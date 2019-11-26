Il 31 Gennaio uscirà il suo album di debutto come artista solista, “Walls”, ma abbiamo avuto modo negli ultimi mesi di ascoltare alcuni brani contenuti in esso.

Dopo “Kill My Mind” e “We Made It” arriva il terzo singolo di Louis Tomlinson “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart”. Il brano non era sconosciuto al suo pubblico poiché il cantante ha avuto modo di cantarlo live in più di un’occasione.

Ora pero’ è attualmente disponibile sulle piattaforme digitali in versione studio. Il cantante ha dichiarato come il significato della canzone faccia riferimento alle difficoltà che la vita pone spesso lungo il cammino e come sia importante cercare di superarle senza che queste ti distruggano.

“Perchè la vita si fa dura e incasinata

Quando dai così tanto, ma non è abbastanza

Quando il picco è troppo alto e la caduta è troppo bassa

Quando ami qualcuno e ti lasciano andare

Non lasciare che questo ti uccida

Anche quando fa molto male

Qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore” Estratto dal testo di Don’t Let It Break Your Heart

Come in tutte le sue canzoni i significati potrebbero essere diversi, il brano potrebbe anche raccontare l’emozione provata a causa di un rapporto finito male, ma Louis lascia che siano le persone ad adattarla alla propria esperienza personale. È comunque un messaggio di positività quello che il cantante inglese vuole trasmettere.

“Stiamo guidando lungo una strada a senso unico

Verso qualcosa di migliore

Quello che ti ferisce passerà

E avrai imparato da esso quando tornerà indietro

Starai meglio” Estratto dal testo di Don’t Let It Break Your Heart

Verrà rilasciato a breve anche il video musicale che il cantante ha già girato e che continuerà a seguire la storia narrata nei precedenti video con un nuovo capitolo.

“Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” è il terzo brano estrapolato dall’album Walls che arriverà il 31 Gennaio, prima di allora Louis ha intenzione di rilasciare un ulteriore singolo.

Louis inizierà l’anno con il rilascio dell’album per poi preseguire con il tour che lo vedrà protagonista per buona parte del 2020 e che farà tappa anche in Italia con un’unica data sold out l’11 Marzo al Fabrique di Milano.

In attesa di ascoltare Walls e di vederlo sul palco, date un ascolto al nuovo singolo e fateci sapere cosa ne pensate.

Traduzione del testo di Don’t Let It Break Your Heart – Louis Tomlinson

[Verso 1]

Sulla nostra strada verso Twenty Seven

Abbiamo un posto dall’altra parte di Londra

Va meglio, va meglio

E lo so che tu hai lasciato una parte di te

A New York dentro una scatola sotto il tuo letto

Ma stai meglio, stai meglio

[Pre-Ritornello]

Perchè la vita si fa dura e incasinata

Quando dai così tanto, ma non è abbastanza

Quando il picco è troppo alto e la caduta è troppo bassa

Quando ami e ti lasciano andare

[Ritornello]

Non lasciare che questo ti uccida

Anche quando fa molto male

Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore

Il tempo richiede tempo per guarire

Non puoi farlo da solo

Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore

[Verso 2]

Va e viene

Stiamo guidando lungo una strada a senso unico

Verso qualcosa di migliore

Quello che ti ferisce passerà

E avrai imparato da esso quando tornerà indietro

Starai meglio

Già, starai meglio

[Pre-Ritornello]

Perchè la vita si fa dura e incasinata

Quando dai così tanto, ma non è abbastanza

Quando il picco è troppo alto e la caduta è troppo bassa

Quando ami e ti lasciano andare

[Ritornello]

Non lasciare che questo ti uccida

Anche quando fa molto male

Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore

Il tempo richiede tempo per guarire

Non puoi farlo da solo

Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore

[Bridge]

(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh)

(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore

[Pre-Ritornello]

Perchè la vita si fa dura e incasinata

Quando dai così tanto, ma non è abbastanza

Quando il picco è troppo alto e la caduta è troppo bassa

Quando ami e ti lasciano andare

[Ritornello]

Non lasciare che questo ti uccida

Anche quando fa molto male

Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore

Il tempo richiede tempo per guarire

Non puoi farlo da solo

Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore

[Outro]

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore

(Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore)

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

(Oh, non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore)

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore

(Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore)

Testo Don’t Let It Break Your Heart – Louis Tomlinson

[Verse 1]

On our way to Twenty Seven

Got a place on the other side of London

Doing better, doing better

And I know you left a part of you

In New York under your bed in a box

But you’re doing better, doing better

[Pre-Chorus]

Life gets hard and it gets messed up

When you give so much, but it’s not enough

When the high’s too high, and the low’s too low

When you love someone and they let you go

[Chorus]

Don’t you let it kill you

Even when it hurts like hell

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don’t let it break your heart

Time takes time to heal it

You can’t do it by yourself

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don’t let it break your heart

[Verse 2]

It comes and it goes

We’re driving down a one-way road

To something better, something better

What hurts you is gonna pass

And you’ll have learnt from it when it comes back

You’ll be doing better

Yeah, doing better

[Pre-Chorus]

‘Cause life gets hard and it gets messed up

When you give so much, but it’s not enough

When the high’s too high, and the low’s too low

When you love someone and they let you go

[Chorus]

Don’t you let it kill you

Even when it hurts like hell

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don’t let it break your heart

Time takes time to heal it

You can’t do it by yourself

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don’t let it break your heart

[Bridge]

(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh)

(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Don’t let it break your heart

[Pre-Chorus]

Life gets hard and it gets messed up

When you give so much and it’s not enough

When the high’s too high, and the low’s too low

When you love someone and they let you go

[Chorus]

Don’t you let it kill you

Even when it hurts like hell

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don’t let it break your heart

Time takes time to heal it

You can’t do it by yourself

Oh, whatever tears you apart

Don’t let it break your heart

[Outro]

Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Don’t let it break your heart

(Don’t let it break your heart)

Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

(Oh, don’t let it break your heart)

Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)

Don’t let it break your heart

(Don’t let it break your heart)