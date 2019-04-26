Taylor Swift insegna agli ascoltatori una lezione sull’amore nella sua canzone Me!

Me! rappresenta una svolta netta rispetto al suo acclamato sesto album in studio, Reputation, pubblicato nel 2017, che è noto per le sue immagini scure e i temi maturi.

Il significato di Me!

ME! è una canzone che ci dice di abbracciare la nostra individualità e celebrarla, possederla. Penso che attraverso una canzone pop, si ha la capacità di introdurre una melodia nella testa delle persone e Taylor Swift c’è riuscita con Me!

Me! è stata annunciata per la prima volta sui social media di Taylor Swift il 13 aprile 2019, con l’immagine di un cuore con la didascalia “4.26”. Contemporaneamente, il sito web di Taylor Swift è stato modificato con un conto alla rovescia e con un background con tanti cuori scintillanti.

Fino all’uscita ufficiale della canzone, Taylor ha continuato questa tendenza, pubblicando varie immagini di oggetti con la didascalia “4.26”. La canzone è stata finalmente confermata quando un rappresentate di YouTube ha divulgato il titolo del video musicale un giorno prima della sua uscita.

Che cosa ha detto Taylor riguardo al lavoro con Brendon?

Swift ha dichiarato quanto segue nella live chat prima della premiere del video musicale:

Brendon è sempre stato uno dei miei interpreti preferiti e ho sempre pensato che sarebbe stato la persona giusta per Me!

Cosa ha detto invece Brendon Urie riguardo al lavoro con Taylor?

In un post su Instagram, Brendon Urie afferma:

Aspettate un attimo. E’ successo davvero?! Beh, posso dirvi che è stato incredibile lavorare sulla canzone e sul video di Me! Dirò semplicemente: Grazie @taylorswift per avermi permesso di far parte della tua bellissima storia. Con tanto amore e rispetto. #ME!

Il testo di Me!

[Intro: Taylor Swift]

I promise that you’ll never find another like me

[Verso 1: Taylor Swift]

I know that I’m a handful, baby, uh

I know I never think before I jump

And you’re the kind of guy the ladies want

(And there’s a lot of cool chicks out there)

I know that I went psycho on the phone

I never leave well enough alone

And trouble’s gonna follow where I go

(And there’s a lot of cool chicks out there)

[Pre-Ritornello: Taylor Swift]

But one of these things is not like the others

Like a rainbow with all of the colors

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you’ll never find another like

[Ritornello: Taylor Swift]

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I’m the only one of me

Baby, that’s the fun of me

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

[Verso 2: Brendon Urie & Taylor Swift]

I know I tend to make it about me

I know you never get just what you see

But I will never bore you, baby

(And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)

And when we had that fight out in the rain

You ran after me and called my name

I never wanna see you walk away

(And there’s a lot of lame guys out there)

[Pre-Ritornello: Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie, Brendon Urie]

‘Cause one of these things is not like the others

Livin’ in winter, I am your summer

Baby doll, when it comes to a lover

I promise that you’ll never find another like

[Ritornello: Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie]

Me-e-e, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

I’m the only one of me

Let me keep you company

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

[Ponte: Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Insieme]

Hey, kids!

Spelling is fun!

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team”

But you know there is a “me”

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

I promise that you’ll never find another like me

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team”

But you know there is a “me”

And you can’t spell “awesome” without “me”

I promise that you’ll never find another like

[Ritornello: Insieme, Taylor Swift & Brendon Urie]

Me-e-e (Yeah), ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (And I want ya, baby)

I’m the only one of me (I’m the only one of me)

Baby, that’s the fun of me (Baby, that’s the fun of me)

Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh (Oh)

You’re the only one of you (Oh)

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e

[Conclusione: Brendon Urie, Taylor Swift & Insieme]

Girl, there ain’t no I in “team” (Ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

But you know there is a “me”

I’m the only one of me (Oh-oh)

Baby, that’s the fun of me

(Eeh-eeh-eeh, ooh-ooh-ooh-ooh)

Strike the band up, 1, 2, 3

You can’t spell “awesome” without “me”

You’re the only one of you

Baby, that’s the fun of you

And I promise that nobody’s gonna love you like me-e-e