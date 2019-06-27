Pubblicato in queste ore il nuovo singolo di Ellie Goulding dal titolo “Hate Me“, che darà il via al suo quarto LP atteso da molto tempo.

Il brano, che vede la collaborazione con il rapper di Lucid Dreams, Juice Wrld, ha fatto il suo debutto ieri 26 giugno ed ha ricevuto un’ottima accoglienza.

Con “Hate Me” Ellie Goulding sembra tornare sulla retta via con un rimo incalzante e coinvolgente. Dopo aver presentato una ballad, con “Flux” e un brano di puro pop come “Sexteen“, ora Ellie ha optato per un sound hip hop che funziona davvero molto bene.

Il significato di Hate Me di Ellie Goulding

In Hate Me sembra che Ellie Goulding stia prendendo di mira un ex, srpronandolo ad esternare quanto questo la odi e stia ancora cercando di sostituirla senza troppo successo.

Queste le parole dell’incalzante ritornello cantato da Ellie:

...dimmi quanto mi odi, mi odi, provi ancora a sostituirmi

Inseguimi, inseguimi, dimmi quanto mi odi

Cancellami, cancellami, desidera di non essere mai uscito con me

Bugie dimmi bugie, piccolo dimmi quanto mi odi…

Hate Me – Testo

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

I bet you don’t kiss her with your eyes closed

I bet you’re still walkin’ on a tightrope

Miss me so much, you’ve been goin’ psycho

You ain’t gotta say it, baby, I know

It’s a thin line between all this love and hate

And if you switch sides, you’re gon’ have to claim your place

So baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate

Yeah baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Hate me, hate me, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how I’m trash and you could easily replace me

Tell me that I’m strung out, wasted on the daily

Prolly ‘cause there’s no one around me numbin’ all my pain

Prolly ‘cause there’s no umbrella to shield me from all the rain

Probably because you’re the one playin’ the mind games

You hate me because I don’t let you play no mind games

They give me migraines and damage my brain

Date me, break me, easily replace me

Hopefully you see it clear, hopefully it’s HD

Bet you wonder why the last few months I’ve been spacey

In your head, I sing…

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

It’s a thin line between all this love and hate (Okay)

And if you switch sides, you’re gon’ have to claim your place (Okay)

So baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate (Okay)

Yeah baby, this time you’re gon’ have to seal your fate (Okay)

And tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how you hate me, hate me, still tryna replace me

Chase me, chase me, tell me how you hate me

Erase me, ‘rase me, wish you never dated me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how you hate me

Lies, tell me lies, tell me how you hate me

Tell me how you hate me

Lies, tell me lies, baby, tell me how you hate me