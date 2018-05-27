Azealia Banks in un vedo/non vedo per il video di Anna Wintour
Azealia Banks ha presentato questa settimana su YouTube il tanto atteso video musicale per la sua canzone “Anna Wintour“, che sarà inclusa nel prossimo album in studio: “Fantasea II: The Second Wave” (in uscita quest’estate).
Diretto da Matt Sukkar, il video musicale per “Anna Wintour” si concentra sulle abilità di danza di Azealia. La cantante indossa stivali in pelle altezza caviglia, pantaloncini corti in jeans, un top bianco (allerta capezzolo!!!) e una parrucca Anna Wintour. Azealia Banks ballerà senza interruzioni durante l’intero video musicale in luoghi chiusi e all’aperto.
Il video musicale per Anna Wintour di Azealia Banks è semplice ma divertente! Tutto quello che posso dire è che sostengo totalmente il movimento #EscileOra!
Testo di Anna Wintour di Azealia Banks
I’m so cold, I’m so grown, I’m so real life
I’m so show off, my diamonds designed to twinkle and bleed light
As the valley fills with darkness
Shadows chase and run around
(I can make them stop for me)
And no lamb, no savior’s shelter
I’ll be better off alone, I’ll walk at my own pace
I don’t need no one, I’ve got my own, I’ve got it made
In the morning I cheer for sunshine and I feel but I, don’t feel enough
In the midnight hours I try to, oh
Then you show me, now I believe
Diamonds and dreams come true for girls like me
Now I feel in love babe
I really know that your love is enough and I’m
So lucky you – found me in the day, I needed love
Now I feel in love babe, everywhere you are
Your dude came to rock for me
Hot body, yes, I got it, got it
All of the girls are dance floor queens until I put my Blahniks on it Move and make it hot for me, hot rod, oh yes, I’ll ride it, ride it Dance for me, get naughty
He wild out for these expensive options
You know the glow stuntin’ in front row
Shades always, these bitches can’t look, no
Bob sleek-chic petite, I fit those
En Vogue, I do what you can’t know
I’m runway, you know they a side show
I’m first page, the mainstage as I pose
The one dame, the one name that y’all know
Just take notes, stay on top like halo’s
Make peso’s most of these bitches is my clones
You new puss, this catwalk is my throne
I’m penthouse, you’re trap house and rhinestones
These diamonds on my bones be my own
Invent styles, I been crowned this my home
Bitch I’m grown in ball gowns – it’s french sewn
You take shots, I make shots, the end zone
These bitches overall is some Laura’s they Winslow
Then you show me now I believe
Diamonds and dreams come true for girls like me
Now I feel in love, babe
I really know that your love is enough
And I’m so lucky you found me in the day I needed love
Now I feel in love, babe, everywhere you are