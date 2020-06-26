Dal prossimo 3 luglio sarà disponibile sulle piattaforme streaming “Ouvrez Le Chien”, un album live di David Bowie composto da registrazioni inedite di un concerto allo Starplex Amphitheater di Dallas nell’ottobre 1995.

Il disco vede protagonista il “Duca Bianco” durante il suo tour di “1.Outside”, il diciannovesimo album discografico del musicista britannico. Nella tracklist saranno presenti brani tratti proprio dal disco uscito nel 1995 come “The Voyeur of Utter Destruction (as Beauty)”, “I’m Deranged”, “The Hearts Filthy Lesson” e “I Have Not Been to Oxford Town”.

Non mancheranno anche dei classici che hanno regalato la fama a Bowie, quali “Teenage Wildlife”, “The Man Who Sold the World”, e “Andy Warhol” a cui si aggiungono delle registrazioni di due brani suonati durante un altro concerto a Birmingham sempre nel 1995, “Moonage Daydream” e “Under Pressure”. Entrambi i pezzi fanno parte della bonus track, ed erano comparsi come lato B del CD contenente la traccia “Hallo Spaceboy”, una canzone scritta da Bowie e Brian Eno, presente nella sua forma originaria in “1.Outside”.

La copertina di “Ouvrez Le Chien”, pubblicata sui social media, è uno scatto del cantante realizzato dalla moglie di Bowie, la modella somala Iman.

La tracklist di “Ouvrez Le Chien”