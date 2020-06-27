Usher si è fatto nuovamente sentire nel 2020 grazie alle collaborazioni con Summer Walker (“Come Thru”) ed Ella Mai (“Don’t Waste My Time”). Dopo queste uscite, la stella dell’R&B ha deciso di prestare la sua voce al movimento Black Lives Matter attraverso una potente canzone di protesta chiamata “I Cry“, che affronta le disuguaglianze razziali.

Il 41enne canta nella sua ballata soul:

“Ma non sta migliorando, perché non puoi essere cieco con gli occhi ben aperti.”

“Piango per i figli senza padri e per il dolore che le loro madri si portano dentro”, grida Usher.

“Quindi combatterò per il futuro che stiamo realizzando, possiamo cambiare se lo affrontiamo.”

Il cantante di Yeah ha condiviso anche un messaggio sulla canzone.

“Ho voluto creare I Cry per insegnare anche ai miei figli che è giusto che un uomo provi emozioni profonde e pianga”, spiega Usher. “Come molti altri uomini, sono stato educato a credere che dobbiamo essere forti e non dobbiamo mostrare la nostra vulnerabilità, ecco, questa cosa non voglio tramandarla ai miei figli.”

“Mentre ero rinchiuso a casa durante la pandemia e guardavo notizie sulla morte di George Floyd, sui continui massacri di uomini e donne di colore, le proteste e gli eventi che si sono verificati, mi sono connesso al più ampio sentimento universale di disperazione. Come molti, sono diventato sempre più frustrato dalla lentezza con cui le cose cambiano. Sono diventato molto depresso pensando a tutti i figli che hanno perso i loro padri a causa dei modi brutali usati dalla polizia.”

I proventi ottenuti da “I Cry” andranno alla Local Initiatives Support Corporation. LISC è una delle maggiori organizzazioni no profit degli USA che si occupa di tutelare le comunità più povere di colore.” Ascolta la potente canzone di Usher e dici cosa ne pensi. Se vuoi acquistare la canzone, segui il link qui sotto.

Il testo di I Cry di Usher

[Intro]

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

[Verso 1]

I can’t keep it together

I usually don’t show my emotions

But it ain’t getting better

‘Cause you can’t be blind with eyes wide open

[Pre-Ritornello]

And I see struggle, I see pain

I see only the mess we made

I see things that I can’t change

And it hurts my heart to say

[Ritornello]

I cry

For the sons without fathers

And the pain that their mothers

Hold deep inside

And I’ll fight

For the future we’re making

It can change if we face it

‘Cause these tears won’t dry

So I cry

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh (I cry)

Ooh

[Verso 2]

When I look in the mirror

Do I see someone that cares for others?

Oh, no, no, no, no, no, no, no

Do I love myself more than my sisters (Sisters)

And brothers? (Brothers)

I don’t know, ooh

[Pre-Ritornello]

Now, I’ve seen struggles, I’ve seen pain

I’ve seen beyond the mess we made

I’ve seen things that I cannot change

And it hurts my heart to say

[Ritornello]

Oh, I cry

For the sons without fathers

And the pain that their mothers

Hold deep inside

So I’ll fight

For the future we’re making

It’ll change if we face it

‘Cause these tears won’t dry

So I cry

[Post-Chorus]

Ooh

I cry

Ooh (Cry)

[Ponte]

For the truth that’s unspoken

For the promises broken

I will stand by your side

I’ll fight

For the ones who stopped dreaming

And the ones who stopped believing

You’re not alone

I feel your pain

[Ritornello]

I cry

For the sons without fathers

And the pain that their mothers

Hold deep inside, hey

I’ll fight

For the future we’re making

Only changes if we face it

It’s love over pride

I’ll cry

[Conclusione]

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

Hey, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah, yeah

I’ll cry