I felt nervous putting out this cover. I never wanted to be judged or labeled as “crazy.” Especially being a women in this world, I’ve had people use it against me in so many wrong ways. But what I’m learning is this isn’t about me. This is about helping that one boy or girl or man or women or non binary person, not feel so alone when they are going through rough times because of their mental state. There is still a stigma associated with mental illness and mental healthcare and hopefully I can help to make a small change. Story link in my bio. Thank you @selfmagazine