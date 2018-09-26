Pubblicato il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo di Rita Ora Let You Love Me, il quarto dopo i precedenti Your Song, Anywhere, e Girls.
In attesa dell’album che uscirà il prossimo 23 novembre, dal titolo Phoenix, Rita Ora ci delizia con un altro dei suoi brani. Let You Love Me non ha niente da invidiare ai singoli che l’hanno preceduto, anche se probabilmente questo è quello meno entusiasmante.
L’album in arrivo conterrà ben 12 brani, ma sarà presente anche una versione deluxe che ne conterrà invece 16.
Il video di Let You Love Me
Nel video di Let You Love Me possiamo vedere Rita Ora in una festa londinese in tinte neon, vestita in modo semplice, con un top che le scopre l’addome e un jeans strappato, e questo la rende davvero sensuale.
Nella festa Rita attira l’attenzione di un ragazzo e finisce per ballare con lui. Il testo della canzone, però, vuol descrivere anche un sostrato di tristezza e dubbio per il fatto che spesso le storie non vanno come si spera, e il motivo potremmo essere noi stessi.
Let You Love Me di Rita Ora – Testo
I should’ve stayed with you last night
Instead of going out to find trouble
That’s just trouble (yeah)
I think I run away sometimes
Whenever I get too vulnerable
That’s not your fault (yeah)
See I wanna stay the whole night
I wanna lay with you till the sun’s up
I wanna let you inside
Oh, heaven knows I’ve tried
I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me
I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me
Say what’s the matter, what’s the matter with me?
What’s the matter with me?
Oh, I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me now
I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I
I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I
And every time it gets too real
And every time I feel like sabotaging
I start running again
And every time I push away
I really wanna say that I’m sorry (yeah)
But I say nothing (yeah)
See I wanna stay the whole night
I wanna lay with you till the sun’s up
I wanna let you inside
Oh, heaven knows I’ve tried
I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me
I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me
Say what’s the matter, what’s the matter with me?
What’s the matter with me?
Oh, I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me now
I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I
I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I
(I wanna) stay with you till the morning
(I wanna) lay with you through the sunrise
(I wanna) show you that you’re my only
(I wanna lay with you till the sun’s up)
(I wanna) stay with you till the morning
(I wanna) lay with you through the sunrise, through the sunrise
Oh, heaven knows I’ve tried
I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me
I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me
Say what’s the matter, what’s the matter with me?
What’s the matter with me?
Oh, I wish that I could I let you love
Oh, I wish that I could I let you love me
Say what’s the matter, what’s the matter with me?
What’s the matter with me?
Oh, I wish that I could I let you love
Wish that I could let you love me now
I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I
I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I
Traduzione
Sarei dovuta restare con te la scorsa notte
Invece di uscire a trovare problemi
Questo è solo un problema (sì)
Penso di scappare a volte
Ogni volta che divento troppo vulnerabile
Non è colpa tua (sì)
Vedi, voglio restare tutta la notte
Voglio stare con te fino al sorgere del sole
Voglio farti entrare
Oh, il cielo sa che ci ho provato
Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare
Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi
Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare
Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi
Dimmi, qual è il problema, qual è il problema con me?
Cosa c’è che non va in me?
Oh, vorrei poterti lasciarti amare
Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi ora
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io
E ogni volta diventa troppo reale
E ogni volta ho voglia di sabotare
Ricomincio a correre
E ogni volta allontano
Voglio davvero dire che mi dispiace (si)
Ma non dico niente (sì)
Vedi, voglio restare tutta la notte
Voglio stare con te fino al sorgere del sole
Voglio farti entrare
Oh, il cielo sa che ci ho provato
Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare
Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi
Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare
Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi
Dimmi, qual è il problema, qual è il problema con me?
Cosa c’è che non va in me?
Oh, vorrei poterti lasciarti amare
Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi ora
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io
(Voglio) stare con te fino al mattino
(Voglio) stare con te attraverso l’alba
(Voglio) mostrarti che sei il mio unico
(Voglio stare con te fino al sorgere del sole)
(Voglio) stare con te fino al mattino
(Voglio) stare con te durante l’alba, durante l’alba
Oh, il cielo sa che ci ho provato
Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare
Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi
Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare
Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi
Dimmi qual è il problema, qual è il problema con me?
Cosa c’è che non va in me?
Oh, vorrei poterti lasciarti amare
Oh, vorrei poterti permettere che mi amassi
Dimmi qual è il problema, qual è il problema con me?
Cosa c’è che non va in me?
Oh, vorrei poterti lasciarti amare
Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi ora
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io
Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io
Lascia un commento