Si sono tenuti questa notte i Grammy Awards che rappresentano l’evento musicale per eccellenza più atteso dagli artisti e non solo. Diamo uno sguardo a quanto accaduto durante la serata, tra esibizioni, tributi e vincitori.
Ad aprire la serata è stata Lizzo, l’artista più nominata della serata, che ha dato vita a un medley di due dei suoi brani di maggior successo “Cuz I Love You” e “Truth Hurts”. Si porterà poi successivamente a casa ben tre Grammy, vincendo anche nella categoria “Miglior Performance Pop”.
La presentatrice, la cantante Alicia Keys, ha voluto successivamente dedicare un omaggio alla leggenda della NBA Kobe Bryant, che nella giornata di ieri ha perso la vita insieme alla giovane figlia in un incidente aereo. Accanto a lei sono saliti sul palco i Boys II Men, con i quali a cappella ha dato vita a un’emozionante versione del brano “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday”.
Una delle protagoniste indiscusse della serata è stata la giovane Billie Eilish alla quale va ufficialmente il titolo di prima donna ad aver vinto tutte e quattro le categorie principali contemporaneamente: “Canzone dell’anno” e “Record dell’anno” con la sua “Bad Guy”, “Miglior artista emergente” e “Album dell’anno” con “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” che vince anche nella categoria “Miglior album Pop”.
Accanto a lei il fratello e collaboratore Finneas che ha vinto anche nella categoria “Produttore dell’anno”. I due tornano a casa con dieci Grammy complessivi. I ringraziamenti non sono mancati, così come l’incredulità di essere riusciti a vincere con un album realizzato -letteralmente- nella camera da letto della casa dei loro genitori. Sono saliti sul palco anche per dar prova del loro talento, esibendosi con il brano “When The Party’s Over”.
Undici anni dopo la loro ultima apparizione ai Grammy tornano i Jonas Brothers che hanno debuttato sul palco il nuovo singolo “What A Man Gotta Do” in medley con una traccia inedita dal titolo “Five More Minutes”.
Annunciato alcuni giorni fa il ritorno di Demi Lovato che si è esibita per la prima volta dopo due anni di pausa con il brano “Anyone”, scritto e registrato solo pochi giorni prima dell’overdose che nel 2018 ha rischiato di porre fine alla sua vita. Una grande emozione per la cantante che non ha saputo trattenere le lacrime, pur tornando a ricordare l’immensità della sua voce. L’esibizione è stata definita come una delle più belle della serata.
Non sono mancati i tributi musicali: il cantante Usher ha omaggiato Prince riportando sul palco le sue hit di maggior successo “Kiss”, “Little Red Corvette” e “When Doves Cry”, mentre alcuni artisti tra cui John Legend e Dj Khaled si sono resi partecipi del tributo al giovane Nipsey Hustle che ha perso la vita lo scorso anno.
Torna sul palco dei Grammy anche Ariana Grande con un medley di “Imagine”, “7 Rings” e “Thank U, Next” tratte dal suo ultimo album. Nel corso dei ringraziamenti per la vittoria nella categoria “Album dell’anno” Billie Eilish ha voluto ringraziare Ariana affermando come per lei il premio sarebbe dovuto andare alla cantante, nominata nella categoria con “Thank U, Next”. Ariana, inquadrata dalla telecamera, ha invitato la giovane a godersi il suo momento mandandole un bacio dal pubblico.
Un altro giovane torna a casa con il suo primo Grammy, si tratta di Lil Nas X che insieme a Billy Ray Cyrus vince nella categoria “Miglior performance duo” con “Old Town Road”. I due nel corso della serata sono saliti sul palco accompagnati dal dj Diplo e dal gruppo coreano BTS convolgendo il pubblico con la loro hit.
Una serata ricca di musica ed emozioni, ma è arrivato il momento di scoprire la lista completa delle categorie e dei loro vincitori.
Vincitori dei 62esimi Grammy Awards:
Record of the Year
“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver
WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
“Hard Place,” H.E.R.
“Talk,” Khalid
“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
Album of the Year
I,I, Bon Iver
Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.
7, Lil Nas X
Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Song of the Year
“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)
WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)
“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)
“Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)
“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)
“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)
Best New Artist
Black Pumas
WINNER: Billie Eilish
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
Maggie Rogers
Rosalia
Tank and the Bangas
Yola
Best Pop Solo Performance
“Spirit,” Beyoncé
“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish
“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande
WINNER: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo
“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House
“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers
WINNER: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus
“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee
“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello
Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album
Si, Andrea Bocelli
Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé
WINNER: Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters
A Legendary Christmas, John Legend
Walls, Barbra Streisand
Best Pop Vocal Album
The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé
WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish
Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande
No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran
Lover, Taylor Swift
Best Dance Recording
“Linked,” Bonobo
WINNER: “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers
“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys
“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol
“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex
Best Dance/Electronic Album
LP5, Apparat
WINNER: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers
Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume
Solace, Rufus Du Sol
Weather, Tycho
Best Contemporary Instrumental Album
Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah
Star People Nation, Theo Croker
Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana
Elevate, Lettuce
WINNER: Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela
Best Rock Performance
“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK
WINNER: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard
“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse
“Too Bad,” Rival Sons
Best Metal Performance
“Astorlus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi
“Humanicide,” Death Angel
“Bow Down,” I Prevail
“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage
WINNER: “7empest,” Tool
Best Rock Song
“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)
“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)
“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)
“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)
WINNER: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)
Best Rock Album
Amo, Bring Me The Horizon
WINNER: Social Cues, Cage the Elephant
In the End, The Cranberries
Trauma, I Prevail
Feral Roots, Rival Sons
Best Alternative Music Album
U.F.O.F., Big Thief
Assume Form, James Blake
I,I, Bon Iver
WINNER: Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend
Anima, Thom Yorke
Best R&B Performance
“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy
Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller
“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane
“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye
WINNER: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000
Best Traditional R&B Performance
“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid
“Steady Love,” India.Arie
WINNER: “Jerome,” Lizzo
“Real Games,” Lucky Daye
“Built for Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan
Best R&B Song
“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)
“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)
“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)
“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)
WINNER: “Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)
Best Urban Contemporary Album
Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy
WINNER: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo
Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow
Saturn, Nao
Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez
Best R&B Album
1123, BJ The Chicago Kid
Painted, Lucky Daye
Ella Mai, Ella Mai
Paul, PJ Morton
WINNER: Ventura, Anderson .Paak
Best Rap Performance
“Middle Child,” J. Cole
“Suge,” DaBaby
“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy
WINNER: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy
“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B
Best Rap/Sung Performance
WINNER: “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend
“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna
“Panini,” Lil Nas X
“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch
“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott
Best Rap Song
“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)
“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)
WINNER: “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)
“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)
“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)
Best Rap Album
Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville
Championships, Meek Mill
I Am > I Was, 21 Savage
WINNER: Igor, Tyler, The Creator
The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae
Best Country Solo Performance
“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde
WINNER: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson
“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton
“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker
Best Country Duo/Group Performance
“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs
“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne
WINNER: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay
“The Daughters,” Little Big Town
“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile
Best Country Song
WINNER: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)
“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)
“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)
“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)
“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)
Best Country Album
Desperate Man, Eric Church
Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire
Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies
Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett
WINNER: While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker
