Azealia Banks in un vedo/non vedo per il video di Anna Wintour

Azealia Banks ha presentato questa settimana su YouTube il tanto atteso video musicale per la sua canzone “Anna Wintour“, che sarà inclusa nel prossimo album in studio: “Fantasea II: The Second Wave” (in uscita quest’estate).

Diretto da Matt Sukkar, il video musicale per “Anna Wintour” si concentra sulle abilità di danza di Azealia. La cantante indossa stivali in pelle altezza caviglia, pantaloncini corti in jeans, un top bianco (allerta capezzolo!!!) e una parrucca Anna Wintour. Azealia Banks ballerà senza interruzioni durante l’intero video musicale in luoghi chiusi e all’aperto.

Il video musicale per Anna Wintour di Azealia Banks è semplice ma divertente! Tutto quello che posso dire è che sostengo totalmente il movimento #EscileOra!

I’m so cold, I’m so grown, I’m so real life

I’m so show off, my diamonds designed to twinkle and bleed light

As the valley fills with darkness

Shadows chase and run around

(I can make them stop for me)

And no lamb, no savior’s shelter

I’ll be better off alone, I’ll walk at my own pace

I don’t need no one, I’ve got my own, I’ve got it made

In the morning I cheer for sunshine and I feel but I, don’t feel enough

In the midnight hours I try to, oh

Then you show me, now I believe

Diamonds and dreams come true for girls like me

Now I feel in love babe

I really know that your love is enough and I’m

So lucky you – found me in the day, I needed love

Now I feel in love babe, everywhere you are

Your dude came to rock for me

Hot body, yes, I got it, got it

All of the girls are dance floor queens until I put my Blahniks on it Move and make it hot for me, hot rod, oh yes, I’ll ride it, ride it Dance for me, get naughty

He wild out for these expensive options

You know the glow stuntin’ in front row

Shades always, these bitches can’t look, no

Bob sleek-chic petite, I fit those

En Vogue, I do what you can’t know

I’m runway, you know they a side show

I’m first page, the mainstage as I pose

The one dame, the one name that y’all know

Just take notes, stay on top like halo’s

Make peso’s most of these bitches is my clones

You new puss, this catwalk is my throne

I’m penthouse, you’re trap house and rhinestones

These diamonds on my bones be my own

Invent styles, I been crowned this my home

Bitch I’m grown in ball gowns – it’s french sewn

You take shots, I make shots, the end zone

These bitches overall is some Laura’s they Winslow

Then you show me now I believe

Diamonds and dreams come true for girls like me

Now I feel in love, babe

I really know that your love is enough

And I’m so lucky you found me in the day I needed love

Now I feel in love, babe, everywhere you are