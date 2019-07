View this post on Instagram

For all “Will & Grace" fans, I am sharing the news that this is going to be our last and final season (which premieres this winter). To everyone who watched the first run and to everyone that encouraged this reboot, we did it all for you. What a blast it’s been reliving these characters for these three seasons. Thank you so much for allowing us the opportunity to entertain you. I am forever grateful. ❤️ We’ll see you in 10 years for the third installment! 😃 Love to you all. Sean