’t kiss nobody until you come back home

And I swear, the next time that I hold you

I won’t let you go nowhere

You’ll never be alone, I’ll never let you go

You lead, I follow, no sleep

That’s what you said (that’s what you said), that’s what you said (that’s what you said)

And you should know

You leave, I’m hollow

I need you in my bed (I need you in my), you in my head (I need you in my)

Every time you go away, you’re always tryna find

How bad I want you (ayy), bad I want you (bad I want you)

I could try to fill the space with someone else tonight

But I don’t want to (I don’t want to), I don’t want to (oh)

Right now, you know I miss your body

So I won’t kiss nobody until you come back home (won’t kiss nobody, baby, oh)

And I swear, the next time that I hold you

I won’t let you go nowhere (let go)

You’ll never be alone (never be alone), I’ll never let you go

Yeah, oh, yeah, ohhhh, no

I will never let you go, no, no

Yeah, oh, no

Right now, you know I miss your body

So I won’t kiss nobody until you come back home

And I swear, the next time that I hold you

I won’t let you go nowhere

You’ll never be alone, I’ll

Right now, you know I miss your body (I miss your body, baby)

So I won’t kiss nobody (nobody), until you come back home (oh)

And I swear, the next time that I hold you (ooh)

I won’t let you go nowhere (I won’t let you go)

You’ll never be alone (oh), I’ll never let you go

Oh, you’ll be alone, ooh, yeah

I’ll be there, I’ll never let you go