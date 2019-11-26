Il 31 Gennaio uscirà il suo album di debutto come artista solista, “Walls”, ma abbiamo avuto modo negli ultimi mesi di ascoltare alcuni brani contenuti in esso.
Dopo “Kill My Mind” e “We Made It” arriva il terzo singolo di Louis Tomlinson “Don’t Let It Break Your Heart”. Il brano non era sconosciuto al suo pubblico poiché il cantante ha avuto modo di cantarlo live in più di un’occasione.
Ora pero’ è attualmente disponibile sulle piattaforme digitali in versione studio. Il cantante ha dichiarato come il significato della canzone faccia riferimento alle difficoltà che la vita pone spesso lungo il cammino e come sia importante cercare di superarle senza che queste ti distruggano.
“Perchè la vita si fa dura e incasinataEstratto dal testo di Don’t Let It Break Your Heart
Quando dai così tanto, ma non è abbastanza
Quando il picco è troppo alto e la caduta è troppo bassa
Quando ami qualcuno e ti lasciano andare
Non lasciare che questo ti uccida
Anche quando fa molto male
Qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore”
Come in tutte le sue canzoni i significati potrebbero essere diversi, il brano potrebbe anche raccontare l’emozione provata a causa di un rapporto finito male, ma Louis lascia che siano le persone ad adattarla alla propria esperienza personale. È comunque un messaggio di positività quello che il cantante inglese vuole trasmettere.
“Stiamo guidando lungo una strada a senso unicoEstratto dal testo di Don’t Let It Break Your Heart
Verso qualcosa di migliore
Quello che ti ferisce passerà
E avrai imparato da esso quando tornerà indietro
Starai meglio”
Verrà rilasciato a breve anche il video musicale che il cantante ha già girato e che continuerà a seguire la storia narrata nei precedenti video con un nuovo capitolo.
“Don’t Let It Break Your Heart” è il terzo brano estrapolato dall’album Walls che arriverà il 31 Gennaio, prima di allora Louis ha intenzione di rilasciare un ulteriore singolo.
Louis inizierà l’anno con il rilascio dell’album per poi preseguire con il tour che lo vedrà protagonista per buona parte del 2020 e che farà tappa anche in Italia con un’unica data sold out l’11 Marzo al Fabrique di Milano.
In attesa di ascoltare Walls e di vederlo sul palco, date un ascolto al nuovo singolo e fateci sapere cosa ne pensate.
Traduzione del testo di Don’t Let It Break Your Heart – Louis Tomlinson
[Verso 1]
Sulla nostra strada verso Twenty Seven
Abbiamo un posto dall’altra parte di Londra
Va meglio, va meglio
E lo so che tu hai lasciato una parte di te
A New York dentro una scatola sotto il tuo letto
Ma stai meglio, stai meglio
[Pre-Ritornello]
Perchè la vita si fa dura e incasinata
Quando dai così tanto, ma non è abbastanza
Quando il picco è troppo alto e la caduta è troppo bassa
Quando ami e ti lasciano andare
[Ritornello]
Non lasciare che questo ti uccida
Anche quando fa molto male
Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore
Il tempo richiede tempo per guarire
Non puoi farlo da solo
Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore
[Verso 2]
Va e viene
Stiamo guidando lungo una strada a senso unico
Verso qualcosa di migliore
Quello che ti ferisce passerà
E avrai imparato da esso quando tornerà indietro
Starai meglio
Già, starai meglio
[Pre-Ritornello]
Perchè la vita si fa dura e incasinata
Quando dai così tanto, ma non è abbastanza
Quando il picco è troppo alto e la caduta è troppo bassa
Quando ami e ti lasciano andare
[Ritornello]
Non lasciare che questo ti uccida
Anche quando fa molto male
Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore
Il tempo richiede tempo per guarire
Non puoi farlo da solo
Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore
[Bridge]
(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh)
(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore
[Pre-Ritornello]
Perchè la vita si fa dura e incasinata
Quando dai così tanto, ma non è abbastanza
Quando il picco è troppo alto e la caduta è troppo bassa
Quando ami e ti lasciano andare
[Ritornello]
Non lasciare che questo ti uccida
Anche quando fa molto male
Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore
Il tempo richiede tempo per guarire
Non puoi farlo da solo
Oh, qualsiasi cosa ti laceri in due
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore
[Outro]
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore
(Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore)
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
(Oh, non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore)
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore
(Non lasciare che spezzi il tuo cuore)
Testo Don’t Let It Break Your Heart – Louis Tomlinson
[Verse 1]
On our way to Twenty Seven
Got a place on the other side of London
Doing better, doing better
And I know you left a part of you
In New York under your bed in a box
But you’re doing better, doing better
[Pre-Chorus]
Life gets hard and it gets messed up
When you give so much, but it’s not enough
When the high’s too high, and the low’s too low
When you love someone and they let you go
[Chorus]
Don’t you let it kill you
Even when it hurts like hell
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don’t let it break your heart
Time takes time to heal it
You can’t do it by yourself
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don’t let it break your heart
[Verse 2]
It comes and it goes
We’re driving down a one-way road
To something better, something better
What hurts you is gonna pass
And you’ll have learnt from it when it comes back
You’ll be doing better
Yeah, doing better
[Pre-Chorus]
‘Cause life gets hard and it gets messed up
When you give so much, but it’s not enough
When the high’s too high, and the low’s too low
When you love someone and they let you go
[Chorus]
Don’t you let it kill you
Even when it hurts like hell
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don’t let it break your heart
Time takes time to heal it
You can’t do it by yourself
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don’t let it break your heart
[Bridge]
(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh-oh)
(Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Don’t let it break your heart
[Pre-Chorus]
Life gets hard and it gets messed up
When you give so much and it’s not enough
When the high’s too high, and the low’s too low
When you love someone and they let you go
[Chorus]
Don’t you let it kill you
Even when it hurts like hell
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don’t let it break your heart
Time takes time to heal it
You can’t do it by yourself
Oh, whatever tears you apart
Don’t let it break your heart
[Outro]
Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Don’t let it break your heart
(Don’t let it break your heart)
Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
(Oh, don’t let it break your heart)
Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Don’t let it break your heart (Oh, oh, oh, oh-oh)
Don’t let it break your heart
(Don’t let it break your heart)
