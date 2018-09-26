Pubblicato il video ufficiale del nuovo singolo di Rita Ora Let You Love Me, il quarto dopo i precedenti Your Song, Anywhere, e Girls.

In attesa dell’album che uscirà il prossimo 23 novembre, dal titolo Phoenix, Rita Ora ci delizia con un altro dei suoi brani. Let You Love Me non ha niente da invidiare ai singoli che l’hanno preceduto, anche se probabilmente questo è quello meno entusiasmante.

L’album in arrivo conterrà ben 12 brani, ma sarà presente anche una versione deluxe che ne conterrà invece 16.

Il video di Let You Love Me

Nel video di Let You Love Me possiamo vedere Rita Ora in una festa londinese in tinte neon, vestita in modo semplice, con un top che le scopre l’addome e un jeans strappato, e questo la rende davvero sensuale.

Nella festa Rita attira l’attenzione di un ragazzo e finisce per ballare con lui. Il testo della canzone, però, vuol descrivere anche un sostrato di tristezza e dubbio per il fatto che spesso le storie non vanno come si spera, e il motivo potremmo essere noi stessi.

Let You Love Me di Rita Ora – Testo

I should’ve stayed with you last night

Instead of going out to find trouble

That’s just trouble (yeah)

I think I run away sometimes

Whenever I get too vulnerable

That’s not your fault (yeah)

See I wanna stay the whole night

I wanna lay with you till the sun’s up

I wanna let you inside

Oh, heaven knows I’ve tried

I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me

I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me

Say what’s the matter, what’s the matter with me?

What’s the matter with me?

Oh, I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me now

I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I

I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I

And every time it gets too real

And every time I feel like sabotaging

I start running again

And every time I push away

I really wanna say that I’m sorry (yeah)

But I say nothing (yeah)

See I wanna stay the whole night

I wanna lay with you till the sun’s up

I wanna let you inside

Oh, heaven knows I’ve tried

I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me

I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me

Say what’s the matter, what’s the matter with me?

What’s the matter with me?

Oh, I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me now

I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I

I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I

(I wanna) stay with you till the morning

(I wanna) lay with you through the sunrise

(I wanna) show you that you’re my only

(I wanna lay with you till the sun’s up)

(I wanna) stay with you till the morning

(I wanna) lay with you through the sunrise, through the sunrise

Oh, heaven knows I’ve tried

I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me

I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me

Say what’s the matter, what’s the matter with me?

What’s the matter with me?

Oh, I wish that I could I let you love

Oh, I wish that I could I let you love me

Say what’s the matter, what’s the matter with me?

What’s the matter with me?

Oh, I wish that I could I let you love

Wish that I could let you love me now

I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I

I wish, I wish, I wish, I wish, I

Traduzione

Sarei dovuta restare con te la scorsa notte

Invece di uscire a trovare problemi

Questo è solo un problema (sì)

Penso di scappare a volte

Ogni volta che divento troppo vulnerabile

Non è colpa tua (sì)

Vedi, voglio restare tutta la notte

Voglio stare con te fino al sorgere del sole

Voglio farti entrare

Oh, il cielo sa che ci ho provato

Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare

Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi

Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare

Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi

Dimmi, qual è il problema, qual è il problema con me?

Cosa c’è che non va in me?

Oh, vorrei poterti lasciarti amare

Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi ora

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io

E ogni volta diventa troppo reale

E ogni volta ho voglia di sabotare

Ricomincio a correre

E ogni volta allontano

Voglio davvero dire che mi dispiace (si)

Ma non dico niente (sì)

Vedi, voglio restare tutta la notte

Voglio stare con te fino al sorgere del sole

Voglio farti entrare

Oh, il cielo sa che ci ho provato

Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare

Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi

Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare

Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi

Dimmi, qual è il problema, qual è il problema con me?

Cosa c’è che non va in me?

Oh, vorrei poterti lasciarti amare

Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi ora

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io

(Voglio) stare con te fino al mattino

(Voglio) stare con te attraverso l’alba

(Voglio) mostrarti che sei il mio unico

(Voglio stare con te fino al sorgere del sole)

(Voglio) stare con te fino al mattino

(Voglio) stare con te durante l’alba, durante l’alba

Oh, il cielo sa che ci ho provato

Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare

Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi

Vorrei poterti lasciarti amare

Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi

Dimmi qual è il problema, qual è il problema con me?

Cosa c’è che non va in me?

Oh, vorrei poterti lasciarti amare

Oh, vorrei poterti permettere che mi amassi

Dimmi qual è il problema, qual è il problema con me?

Cosa c’è che non va in me?

Oh, vorrei poterti lasciarti amare

Vorrei poterti permettere di amarmi ora

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io

Vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, vorrei, io