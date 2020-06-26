Melanie Martinez ha fatto un’apparizione a sorpresa nella scaletta del New Music Friday di questa settimana con “Fire Drill“.

Il bop affilatissimo della cantante alternative pop, che è presente nei titoli di coda del musical K-12, si concentra sulla questione dei falsi amici, dei bulli che si conoscono durante l’infanzia e sulla ricerca di attenzione.

La canzone potrebbe riferirsi all’ex amico di Melanie, Timothy Heller, che ha accusato Melanie di stupro nel dicembre 2017, mentre Melanie ha ripetutamente negato il fatto. Timothy è stato accusato di varie cose tra cui la ricerca di attenzione, la divulgazione di contenuti non veri sui social media ecc… tutte queste cose vengono cantate da Melanie Martinez nella canzone.

“Non mi sono mai inserito in nessuna categoria, sono sempre stato considerato un reietto”, inizia la canzone la venticinquenne sulla produzione di Keenan.

“Quando ero a scuola tutti i ragazzi fantastici dicevano che ero strano.”

Melanie pone quindi una serie di domande sul ritornello… una è questa:

“Esercitazione antincendio, se un giorno dovesse andare a fuoco, daresti a tua madre un abbraccio prima che la tua casa bruciasse?”

Melanie Martinez nella cover di Fire Drill

Tutto sommato, “Fire Drill” è una bella aggiunta alla collezione di K-12. Non essere troppo sorpreso se questo sarà un altro successo virale, così come lo è stato “Play Date”. Ti lasciamo al testo originale della canzone. Scrivici la tua opinione riguardo al brano nei commenti.

Il testo di Fire Drill di Melanie Martinez

[Intro]

Uh, mmm, mmm, mmm-mmm

Uh, uh, mm, mm, uh-uh

[Verso 1]

I’ve never fit into any category, always deemed an outcast

Since I was in Sunday School and all the cool kids said I was weird

It’s exactly the same, they say, “Why do you dress that way?

Why do you act that way? Why don’t you dress like me?”

So is that what you really wanna say to me?

You’re playin’ games with me

Tellin’ me you’re for my kind, still you abandon me

Calling me words I’m not, paintin’ a picture that’s false

You must not know my heart, but I know it isn’t your fault

You live in a world and you’re clutch, you don’t get out very much

Livin’ in the fake world, full of facades and chaotic behavior

You pull the lever for fun, yell, “Fire,” then you just run

[Ritornello]

Fire drill, what would happen if a nuke just hit?

Would you say, “Bye,” to your family? Would you post about it?

Fire drill, if it all went up in flames one day

Would you give your mom a hug before your house burned away?

It kills, I wish the best for you

And you think I ignore you too, but

Really, I’m tryna live my own life

And be present more, and so should you, it’s alright to

[Verso 2]

Cryin’ inside

‘Cause nothin’ I say ever comes out right

We’re on the same side

If I’m honest with you, you just run and hide

I’m bad at public speaking

But I’m speaking now so hear me out (Shut up)

I personally believe that everyone is fully capable

Of more than what they’re doing, all of the bullyin’

All of the screwin’ around with people they don’t even really know, oh (Blah, blah, blah)

Eatin’ a hate soufflé, and an angry bitter sorbet

All ‘cause you were bored one day

Losin’ your wits and your grace

[Ritornello]

Fire drill, what would happen if a nuke just hit?

Would you say, “Bye,” to your family? Would you post about it?

Fire drill, if it all went up in flames one day

Would you give your mom a hug before your house burned away?

It kills, I wish the best for you

And you think I ignore you too, but

Really, I’m tryna live my own life

And be present more, and so should you, it’s alright to

[Ponte]

I am not the government

I am not the fucked up men

I am not a part of anything that is hateful

Love is seepin’ out my pores, I don’t hold anger anymore

Even for people who hurt and betrayed me (Okay)

I am not the government

I am not the fucked up men (Gross)

I am not a part of anything that is hateful

Love is seepin’ out my pores, I don’t hold anger anymore

Even for people who hurt and betrayed me

[Ritornello]

Fire drill, what would happen if a nuke just hit?

Would you say, “Bye,” to your family? Would you post about it?

Fire drill, if it all went up in flames one day

Would you give your mom a hug before your house burned away?

It kills, I wish the best for you

And you think I ignore you too, but

Really, I’m tryna live my own life

And be present more, and so should you, it’s alright to

[Conclusione]

I’m getting out of here