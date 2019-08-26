Dopo essersi dilettata in generi diversi come l’hip-hop e l’EDM, Skylar Grey ha deciso di ritornare alle sue radici folk con la nuova canzone “Shame On You“. Il primo assaggio del terzo album della 33enne (quarto se conti Like Blood, Like Honey) è chiaramente in salsa west coast con qualche spruzzo di musica anni ’70.

“Dovrebbe essere illegale essere bello come te”, inizia la canzone. ‘Dovresti essere rinchiuso in modo da non poter spezzare il cuore di nessuna.’ Questo ci porta al ritornello sognante: ‘Peccato per te, a causa tua, il sole non è mai stato così noioso,’ canta Skylar in Shame On You.”

Riguardo al sound dell’album, è la stessa Skylar Grey a dirci com’è nato:

“Con Shame On You e il resto delle canzoni che seguiranno, mi sono impegnata a creare un sound che rende omaggio agli artisti degli anni ’70, quelli che ho ascoltato negli anni della mia infanzia,” spiega Skylar. “Il produttore e co-sceneggiatore Dave Bassett e io ci siamo incontrati spesso l’anno scorso nella sua casa a Malibu in cima a una montagna che si affaccia sull’oceano, e abbiamo creato la melodia per questo nuovo album. Mi sentivo nuovamente innamorata e ispirata, e insieme a Dave abbiamo creato questo suono autentico.”

Angel With Tattoos – titolo dell’album – uscirà il 18 ottobre 2019. Lo prenoterai dopo aver sentito il nuovo/vecchio suono di Skylar della canzone “Shame On You”? Scrivici il tuo parere nei commenti qui sotto. Noi ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale di Shame On You.

Skylar Grey in una foto creata per la canzone Shame On You

Il testo di Shame On You

[Verso 1]

It should be illegal to

Be as handsome as you are

You should be locked up

So you can’t break nobody else’s heart

[Pre-Ritornello]

Cause you steal the beauty from

The whole rest of the world

What you do to me

It could kill a girl

Oh-oh-oh

[Ritornello]

Shame on you

Because of you

The sun never looked so dull

Shame on you

Because of you

The flowers aren’t as colorful

Shame on you

‘Cause next to you

There’s nothing special about a waterfall

Shame on you

For being so beautiful

[Verso 2]

I lay in my bed tonight and

I wonder where you are

Since you’re not here with me baby

Midnight never felt so dark

[Pre-Ritornello2]

‘Cause you stole light from every star up in the sky

What you do to me

It should be a crime

Oh-oh-oh

[Ritornello]

Shame on you

Because of you

The sun never looked so dull

Shame on you

Because of you

The flowers aren’t as colorful

Shame on you

‘Cause next to you

There’s nothing special about a waterfall

Shame on you

For being so beautiful

[Ponte]

You’re the only thing that’s beautiful

You’re the only thing that’s beautiful

You’re the only thing that’s beautiful

You’re the only thing that’s beautiful

Ooh-oh-oh

[Ritornello]

Shame on you

Because of you

The sun never looked so dull

Shame on you

Because of you

The flowers aren’t as colorful

Shame on you

‘Cause next to you

There’s nothing special about a waterfall

Shame on you

For being so beautiful

[Conclusione]

You’re the only thing that’s beautiful

(You’re the only thing that’s beautiful)

The only thing that’s beautiful

You’re the only thing that’s beautiful

(You’re the only thing that’s beautiful)

The only thing that’s beautiful

You’re the only thing that’s beautiful

The only thing that’s beautiful