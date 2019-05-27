I 5 Seconds Of Summer introducono il loro quarto LP con “Easier”.

Dopo il loro grande successo del 2018, “Youngblood“, la band rock australiana sembra voler avvicinarsi sempre di più a un ritmo pop che ci ricorda gli anni 80.

Non fatevi ingannare però dal titolo: il nuovo pezzo parla infatti di un tema spinoso, una relazione tossica, ma lo fa in una maniera totalmente accessibile.

Il frontman Luke Hemmings, in pieno falsetto, canta infatti che: “I know that I’m never, ever gonna change and you know that you’re always gonna stay the same.”

I 5SOS in una scena del video di “Easier”

“Dal punto di vista visivo e sonoro, sembra che abbiamo ci siamo scoperti come vera band solo nell’ultimo album e da lì siamo partiti per perfezionare la nostra aura e i suoni”, ha detto Luke. Poi ha continuato: “Credo fermamente che ‘Easier’ rappresenti l’inizio della più grande era per i 5SOS”.

Non posso essere che d’accordo con il frontman: la canzone, prodotta da Andrew Watt, Louis Bell e Charlie Puth, è una vera e propria scoperta.

Qui sopra potete vedere il video di “Easier”, sotto trovate testo e traduzione. Sarà un successo garantito? Fatemi sapere nei commenti!

Testo di “Easier” – 5 Seconds Of Summer

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

Why do we always gotta run away?

And we wind up in the same place

It’s like we’re looking for the same thing

Same thing, yeah

Yeah, do we really gotta do this now?

Right here with all your friends around

In the morning, we can work it out

Work it out

I love you so much that I hate you

Right now, it’s so hard to blame you

‘Cause you’re so damn beautiful

You’re so damn beautiful

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

Every time that you say you’re gonna leave

That’s when you get the very best of me

You know we need it like the air we breathe

Air we breathe, yeah

I love you so much that I hate you (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Right now, it’s so hard to blame you (Oh)

‘Cause you’re so damn beautiful (Oh)

You’re so damn beautiful (Oh-oh, oh-oh)

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know that you’re always gonna stay the same

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh (I don’t wanna know)

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

The hardest part of all

(Da-da-da-dum-da-da)

Is that we’re only built to fall

(Is it any easier?)

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go?

I don’t wanna know, oh (Oh-oh)

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know that you’re always gonna stay the same (Is it easier?)

Is it easier to stay? Is it easier to go? (Yeah)

I don’t wanna know, oh (Oh)

But I know that I’m never, ever gonna change

And you know you don’t want it any other way

I love you so much that I hate you (Oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh-oh)

Right now, it’s so hard to blame you

‘Cause you’re so damn beautiful

Traduzione di “Easier” – 5 Seconds Of Summer

E’ più facile restare? E’ più facile andarsene?

Non voglio saperlo

ma so che io non, non cambierò mai

e tu sai di non volerlo in nessun altro modo

Perchè dobbiamo sempre scappare via?

E poi finiamo nello stesso posto

è come se cercassimo la stessa cosa

stessa cosa, sì

dobbiamo veramente farlo?

Proprio qui con tutti i tuoi amici intorno

al mattino, possiamo trovare una soluzione

trovare una soluzione, sì

Ti amo così tanto da odiarti

adesso, è così difficile darti la colpa

perchè sei così dannatamente bella

sei così dannatamente bella

E’ più facile restare? E’ più facile andarsene?

Non voglio saperlo

ma so che io non, non cambierò mai

e tu sai che rimarrai sempre la stessa

E’ più facile restare? E’ più facile andarsene?

Non voglio saperlo

ma so che non, non cambierò mai

e tu sai di non volerlo in nessun altro modo

Ogni volta che dici che te ne andrai

è quando ottieni il meglio di me

sai che ne abbiamo bisogno come l’aria che respiriamo

l’aria che respiriamo, sì

Ti amo così tanto da odiarti

adesso, è così difficile darti la colpa

perchè sei così dannatamente bela

sei così dannatamente bella

E’ più facile restare? E’ più facile andarsene?

Non voglio saperlo

ma so che non, non cambierò mai

e tu sai che rimarrai sempre la stessa

E’ più facile restare? E’ più facile andarsene?

Non voglio saperlo

ma so che non, non cambierò mai

e tu sai di non volerlo in nessun altro modo

La parte più difficile di tutte

è che abbiamo costruito tutto per farlo cadere (è più facile?)



