Altro mese, altra hit per gentile concessione dei Why Don’t We.

La boy band ha intrapreso una missione non semplice quest’anno: rilasciare una nuova canzone ogni mese. Non sempre possono sfornare top singoli ma questa strategia ha prodotto numerosi successi, tra cui “Big Plans“, che ha conquistato iTunes, oppure la collaborazione con Macklemore intitolata “I Don’t Belong In This Club“. O ancora il banger del mese scorso “Come To Brasil“. E ora hanno rilasciato “What Am I,” una canzone d’amore scritta in collaborazione con Ed Sheeran.

“Dimmi, hai mai visto un tramonto trasformarsi in alba? Il bacio è perfetto la notte? Perché dovremmo provarci prima o poi. Tienimi stretto fino al mattino. E se ti dicessi che sto cadendo, risponderesti semplicemente: ‘lo so, ma io ci sono,” canta la band in What Am I.

Per accompagnare l’uscita del singolo è arrivato anche un video musicale da sogno che vede la band esibirsi sulla spiaggia, cantare in mezzo a un falò e provarci con delle bellissime ragazze.

[Verso 1: Corbyn Besson, with Daniel Seavey]

I met her on a Monday evening

She was standing outside of the park and ride

And I said, “Hey ma, where you been?”

“Been looking for a woman like you for all my life”

And she said, “Hola, talk to me, before I have to leave”

And one day we could be

Maybe more than two lost souls just passing by

[Pre-Ritornello: Jonah Marais]

Knew I was falling when I looked inside your eyes

She said, “I know you are, but what am I?”

[Ritornello: Daniel Seavey & Corbyn Besson]

Tell me, have you seen a sunset

Turn into a sunrise?

Kiss right through the night?

‘Cause we should try that sometime

Hold you ‘til the mornin’

And if I said I’m fallin’, would you just reply

“I know you are, but what am I?”

[Post-Ritornello: Zach Herron, Corbyn Besson & All]

(Ah-ooh, ah-ooh)

What am I?

(Ah-ooh)

What am I?

(Ah-ooh)

[Verso 2: Zach Herron]

Open the door to my apartment, when we get in

Kissin’ on my neck and throw my jacket to the side

I know your heart is beating quick

And if you put your head on my chest hear the same in mine, yeah

And we’ll be making love

Until the sun comes up

But one day maybe I

I could put a ring on your finger before you change your mind, yeah

[Pre-Ritornello: Jonah Marais]

Knew I was falling when I looked inside your eyes

She said, “I know you are, but what am I?”

[Ritornello: Daniel Seavey & Corbyn Besson]

Tell me, have you seen a sunset

Turn into a sunrise?

Kiss right through the night?

‘Cause we should try that sometime

Hold you ‘til the mornin’

And if I said I’m fallin’, would you just reply

“I know you are, but what am I?”

[Post-Ritornello: Corbyn Besson, Jonah Marais & All]

(Ah-ooh, ah-ooh)

What am I?

(Ah-ooh)

What am I?

(Ah-ooh)

What am I?

(Ah-ooh)

[Ponte: Jack Avery, with Zach Herron]

Tell me, have you seen a sunset

Turn into a sunrise?

Kiss right through the night?

‘Cause we should try that sometime

Hold you ‘til the mornin’

And if I said I’m fallin’, would you just reply?

“I know you are, but what am I?”

[Ritornello: Daniel Seavey, Zach Herron, Corbyn Besson]

Tell me, have you seen a sunset (Yeah)

Turn into a sunrise?

Kiss right through the night? (Through the night)

‘Cause we should try that sometime

Hold you ‘til the mornin’ (Hold you ‘til the morning)

And if I said I’m fallin’, would you just reply

“I know you are, but what am I?”