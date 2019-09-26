“I bambini stanno arrivando” … è questa la traduzione in italiano di “The Kids Are Coming” di Tones And I, che dopo “Dance Monkey” vuole ottenere un altro successo musicale.

Non sarà facile però bissare i risultati di Dance Monkey. Quell’inno accattivante ha scalato le classifiche in 10 paesi. Ha accumulato oltre 200 milioni di stream e ha recentemente battuto il record di Kylie Minogue. Quale? Praticamente nessun artista Australiano era riuscito a restare 8 settimane consecutive in cima alle classifiche di vendita in Australia. Tones And I è riuscita in questo.

Il significato di The Kids Are Coming

In The Kids are Coming, Tones And I attinge alla crescente rabbia dei Millennial sul modo in cui vengono affrontati alcuni problemi reali come il cambiamento climatico.

“Nessuno sembra capire i bambini in questi giorni, e perché viviamo in questo modo. Dobbiamo ripulire il casino che abbiamo fatto, fino a quando non vorremo cambiare.” La cantante lancia un avvertimento sul ritornello: “I bambini stanno arrivando per te”.

Il video musicale

La potente grafica, che è stata diretta da Alan Del Rio Ortiz, porta sapientemente in vita il messaggio della canzone. Nella clip, Tones And I coordina una protesta giovanile. Un evento che si alterna a filmati di catastrofi naturali.

Tones And I nel video musicale di The Kids Are Coming

Tu che ne pensi? Ti piace il video musicale e cosa vuol comunicare la canzone The Kids Are Coming?

Il testo di The Kids Are Coming

[Verso 1]

No one wants to listen to the kids these days

Yeah, the fibs these days, yeah

They say that we’re all the same

But they’re the ones to blame

Speaking of the young as if we killed someone

But we don’t need your guns

We’re all too busy on the run

Tryna be someone

[Ritornello]

The kids are comin’

The kids are gunnin’

The kids are runnin’

The kids are comin’

The kids are comin’

The kids are gunnin’

The kids are runnin’

The kids are comin’ for you

[Verso 2]

No one seems to understand the kids these days

And why we live this way

We got to clean up the mess you’ve made

Still you don’t wanna change

You create the law but can’t control our thoughts

And no, we won’t be bought

We don’t just protest for the fun

We’re here to get it done

[Ritornello]

The kids are comin’

The kids are gunnin’

The kids are runnin’

The kids are comin’

The kids are comin’

The kids are gunnin’

The kids are runnin’

The kids are comin’ for you

[Ponte]

Now you’ve gone and done it and we locked you in the basement

Marching through the streets is not the only way to change things

Now you’ve gone and done it and we locked you in the basement

Marching through the streets is not the only way to change things

[Spoken Interlude]

This never would’ve happened when I was a boy

You kids these days and your millennium items

And your card games

And your loud music

And your hula hoops

And your hopscotch

And your dungarees

And your lollipops

And your Sony Playstations and your

[Conclusione]

The kids are comin’

The kids are gunnin’

The kids are runnin’

The kids are comin’

The kids are comin’ for you