Dopo essersi dilettata in generi diversi come l’hip-hop e l’EDM, Skylar Grey ha deciso di ritornare alle sue radici folk con la nuova canzone “Shame On You“. Il primo assaggio del terzo album della 33enne (quarto se conti Like Blood, Like Honey) è chiaramente in salsa west coast con qualche spruzzo di musica anni ’70.
“Dovrebbe essere illegale essere bello come te”, inizia la canzone. ‘Dovresti essere rinchiuso in modo da non poter spezzare il cuore di nessuna.’ Questo ci porta al ritornello sognante: ‘Peccato per te, a causa tua, il sole non è mai stato così noioso,’ canta Skylar in Shame On You.”
Riguardo al sound dell’album, è la stessa Skylar Grey a dirci com’è nato:
“Con Shame On You e il resto delle canzoni che seguiranno, mi sono impegnata a creare un sound che rende omaggio agli artisti degli anni ’70, quelli che ho ascoltato negli anni della mia infanzia,” spiega Skylar. “Il produttore e co-sceneggiatore Dave Bassett e io ci siamo incontrati spesso l’anno scorso nella sua casa a Malibu in cima a una montagna che si affaccia sull’oceano, e abbiamo creato la melodia per questo nuovo album. Mi sentivo nuovamente innamorata e ispirata, e insieme a Dave abbiamo creato questo suono autentico.”
Angel With Tattoos – titolo dell’album – uscirà il 18 ottobre 2019. Lo prenoterai dopo aver sentito il nuovo/vecchio suono di Skylar della canzone “Shame On You”? Scrivici il tuo parere nei commenti qui sotto. Noi ti lasciamo al testo in lingua originale di Shame On You.
Il testo di Shame On You
[Verso 1]
It should be illegal to
Be as handsome as you are
You should be locked up
So you can’t break nobody else’s heart
[Pre-Ritornello]
Cause you steal the beauty from
The whole rest of the world
What you do to me
It could kill a girl
Oh-oh-oh
[Ritornello]
Shame on you
Because of you
The sun never looked so dull
Shame on you
Because of you
The flowers aren’t as colorful
Shame on you
‘Cause next to you
There’s nothing special about a waterfall
Shame on you
For being so beautiful
[Verso 2]
I lay in my bed tonight and
I wonder where you are
Since you’re not here with me baby
Midnight never felt so dark
[Pre-Ritornello2]
‘Cause you stole light from every star up in the sky
What you do to me
It should be a crime
Oh-oh-oh
[Ritornello]
Shame on you
Because of you
The sun never looked so dull
Shame on you
Because of you
The flowers aren’t as colorful
Shame on you
‘Cause next to you
There’s nothing special about a waterfall
Shame on you
For being so beautiful
[Ponte]
You’re the only thing that’s beautiful
You’re the only thing that’s beautiful
You’re the only thing that’s beautiful
You’re the only thing that’s beautiful
Ooh-oh-oh
[Ritornello]
Shame on you
Because of you
The sun never looked so dull
Shame on you
Because of you
The flowers aren’t as colorful
Shame on you
‘Cause next to you
There’s nothing special about a waterfall
Shame on you
For being so beautiful
[Conclusione]
You’re the only thing that’s beautiful
(You’re the only thing that’s beautiful)
The only thing that’s beautiful
You’re the only thing that’s beautiful
(You’re the only thing that’s beautiful)
The only thing that’s beautiful
You’re the only thing that’s beautiful
The only thing that’s beautiful
Lascia un commento