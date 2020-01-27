Si sono tenuti questa notte i Grammy Awards che rappresentano l’evento musicale per eccellenza più atteso dagli artisti e non solo. Diamo uno sguardo a quanto accaduto durante la serata, tra esibizioni, tributi e vincitori.

Ad aprire la serata è stata Lizzo, l’artista più nominata della serata, che ha dato vita a un medley di due dei suoi brani di maggior successo “Cuz I Love You” e “Truth Hurts”. Si porterà poi successivamente a casa ben tre Grammy, vincendo anche nella categoria “Miglior Performance Pop”.

La presentatrice, la cantante Alicia Keys, ha voluto successivamente dedicare un omaggio alla leggenda della NBA Kobe Bryant, che nella giornata di ieri ha perso la vita insieme alla giovane figlia in un incidente aereo. Accanto a lei sono saliti sul palco i Boys II Men, con i quali a cappella ha dato vita a un’emozionante versione del brano “It’s So Hard To Say Goodbye To Yesterday”.

Una delle protagoniste indiscusse della serata è stata la giovane Billie Eilish alla quale va ufficialmente il titolo di prima donna ad aver vinto tutte e quattro le categorie principali contemporaneamente: “Canzone dell’anno” e “Record dell’anno” con la sua “Bad Guy”, “Miglior artista emergente” e “Album dell’anno” con “When We Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go” che vince anche nella categoria “Miglior album Pop”.

Accanto a lei il fratello e collaboratore Finneas che ha vinto anche nella categoria “Produttore dell’anno”. I due tornano a casa con dieci Grammy complessivi. I ringraziamenti non sono mancati, così come l’incredulità di essere riusciti a vincere con un album realizzato -letteralmente- nella camera da letto della casa dei loro genitori. Sono saliti sul palco anche per dar prova del loro talento, esibendosi con il brano “When The Party’s Over”.

Undici anni dopo la loro ultima apparizione ai Grammy tornano i Jonas Brothers che hanno debuttato sul palco il nuovo singolo “What A Man Gotta Do” in medley con una traccia inedita dal titolo “Five More Minutes”.

Annunciato alcuni giorni fa il ritorno di Demi Lovato che si è esibita per la prima volta dopo due anni di pausa con il brano “Anyone”, scritto e registrato solo pochi giorni prima dell’overdose che nel 2018 ha rischiato di porre fine alla sua vita. Una grande emozione per la cantante che non ha saputo trattenere le lacrime, pur tornando a ricordare l’immensità della sua voce. L’esibizione è stata definita come una delle più belle della serata.

Non sono mancati i tributi musicali: il cantante Usher ha omaggiato Prince riportando sul palco le sue hit di maggior successo “Kiss”, “Little Red Corvette” e “When Doves Cry”, mentre alcuni artisti tra cui John Legend e Dj Khaled si sono resi partecipi del tributo al giovane Nipsey Hustle che ha perso la vita lo scorso anno.

Torna sul palco dei Grammy anche Ariana Grande con un medley di “Imagine”, “7 Rings” e “Thank U, Next” tratte dal suo ultimo album. Nel corso dei ringraziamenti per la vittoria nella categoria “Album dell’anno” Billie Eilish ha voluto ringraziare Ariana affermando come per lei il premio sarebbe dovuto andare alla cantante, nominata nella categoria con “Thank U, Next”. Ariana, inquadrata dalla telecamera, ha invitato la giovane a godersi il suo momento mandandole un bacio dal pubblico.

Un altro giovane torna a casa con il suo primo Grammy, si tratta di Lil Nas X che insieme a Billy Ray Cyrus vince nella categoria “Miglior performance duo” con “Old Town Road”. I due nel corso della serata sono saliti sul palco accompagnati dal dj Diplo e dal gruppo coreano BTS convolgendo il pubblico con la loro hit.

Una serata ricca di musica ed emozioni, ma è arrivato il momento di scoprire la lista completa delle categorie e dei loro vincitori.

Vincitori dei 62esimi Grammy Awards:

Record of the Year

“Hey, Ma,” Bon Iver

WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

“Hard Place,” H.E.R.

“Talk,” Khalid

“Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

Album of the Year

I,I, Bon Iver

Norman F—ing Rockwell!, Lana Del Rey

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

I Used to Know Her, H.E.R.

7, Lil Nas X

Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Song of the Year

“Always Remember Us This Way,” Natalie Hemby, Lady Gaga, Hillary Lindsey & Lori McKenna, songwriters (Lady Gaga)

WINNER: “Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish O’Connell & Finneas O’Connell, songwriters (Billie Eilish)

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Hard Place,” Ruby Amanfu, Sam Ashworth, D. Arcelious Harris, H.E.R. & Rodney Jerkins, songwriters (H.E.R.)

“Lover,” Taylor Swift, songwriter (Taylor Swift)

“Norman F—ing Rockwell,” Jack Antonoff & Lana Del Rey, songwriters (Lana Del Rey)

“Someone You Loved,” Tom Barnes, Lewis Capaldi, Pete Kelleher, Benjamin Kohn & Sam Roman, songwriters (Lewis Capaldi)

“Truth Hurts,” Steven Cheung, Eric Frederic, Melissa Jefferson & Jesse Saint John, songwriters (Lizzo)

Best New Artist

Black Pumas

WINNER: Billie Eilish

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

Maggie Rogers

Rosalia

Tank and the Bangas

Yola

Best Pop Solo Performance

“Spirit,” Beyoncé

“Bad Guy,” Billie Eilish

“7 Rings,” Ariana Grande

WINNER: “Truth Hurts,” Lizzo

“You Need to Calm Down,” Taylor Swift

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

“Boyfriend,” Ariana Grande & Social House

“Sucker,” Jonas Brothers

WINNER: “Old Town Road,” Lil Nas X Featuring Billy Ray Cyrus

“Sunflower,” Post Malone & Swae Lee

“Senorita,” Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Si, Andrea Bocelli

Love (Deluxe Edition), Michael Bublé

WINNER: Look Now, Elvis Costello & The Imposters

A Legendary Christmas, John Legend

Walls, Barbra Streisand

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Lion King: The Gift, Beyoncé

WINNER: When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?, Billie Eilish

Thank U, Next, Ariana Grande

No. 6 Collaborations Project, Ed Sheeran

Lover, Taylor Swift

Best Dance Recording

“Linked,” Bonobo

WINNER: “Got to Keep On,” The Chemical Brothers

“Piece of Your Heart,” Meduza Featuring Goodboys

“Underwater,” Rufus Du Sol

“Midnight, Hour,” Skrillex & Boys Noize Featuring Ty Dolla $ign Boys Noize & Skrillex

Best Dance/Electronic Album

LP5, Apparat

WINNER: No Geography, The Chemical Brothers

Hi This Is Flume (Mixtape), Flume

Solace, Rufus Du Sol

Weather, Tycho

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Ancestral Recall, Christian Scott aTunde Adjuah

Star People Nation, Theo Croker

Beat Music! Beat Music! Beat Music!, Mark Guiliana

Elevate, Lettuce

WINNER: Mettavolution, Rodrigo y Gabriela

Best Rock Performance

“Pretty Waste,” Bones UK

WINNER: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr.

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard

“Woman,” Karen O & Danger Mouse

“Too Bad,” Rival Sons

Best Metal Performance

“Astorlus – The Great Octopus,” Candlemass Featuring Tony Iommi

“Humanicide,” Death Angel

“Bow Down,” I Prevail

“Unleashed,” Killswitch Engage

WINNER: “7empest,” Tool

Best Rock Song

“Fear Inoculum,” Danny Carey, Justin Chancellor, Adam Jones & Maynard James Keenan, songwriters (Tool)

“Give Yourself a Try,” George Daniel, Adam Hann, Matthew Healy & Ross MacDonald, songwriters (The 1975)

“Harmony Hall,” Ezra Koenig, songwriter (Vampire Weekend)

“History Repeats,” Brittany Howard, songwriter (Brittany Howard)

WINNER: “This Land,” Gary Clark Jr., songwriter (Gary Clark Jr.)

Best Rock Album

Amo, Bring Me The Horizon

WINNER: Social Cues, Cage the Elephant

In the End, The Cranberries

Trauma, I Prevail

Feral Roots, Rival Sons

Best Alternative Music Album

U.F.O.F., Big Thief

Assume Form, James Blake

I,I, Bon Iver

WINNER: Father of the Bride, Vampire Weekend

Anima, Thom Yorke

Best R&B Performance

“Love Again,” Daniel Caesar & Brandy

Could’ve Been,” H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller

“Exactly How I Feel,” Lizzo Featuring Gucci Mane

“Roll Some Mo,” Lucky Daye

WINNER: “Come Home,” Anderson .Paak Featuring André 3000

Best Traditional R&B Performance

“Time Today,” BJ The Chicago Kid

“Steady Love,” India.Arie

WINNER: “Jerome,” Lizzo

“Real Games,” Lucky Daye

“Built for Love,” PJ Morton Featuring Jazmine Sullivan

Best R&B Song

“Could’ve Been,” Dernst Emile II, David “Swagg R’Celious” Harris, H.E.R. & Hue “Soundzfire” Strother, songwriters (H.E.R. Featuring Bryson Tiller)

“Look at Me Now,” Emily King & Jeremy Most, songwriters (Emily King)

“No Guidance,” Chris Brown, Tyler James Bryant, Nija Charles, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Michee Patrick Lebrun, Joshua Lewis, Noah Shebib & Teddy Walton, songwriters (Chris Brown Featuring Drake)

“Roll Some Mo,” David Brown, Dernst Emile II & Peter Lee Johnson, songwriters (Lucky Daye)

WINNER: “Sayso,” PJ Morton, songwriter (PJ Morton Featuring JoJo)

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Apollo XXI, Steve Lacy

WINNER: Cuz I Love You (Deluxe), Lizzo

Overload, Georgia Anne Muldrow

Saturn, Nao

Being Human in Public, Jessie Reyez

Best R&B Album

1123, BJ The Chicago Kid

Painted, Lucky Daye

Ella Mai, Ella Mai

Paul, PJ Morton

WINNER: Ventura, Anderson .Paak

Best Rap Performance

“Middle Child,” J. Cole

“Suge,” DaBaby

“Down Bad,” Dreamville Featuring J.I.D, Bas, J. Cole, EARTHGANG & Young Nudy

WINNER: “Racks in the Middle,” Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy

“Clout,” Offset Featuring Cardi B

Best Rap/Sung Performance

WINNER: “Higher,” DJ Khaled Featuring Nipsey Hussle & John Legend

“Drip Too Hard,” Lil Baby & Gunna

“Panini,” Lil Nas X

“Ballin,” Mustard Featuring Roddy Ricch

“The London,” Young Thug Featuring J. Cole & Travis Scott

Best Rap Song

“Bad Idea,” Chancelor Bennett, Cordae Dunston, Uforo Ebong & Daniel Hackett, songwriters (YBN Cordae Featuring Chance The Rapper)

“Gold Roses,” Noel Cadastre, Aubrey Graham, Anderson Hernandez, Khristopher Riddick-Tynes, William Leonard Roberts II, Joshua Quinton Scruggs, Leon Thomas III & Ozan Yildirim, songwriters (Rick Ross Featuring Drake)

WINNER: “A Lot,” Jermaine Cole, Dacoury Natche, 21 Savage & Anthony White, songwriters (21 Savage Featuring J. Cole)

“Racks in the Middle,” Ermias Asghedom, Dustin James Corbett, Greg Allen Davis, Chauncey Hollis, Jr. & Rodrick Moore, songwriters (Nipsey Hussle Featuring Roddy Ricch & Hit-Boy)

“Suge,” DaBaby, Jetsonmade & Pooh Beatz, songwriters (DaBaby)

Best Rap Album

Revenge of the Dreamers III, Dreamville

Championships, Meek Mill

I Am > I Was, 21 Savage

WINNER: Igor, Tyler, The Creator

The Lost Boy, YBN Cordae

Best Country Solo Performance

“All Your’n,” Tyler Childers

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Ashley McBryde

WINNER: “Ride Me Back Home,” Willie Nelson

“God’s Country,” Blake Shelton

“Bring My Flowers Now,” Tanya Tucker

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

“Brand New Man,” Brooks & Dunn With Luke Combs

“I Don’t Remember Me (Before You),” Brothers Osborne

WINNER: “Speechless,” Dan + Shay

“The Daughters,” Little Big Town

“Common,” Maren Morris Featuring Brandi Carlile

Best Country Song

WINNER: “Bring My Flowers Now,” Brandi Carlile, Phil Hanseroth, Tim Hanseroth & Tanya Tucker, songwriters (Tanya Tucker)

“Girl Goin’ Nowhere,” Jeremy Bussey & Ashley McBryde, songwriters (Ashley McBryde)

“It All Comes Out in the Wash,” Miranda Lambert, Hillary Lindsey, Lori McKenna & Liz Rose, songwriters (Miranda Lambert)

“Some of It,” Eric Church, Clint Daniels, Jeff Hyde & Bobby Pinson, songwriters (Eric Church)

“Speechless,” Shay Mooney, Jordan Reynolds, Dan Smyers & Laura Veltz, songwriters (Dan + Shay)

Best Country Album

Desperate Man, Eric Church

Stronger Than the Truth, Reba McEntire

Interstate Gospel, Pistol Annies

Center Point Road, Thomas Rhett

WINNER: While I’m Livin’, Tanya Tucker

