Sabrina Carpenter innamorata di Parigi.

La bellissima cantante pop americana Sabrina Carpenter ha pubblicato oggi una nuova canzone chiamata Paris.

Questa traccia è in realtà un countdown per il suo prossimo EP “Singular: Act 1“, che uscirà il 9 novembre 2018.

Questa nuova canzone riuscirà a convincervi ad ascoltare “Singular: Act 1”? Ora ascolterò la traccia di Sabrina Carpenter per la prima volta.

Paris sa tanto canzone anni ’40 con quella bellissima introduzione ed ha quel tocco armonico francese che piace. Forse avrei rilasciato questa canzone in primavera… la stagione che più entra in sintonia con Parigi.

“E’ tutto così così romantico a Parigi. Non cercherò nemmeno di paragonarlo. Pensavo di essere sicura che lo avrei trovato. Ma ho già un amore a Los Angeles,” canta sensualmente Sabrina Carpenter nel ritornello di Paris.

L’energia romantica che Parigi sta trasmettendo a Sabrina è incredibile. Date uno sguardo al testo completo per capirlo.

Testo di Paris di Sabrina Carpenter

If I ask that boy to jump, I know he would

He don’t even have to say, it’s understood

He treat me nice, he treat me right, he treat me good

Still I get so hesitant, still I get so hesitant

So I took myself where I think I should be

Someone told me that he’s waiting here for me

Parisian nights, Parisian hot, Parisian breeze

Feeding me like medicine, feeding me like medicine, yeah

It’s so romantic in Paris

Won’t even try to compare it

Thought I was sure that I’d find it

But I already have love in LA

It’s so romantic in Paris

Won’t even try to compare it

Thought I was sure that I’d find it

But I already have love in LA

Yeah, I already have love in LA

If you show me too much love, it makes me leave

Guess it’s one of many things that’s wrong with me

Looking past you when you’re right in front of me

I won’t do that anymore, I won’t do that anymore

Why’d it take so long for me to know this?

Scared to put the water with the roses

Halfway across the world for me to notice

But I know this, yeah I know this, yeah

It’s so romantic in Paris

Won’t even try to compare it

Thought I was sure that I’d find it

But I already have love in LA

It’s so romantic in Paris

Won’t even try to compare it

Thought I was sure that I’d find it

But I already have love in LA

Je ne voulais pas trouver l’amour

Mais Paris a quelque chose

Qui donne envie d’aimer, d’aimer passionément

Mon coeur est à toi pour toujours

You will always have my heart

It’s so romantic in Paris

Won’t even try to compare it

Thought I was sure that I’d find it

But I already have love in LA (Already have love)

It’s so romantic in Paris (So romantic in Paris)

Won’t even try to compare it (I know that I try)

Thought I was sure that I’d find it

But I already have love in LA

It’s so romantic in Paris

Won’t even try to compare it

Thought I was sure that I’d find it

But I already have love in LA

But I already have love in LA