Una scelta coraggiosa.

DJ Vice ha rilasciato un nuovo singolo dal titolo “Make Up” con Jason Derulo e la cantante pop emergente Ava Max.

Pensate che sia la settimana migliore per rilasciare il brano? Bene, molti di voi direbbero ma anche no.

Perché? Perché questa settimana Jason Derulo ha presentato in anteprima il video musicale per il suo nuovo singolo “Goodbye” con Nicki Minaj e questa canzone è evidentemente quella che riceverà più attenzione.

E DJ Vice non ha solamente rilasciato Make Up sulle piattaforme digitali; il produttore americano ha anche presentato in anteprima il video musicale.

Quindi ci sarà una battaglia di video musicali con un solo protagonista: Jason Derulo.

Non voglio dirvi quale sarà la canzone perdente in questa battaglia ma potete già immaginarlo.

DJ Vice avrebbe dovuto chiamare Jason, avrebbero dovuto coordinare meglio le loro uscite e Vice avrebbe dovuto rilasciare Make Up la prossima settimana. Ma vabbè, quel che è fatto è fatto.

Make Up è una canzone dal buon potenziale. Jason Derulo fa sempre il suo ottimo lavoro ed Ava Max dimostra ancora una volta che ha stoffa. Non la conoscevo fino ad oggi. E ho appena scoperto che lei ha creato una canzone intitolata “Sweet but Psycho“, che si è classificata in prima posizione nelle classifiche della Svezia la scorsa estate.

Credo che sentiremo parlare molto di lei nel prossimo futuro.

Vedremo se Make Up avrà successo, ma sono sicuro che il pubblico gradirà maggiormente l’altra canzone di Derulo: Goodbye.

Testo di Make Up con Jason Derulo e Ava Max

Come here girl

Vice (ha-ha, yeah, yeah, yeah)

Uh, so tired of the back and forth

Walk out and I slam that door

Go looking for someone new

But there’s nothing better than sex with you

Hell naw, now we can’t be friends

We ain’t got all the benefits

Never been a jealous dude

But who the hell is that touching you?

I’m feeling like this is the opposite of love

But we know opposites attract

I want ya, bad

It’s so dysfunctional between the two of us

You tell me this’ll never last

You want me, back

Girl, we should go our separate ways (yeah)

Just so that we can make up (oh)

I’ll keep making the same mistakes, yeah

Just so that we can make up

Just so that we can make up

Pick up when I hit your line

Break up, then I call you mine

Never been a lonely girl

But let me know I’m the only girl (you’re the only girl)

Too quick with the clap-back (clap-back)

Love your attitude

Leave me like I’m right-back (right back)

Like ya always do

I’m feeling like this is the opposite of love

But we know opposites attract

I want ya, bad

It’s so dysfunctional between the two of us

You tell me this’ll never last

You want me, back

Boy, we should go our separate ways, yeah (slow down girl)

Just so that we can make up (oh)

I’ll keep making the same mistakes, yeah

Just so that we can make up (sheesh)

Just so that we can make up

O-o-oh babe (Derulo)

(Yo, yo) I want ya ba-a-a-ack

Girl, boy, girl, boy

You want me ba-a-a-ack

Girl, we should go our separate ways, yeah

Just so that we can make up (oh)

I’ll keep making the same mistakes, yeah

Just so that we can make up

Just so that we can make up