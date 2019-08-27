Si sono tenuti la scorsa notte gli MTV Video Music Awards 2019: una serata ricca di musica tra esibizioni e premiazioni.
Ad aprire le danze ci ha pensato Taylor Swift con una doppia esibizione di “You Need To Calm Down” accompagnata da arcobaleni e ballerini e di “Lover” -canzone che dà il titolo all’album- questa volta eseguita da sola a centro palco con la chitarra. È lei a portarsi a casa il premio di “Video dell’anno”.
La consegna del “Video Vanguard Award” a Missy Elliott è stato uno dei momenti più attesi. La rapper si è esibita con un medley delle sue maggiori hit, comprese ‘Get Ur Freak On‘, ‘Work It‘,e ‘Lose Control‘ intrattenendo per più di sette minuti il pubblico, e con immensa emozione ha poi accettato il prestigioso premio:
“Questo Video Vanguard Award di Michael Jackson significa così tanto per me. Ho lavorato diligentemente per due decenni e non avrei mai pensato di trovarmi qui a ricevere questo premio. […] Il supporto e l’amore che mi avete dimostrato in tutti questi anni non è mai stato ignorato, giuro”.
Undici anni dopo la loro ultima esibizione e apparizione sul palco dei VMA, i Jonas Brothers non solo hanno vinto nella categoria “Best Pop Video” con il singolo “Sucker”, ma hanno voluto regalare al pubblico una performance speciale registrata nella location che ha visto dare inizio alle carriere di leggende come Bruce Springsteen e Bon Jovi: il The Stone Pony, ad Asbury Park, New Jersey.
Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello ci hanno deliziati con la prima esibizione della hit estiva “Señorita” e tenendo tutti con il fiato sospeso. No, nessun bacio sul finale. Per il dispiacere dei fan e di molte celebrità presenti catturate dalla famosa “vip cam” -che riprende le sedute degli ospiti durante tutta la serata- ad attendere fino all’ultimo momento il colpo di scena. Il video in cui Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Bebe Rexha e Taylor Swift alzano le mani al cielo e si risiedono “delusi” è già diventato virale.
I due si sono comunque portati a casa il premio per “Miglior Collaborazione“.
Ad infiammare il palco ci hanno pensato anche Lizzo e Normani, con due delle esibizioni più amate della serata. La voce e la presenza scenica di Lizzo ha pochi rivali, mentre per Normani un debutto con i fiocchi: è stata l’artista più chiacchierata su Twitter.
La serata è continuata con le esibizioni di ROSALÍA, Bad Bunny e J Balvin, Big Sean e ASAP Ferg, H.E.R. e Miley Cyrus.
Lil Nas X ha celebrato il suo debutto sul palco dei VMA esibendosi con il nuovo singolo “Panini” e ricevendo nel corso della serata il premio per il video della “Canzone dell’anno” per la sua “Old Town Road” insieme a Billy Ray Cyrus.
Che dire, una serata ricca di emozioni.
Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.
VIDEO OF THE YEAR
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” — WINNER
ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Cardi B
Billie Eilish
Ariana Grande — WINNER
Halsey
Jonas Brothers
Shawn Mendes
SONG OF THE YEAR
Drake – “In My Feelings”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” — WINNER
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®
Ava Max
Billie Eilish — WINNER
H.E.R.
Lil Nas X
Lizzo
ROSALÍA
BEST COLLABORATION
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” — WINNER
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”
PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR
Bazzi
CNCO
Billie Eilish — WINNER
H.E.R.
Lauv
Lizzo
BEST POP
5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”
Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”
Khalid – “Talk”
Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” — WINNER
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”
BEST HIP HOP
2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”
21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”
Cardi B – “Money” — WINNER
DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”
BEST R&B
Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”
Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”
H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”
Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”
Ella Mai – “Trip”
Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” — WINNER
BEST K-POP
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” — WINNER
BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”
Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”
TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”
NCT 127 – “Regular”
EXO – “Tempo”
BEST LATIN
Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”
Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”
benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”
Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”
Maluma – “Mala Mía”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” — WINNER
BEST DANCE
The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” — WINNER
Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”
DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”
David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”
Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”
Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”
BEST ROCK
The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”
Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”
Imagine Dragons – “Natural”
Lenny Kravitz – “Low”
Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” — WINNER
twenty one pilots – “My Blood”
VIDEO FOR GOOD
Halsey – “Nightmare”
The Killers – “Land of the Free”
Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”
John Legend – “Preach”
Lil Dicky – “Earth”
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” — WINNER
BEST DIRECTION
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic — WINNER
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift
BEST VISUAL EFFECTS
Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog
Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic
DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX — WINNER
BEST EDITING
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic
Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish — WINNER
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh
Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal
BEST ART DIRECTION
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux — WINNER
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter
Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter
Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler
BEST CHOREOGRAPHY
FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna — WINNER
LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv
Solange – “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles
BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata
BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY
Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Cinematography by Elias Talbot
Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon
Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham — WINNER
Solange – “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton
Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides
BEST GROUP NOMINEES:
5 Seconds of Summer
Backstreet Boys
BLACKPINK
BTS — WINNER
CNCO
Jonas Brothers
PRETTYMUCH
Why Don’t We
BEST POWER ANTHEMS:
Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”
DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – “Wish Wish”
Halsey – “Nightmare”
Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”
Maren Morris – “GIRL”
Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”
Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”
Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer” — WINNER
SONG OF SUMMER PRESENTED BY SAMSUNG:
Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend” — WINNER
Billie Eilish – “bad guy”
DaBaby – “Suge”
Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”
Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”
Khalid – “Talk”
Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”
Lil Tecca – “Ransom”
Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”
Miley Cyrus- “Mother’s Daughter”
Post Malone ft. Young Thug – “Goodbyes”
ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”
Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”
Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”
The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”
Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”
VIDEO VANGUARD
Missy Elliott
