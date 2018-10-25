Sabrina Carpenter innamorata di Parigi.
La bellissima cantante pop americana Sabrina Carpenter ha pubblicato oggi una nuova canzone chiamata Paris.
Questa traccia è in realtà un countdown per il suo prossimo EP “Singular: Act 1“, che uscirà il 9 novembre 2018.
Questa nuova canzone riuscirà a convincervi ad ascoltare “Singular: Act 1”? Ora ascolterò la traccia di Sabrina Carpenter per la prima volta.
Paris sa tanto canzone anni ’40 con quella bellissima introduzione ed ha quel tocco armonico francese che piace. Forse avrei rilasciato questa canzone in primavera… la stagione che più entra in sintonia con Parigi.
“E’ tutto così così romantico a Parigi. Non cercherò nemmeno di paragonarlo. Pensavo di essere sicura che lo avrei trovato. Ma ho già un amore a Los Angeles,” canta sensualmente Sabrina Carpenter nel ritornello di Paris.
L’energia romantica che Parigi sta trasmettendo a Sabrina è incredibile. Date uno sguardo al testo completo per capirlo.
Testo di Paris di Sabrina Carpenter
If I ask that boy to jump, I know he would
He don’t even have to say, it’s understood
He treat me nice, he treat me right, he treat me good
Still I get so hesitant, still I get so hesitant
So I took myself where I think I should be
Someone told me that he’s waiting here for me
Parisian nights, Parisian hot, Parisian breeze
Feeding me like medicine, feeding me like medicine, yeah
It’s so romantic in Paris
Won’t even try to compare it
Thought I was sure that I’d find it
But I already have love in LA
It’s so romantic in Paris
Won’t even try to compare it
Thought I was sure that I’d find it
But I already have love in LA
Yeah, I already have love in LA
If you show me too much love, it makes me leave
Guess it’s one of many things that’s wrong with me
Looking past you when you’re right in front of me
I won’t do that anymore, I won’t do that anymore
Why’d it take so long for me to know this?
Scared to put the water with the roses
Halfway across the world for me to notice
But I know this, yeah I know this, yeah
It’s so romantic in Paris
Won’t even try to compare it
Thought I was sure that I’d find it
But I already have love in LA
It’s so romantic in Paris
Won’t even try to compare it
Thought I was sure that I’d find it
But I already have love in LA
Je ne voulais pas trouver l’amour
Mais Paris a quelque chose
Qui donne envie d’aimer, d’aimer passionément
Mon coeur est à toi pour toujours
You will always have my heart
It’s so romantic in Paris
Won’t even try to compare it
Thought I was sure that I’d find it
But I already have love in LA (Already have love)
It’s so romantic in Paris (So romantic in Paris)
Won’t even try to compare it (I know that I try)
Thought I was sure that I’d find it
But I already have love in LA
It’s so romantic in Paris
Won’t even try to compare it
Thought I was sure that I’d find it
But I already have love in LA
But I already have love in LA
