La doppia faccia di Lauren Jauregui.

Ho pensato che sarebbe stato pubblicato in un secondo momento ma invece!

Poche ore dopo l’uscita del suo singolo di debutto Expectations sulle piattaforme digitali,Lauren Jauregui ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale ufficiale per questa ballata su YouTube.

Completamente in bianco e nero, il video musicale di Expectations ha una trama niente male per una clip. Sembra un film con una storia elaborata che si protrarrà con altri video musicali.

Come avrai visto, il video musicale inizia in modo molto tranquillo e seducente con Lauren Jauregui, in abito bianco, che inizia a mostrarci le diverse aree della sua villa ed inizia ad accarezzare il suo bellissimo corpo.

Poi apparirà la “dark” Lauren Jauregui, che indossa un completo di lattice nero, e si esibirà in una danza sexy.

Quando la “dark” Lauren finirà la sua routine sexy, è allora che la trama della trama farà la sua comparsa. La “dark” Lauren ucciderò la “virginale” Lauren tagliandole il collo con un coltello. Proprio così: il finale sarà molto splatter.

Cosa significherà questa scena? Lo scopriremo nei prossimi episodi. Ovviamente il video musicale è interessante, quindi bravissima Lauren… Hai sicuramente attirato la mia attenzione.

Testo di Expectations di Lauren Jauregui

Up in bed, all alone

Wondering where you’ve been

Ten past three

I know the club closed at two A.M

I’ve already been through about seven scenarios ‘bout what it was that changed your mind

Knowing very well that you told me you’d come home, and it happens every time

Wish I had no expectations

I wish that I could get it through your head

With no confrontation

I really wish we could talk about it instead

All these tears that I cry while I’m turned to the side

And you’re in the same fucking bed

Wish I had no expectations

But I expect, you expect, we expect

No, I don’t mean to pry

I don’t need no play by play (nah)

All I need from your side is for you to communicate

Respect for my time, respect for my space, respect for my energy

‘Cause I’ve been waiting here all night for you to warm me up

And you haven’t once thought of me

Wish I had no expectations

I really wish that I could get it through your head

With no confrontation

I really wish we could talk about it instead

All these tears that I cry while I’m turned to the side

And you’re in the same fucking bed

Wish I had no expectations

But I expect, you expect, we expect

Oh, I wish I had no expectations

I wish I could get through your head

With no confrontation (confrontations)

I really wish we could talk about it instead (instead)

All these tears that I cry while I’m turned to the side

And you’re in the same fucking bed

Wish I had no expectations (no)

But I expect, you expect, we expect

Traduzione di Expectations di Lauren Jauregui

Distesa a letto, tutta da sola

chiedendomi dove sei stato

sono le 3 e 10

so che la discoteca ha chiuso alle 2 di notte

ho già vissuto situazioni simili

cos’è che ti ha fatto cambiare idea

so bene che mi hai detto che saresti tornato a casa

e succede ogni volta

Vorrei non avere aspettative

vorrei riuscire ad entrare nella tua testa

senza litigi

vorrei davvero che ne potessimo parlare

tutte queste lacrime che piango quando sono girata di lato

e tu sei nello stesso letto

e io vorrei non avere aspettative

ma io aspetto, tu aspetti, noi ci aspettiamo

no non voglio pregarti

non ho bisogno di fare giochetti

tutto quello di cui ho bisogno da parte tua è maggiore comunicazione

rispetto per il mio tempo, rispetto per il mio spazio, rispetto per la mia energia

perché ho aspettato qui tutta la notte affinché mi dessi conforto

e tu non hai pensato a me neanche una volta

Vorrei non avere aspettative

vorrei riuscire ad entrare nella tua testa

senza litigi

vorrei davvero che ne potessimo parlare

tutte queste lacrime che piango quando sono girata di lato

e tu sei nello stesso letto

e io vorrei non avere aspettative

ma io aspetto, tu aspetti, noi ci aspettiamo

vorrei non avere aspettative

vorrei riuscire ad entrare nella tua testa

senza litigi

vorrei davvero che ne potessimo parlare

tutte queste lacrime che piango quando sono girata di lato

e tu sei nello stesso letto

e vorrei non avere aspettative (no)

ma io aspetto, tu aspetti, noi ci aspettiamo