Una scelta coraggiosa.
DJ Vice ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Make Up” con Jason Derulo e la cantante pop emergente Ava Max.
Pensate che sia la settimana migliore per rilasciare il brano? Bene, molti di voi direbbero ma anche no.
Perché? Perché questa settimana Jason Derulo ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale per il suo nuovo singolo “Goodbye” con Nicki Minaj e questa canzone è evidentemente quella che riceverà più attenzione.
E DJ Vice non ha solamente rilasciato Make Up sulle piattaforme digitali; il produttore americano ha anche presentato in anteprima il video musicale.
Quindi ci sarà una battaglia di video musicali con un solo protagonista: Jason Derulo.
Non voglio dirvi quale sarà la canzone perdente in questa battaglia ma potete già immaginarlo.
DJ Vice avrebbe dovuto chiamare Jason, avrebbero dovuto coordinare meglio le loro uscite e Vice avrebbe dovuto rilasciare Make Up la prossima settimana. Ma vabbè, quel che è fatto è fatto.
Make Up è una canzone dal buon potenziale. Jason Derulo fa sempre il suo ottimo lavoro ed Ava Max dimostra ancora una volta che ha stoffa. Non la conoscevo fino ad oggi. E ho appena scoperto che lei ha creato una canzone intitolata “Sweet but Psycho“, che si è classificata in prima posizione nelle classifiche della Svezia la scorsa estate.
Credo che sentiremo parlare molto di lei nel prossimo futuro.
Vedremo se Make Up avrà successo, ma sono sicuro che il pubblico gradirà maggiormente l’altra canzone di Derulo: Goodbye.
Testo di Make Up con Jason Derulo e Ava Max
Come here girl
Vice (ha-ha, yeah, yeah, yeah)
Uh, so tired of the back and forth
Walk out and I slam that door
Go looking for someone new
But there’s nothing better than sex with you
Hell naw, now we can’t be friends
We ain’t got all the benefits
Never been a jealous dude
But who the hell is that touching you?
I’m feeling like this is the opposite of love
But we know opposites attract
I want ya, bad
It’s so dysfunctional between the two of us
You tell me this’ll never last
You want me, back
Girl, we should go our separate ways (yeah)
Just so that we can make up (oh)
I’ll keep making the same mistakes, yeah
Just so that we can make up
Just so that we can make up
Pick up when I hit your line
Break up, then I call you mine
Never been a lonely girl
But let me know I’m the only girl (you’re the only girl)
Too quick with the clap-back (clap-back)
Love your attitude
Leave me like I’m right-back (right back)
Like ya always do
I’m feeling like this is the opposite of love
But we know opposites attract
I want ya, bad
It’s so dysfunctional between the two of us
You tell me this’ll never last
You want me, back
Boy, we should go our separate ways, yeah (slow down girl)
Just so that we can make up (oh)
I’ll keep making the same mistakes, yeah
Just so that we can make up (sheesh)
Just so that we can make up
O-o-oh babe (Derulo)
(Yo, yo) I want ya ba-a-a-ack
Girl, boy, girl, boy
You want me ba-a-a-ack
Girl, we should go our separate ways, yeah
Just so that we can make up (oh)
I’ll keep making the same mistakes, yeah
Just so that we can make up
Just so that we can make up
