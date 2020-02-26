Solo la scorsa settimana si è portata a casa il premio come miglior artista inglese femminile ai Brit Awards, aprendo anche la serata come una scoppiettante esibizione di “Don’t Call Me Up”. Oggi la giovane Mabel ha voluto regalare al pubblico un nuovo singolo: “Boyfriend”.

Il brano andrà a far parte dell’album “High Expectation” –rilasciato lo scorso anno– comparendo ufficialmente tra le tracce di quest’ultimo.

La cantante ha voluto chiarire il messaggio che si cela dietro “Boyfriend”, che vuole esaltare l’indipendenza e la forza della ragazza che si trova impegnata nella ricerca di un compagno. Le due cose, infatti, non si escludono a vicenda. Non si è più deboli solo perchè si ha voglia di avere qualcuno nella propria vita.

“Voglio un ragazzo, quindi dai pure la colpa a me

Sto cercando qualcuno che possa resistere a questo calore

Voglio un ragazzo, ma non troppo dolce

Il mio tesoro deve essere tosto per poter correre quella strada” Estratto dal testo di Boyfriend di Mabel

Il brano è stato scritto insieme a Kamille e Steve Mac con i quali aveva già precedentemente collaborato per alcune tracce dell’album,

È stato rilasciato anche il video ufficiale, nel quale Mabel avvia una simulazione nel tentativo di creare un perfetto prototipo di ragazzo. I vari risultati non convinceranno la giovane che finirà per abbandonare la scena accompagnata dalle sue compagne.

“La coreografia e i look in questo video hanno realizzato tutti i miei sogni ispirati a Aaliyah e agli anni ’90. Un ringraziamento sentito a tutti i ballerini che hanno reso possibile la sua realizzazione”

Anche questa volta Mabel non ha perso l’occasione per far ballare il pubblico insieme a lei e alla sua musica. Date un ascolto a “Boyfriend” e fateci sapere se ha coinvolto anche voi!

Traduzione del testo di Boyfriend di Mabel

[Verso 1]

Sono alla ricerca di qualcuno

Sto provando a iniziare con qualcuno

Ho bisogno di un ragazzo rozzo che mi dica qualcosa di dolce

Mentre allo stesso tempo le sue mani si impegnano sul mio corpo

Voglio esaltarmi quando lui va giù

Che mi faccia sentire forte quando prendo il controllo

Sono alla ricerca del mio tesoro

Quindi vieni e prendilo se ce l’hai

[Pre-Ritornello]

Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo

So che sapete esattamente cosa intendo

Divento più sexy quando mi sento sola

Una cosa in mente

So di cosa ho bisogno

Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo

Alzate le mani e cantate con me

Perchè tutto quello che ho sai che sono io

Anche se un uomo non è quello di cui ho bisogno

[Ritornello]

Voglio un ragazzo, quindi dai pure la colpa a me

Sto cercando qualcuno che possa resistere a questo calore

Voglio un ragazzo, ma non troppo dolce

Il mio tesoro deve essere tosto per poter correre quella strada

Ne varrà la pena?

Ho cercato a lungo un ragazzo che potesse accendermi

Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì

Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì

Sono tipo

[Post-Ritornello]

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

[Verso 2]

Ho bisogno di me e te insieme

Non continuerò a cercare per sempre

Ho avuto così tanto stress dal mio ex e poi da quello dopo

Voglio che tu sia migliore, che mi possa amare meglio

Ho bisogno di un cattivo ragazzo che non mi porti drammi

Che non cerchi di sfuggire quando riceve un nah nah

Ragazzo, sei pronto al piacere?

E non sapere se sarà ora o mai

[Pre-Ritornello]

Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo

So che sapete esattamente cosa intendo

Divento più sexy quando mi sento sola

Una cosa in mente

So di cosa ho bisogno

Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo

Alzate le mani e cantate con me

Perchè tutto quello che ho sai che sono io

Anche se un uomo non è quello di cui ho bisogno

[Ritornello]

Voglio un ragazzo, quindi dai pure la colpa a me

Sto cercando qualcuno che possa resistere a questo calore

Voglio un ragazzo, ma non troppo dolce

Il mio tesoro deve essere tosto per poter correre quella strada

Ne varrà la pena?

Ho cercato a lungo un ragazzo che potesse accendermi

Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì

Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì

Sono tipo

[Post-Ritornello]

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo

So che sapete esattamente cosa intendo

Divento più sexy quando mi sento sola

Una cosa in mente

So di cosa ho bisogno

Tutte le mie ragazze nel mondo

Alzate le mani e cantate con me

Perchè tutto quello che ho sai che sono io

Anche se un uomo non è quello di cui ho bisogno

[Ritornello]

Voglio un ragazzo, quindi dai pure la colpa a me

Sto cercando qualcuno che possa resistere a questo calore

Voglio un ragazzo, ma non troppo dolce

Il mio tesoro deve essere tosto per poter correre quella strada

Ne varrà la pena?

Ho cercato a lungo un ragazzo che potesse accendermi

Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì

Voglio un ragazzo, sì sì

Sono tipo

[Post-Ritornello]

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Dove sei, dove sei?

Testo di Boyfriend di Mabel

[Verse 1]

I’ve been looking for somebody

Tryna kick it with somebody

I need a rude boy to tell me something sweet

Same time got his hands up on my body

I wanna get high when he take it low low

Make me feel strong when I’m taking control

I’ve been looking for my shawty

So come and get it if you got it

[Pre-Chorus]

All my girls round the world

I know you know what I mean

I get little sexy when I’m lonely

One thing on my mind

I know what I need

All my girls round the world

Hands up and sing it with me

‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me

Even though a man ain’t something I need

[Chorus]

I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I be looking like

[Post-Chorus]

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

[Verse 2]

I need you and me together

I ain’t looking for forever

I had so much stress from my ex to the next

Want you better, love me better

I need a bad boy that don’t bring me drama

He ain’t tryna roll when he get the nah nah

Boy you ready for the pleasure?

And don’t you know it’s now or never

[Pre-Chorus]

All my girls round the world

I know you know what I mean

I get little sexy when I’m lonely

One thing on my mind

I know what I need

All my girls round the world

Hands up and sing it with me

‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me

Even though a man ain’t something I need

[Chorus]

I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I be looking like

[Post-Chorus]

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

[Pre-Chorus]

All my girls round the world

I know you know what I mean

I get little sexy when I’m lonely

One thing on my mind

I know what I need

All my girls round the world

Hands up and sing it with me

‘Cause everything I got you know it’s all me

Even though a man ain’t something I need

[Chorus]

I wanna boyfriend, so put it on me

I’m looking for a man who can take that heat

Wanna boyfriend, but not too sweet

My baby gotta be tough while he running that street

Is he ride or die?

I’ve been looking so long for a guy, to turn me on

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I want a boyfriend, yeah yeah

I be looking like

[Post-Chorus]

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?

Where you at, where you at?