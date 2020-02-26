Solo la scorsa settimana si è portata a casa il premio come miglior artista inglese femminile ai Brit Awards, aprendo anche la serata come una scoppiettante esibizione di “Don’t Call Me Up”. Oggi la giovane Mabel ha voluto regalare al pubblico un nuovo singolo: “Boyfriend”.
Il brano andrà a far parte dell’album “High Expectation” –rilasciato lo scorso anno– comparendo ufficialmente tra le tracce di quest’ultimo.
La cantante ha voluto chiarire il messaggio che si cela dietro “Boyfriend”, che vuole esaltare l’indipendenza e la forza della ragazza che si trova impegnata nella ricerca di un compagno. Le due cose, infatti, non si escludono a vicenda. Non si è più deboli solo perchè si ha voglia di avere qualcuno nella propria vita.
“Voglio un ragazzo, quindi dai pure la colpa a meEstratto dal testo di Boyfriend di Mabel
Sto cercando qualcuno che possa resistere a questo calore
Voglio un ragazzo, ma non troppo dolce
Il mio tesoro deve essere tosto per poter correre quella strada”
Il brano è stato scritto insieme a Kamille e Steve Mac con i quali aveva già precedentemente collaborato per alcune tracce dell’album,
È stato rilasciato anche il video ufficiale, nel quale Mabel avvia una simulazione nel tentativo di creare un perfetto prototipo di ragazzo. I vari risultati non convinceranno la giovane che finirà per abbandonare la scena accompagnata dalle sue compagne.
“La coreografia e i look in questo video hanno realizzato tutti i miei sogni ispirati a Aaliyah e agli anni ’90. Un ringraziamento sentito a tutti i ballerini che hanno reso possibile la sua realizzazione”
Anche questa volta Mabel non ha perso l’occasione per far ballare il pubblico insieme a lei e alla sua musica. Date un ascolto a “Boyfriend” e fateci sapere se ha coinvolto anche voi!
Traduzione del testo di Boyfriend di Mabel
[Verso 1]
Sono alla ricerca di qualcuno
Sto provando a iniziare con qualcuno
Ho bisogno di un ragazzo rozzo che mi dica qualcosa di dolce
Mentre allo stesso tempo le sue mani si impegnano sul mio corpo
Voglio esaltarmi quando lui va giù
Che mi faccia sentire forte quando prendo il controllo
Sono alla ricerca del mio tesoro
Quindi vieni e prendilo se ce l’hai
[Pre-Ritornello]
Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo
So che sapete esattamente cosa intendo
Divento più sexy quando mi sento sola
Una cosa in mente
So di cosa ho bisogno
Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo
Alzate le mani e cantate con me
Perchè tutto quello che ho sai che sono io
Anche se un uomo non è quello di cui ho bisogno
[Ritornello]
Voglio un ragazzo, quindi dai pure la colpa a me
Sto cercando qualcuno che possa resistere a questo calore
Voglio un ragazzo, ma non troppo dolce
Il mio tesoro deve essere tosto per poter correre quella strada
Ne varrà la pena?
Ho cercato a lungo un ragazzo che potesse accendermi
Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì
Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì
Sono tipo
[Post-Ritornello]
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
[Verso 2]
Ho bisogno di me e te insieme
Non continuerò a cercare per sempre
Ho avuto così tanto stress dal mio ex e poi da quello dopo
Voglio che tu sia migliore, che mi possa amare meglio
Ho bisogno di un cattivo ragazzo che non mi porti drammi
Che non cerchi di sfuggire quando riceve un nah nah
Ragazzo, sei pronto al piacere?
E non sapere se sarà ora o mai
[Pre-Ritornello]
Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo
So che sapete esattamente cosa intendo
Divento più sexy quando mi sento sola
Una cosa in mente
So di cosa ho bisogno
Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo
Alzate le mani e cantate con me
Perchè tutto quello che ho sai che sono io
Anche se un uomo non è quello di cui ho bisogno
[Ritornello]
Voglio un ragazzo, quindi dai pure la colpa a me
Sto cercando qualcuno che possa resistere a questo calore
Voglio un ragazzo, ma non troppo dolce
Il mio tesoro deve essere tosto per poter correre quella strada
Ne varrà la pena?
Ho cercato a lungo un ragazzo che potesse accendermi
Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì
Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì
Sono tipo
[Post-Ritornello]
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo
So che sapete esattamente cosa intendo
Divento più sexy quando mi sento sola
Una cosa in mente
So di cosa ho bisogno
Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo
Alzate le mani e cantate con me
Perchè tutto quello che ho sai che sono io
Anche se un uomo non è quello di cui ho bisogno
[Ritornello]
Voglio un ragazzo, quindi dai pure la colpa a me
Sto cercando qualcuno che possa resistere a questo calore
Voglio un ragazzo, ma non troppo dolce
Il mio tesoro deve essere tosto per poter correre quella strada
Ne varrà la pena?
Ho cercato a lungo un ragazzo che potesse accendermi
Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì
Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì
Sono tipo
[Post-Ritornello]
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Dove sei, dove sei?
Testo di Boyfriend di Mabel
[Verse 1]
I’ve been looking for somebody
Tryna kick it with somebody
I need a rude boy to tell me something sweet
Same time got his hands up on my body
I wanna get high when he take it low low
Make me feel strong when I’m taking control
I’ve been looking for my shawty
So come and get it if you got it
[Pre-Chorus]
All my girls round the world
I know you know what I mean
I get little sexy when I’m lonely
One thing on my mind
I know what I need
All my girls round the world
Hands up and sing it with me
‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me
Even though a man ain’t something I need
[Chorus]
I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me
I’m looking for a man who can take that heat
Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet
My baby gotta be tough while he running that street
Is he ride or die?
I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I be looking like
[Post-Chorus]
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
[Verse 2]
I need you and me together
I ain’t looking for forever
I had so much stress from my ex to the next
Want you better, love me better
I need a bad boy that don’t bring me drama
He ain’t tryna roll when he get the nah nah
Boy you ready for the pleasure?
And don’t you know it’s now or never
[Pre-Chorus]
All my girls round the world
I know you know what I mean
I get little sexy when I’m lonely
One thing on my mind
I know what I need
All my girls round the world
Hands up and sing it with me
‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me
Even though a man ain’t something I need
[Chorus]
I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me
I’m looking for a man who can take that heat
Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet
My baby gotta be tough while he running that street
Is he ride or die?
I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I be looking like
[Post-Chorus]
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
[Pre-Chorus]
All my girls round the world
I know you know what I mean
I get little sexy when I’m lonely
One thing on my mind
I know what I need
All my girls round the world
Hands up and sing it with me
‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me
Even though a man ain’t something I need
[Chorus]
I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me
I’m looking for a man who can take that heat
Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet
My baby gotta be tough while he running that street
Is he ride or die?
I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah
I be looking like
[Post-Chorus]
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
Where you at, where you at?
