Si sono tenuti la scorsa notte gli MTV Video Music Awards 2019: una serata ricca di musica tra esibizioni e premiazioni.

Ad aprire le danze ci ha pensato Taylor Swift con una doppia esibizione di “You Need To Calm Down” accompagnata da arcobaleni e ballerini e di “Lover” -canzone che dà il titolo all’album- questa volta eseguita da sola a centro palco con la chitarra. È lei a portarsi a casa il premio di “Video dell’anno”.

Taylor Swift durante l’esibizione di Lover ai VMA 2019

La consegna del “Video Vanguard Award” a Missy Elliott è stato uno dei momenti più attesi. La rapper si è esibita con un medley delle sue maggiori hit, comprese ‘Get Ur Freak On‘, ‘Work It‘,e ‘Lose Control‘ intrattenendo per più di sette minuti il pubblico, e con immensa emozione ha poi accettato il prestigioso premio:

“Questo Video Vanguard Award di Michael Jackson significa così tanto per me. Ho lavorato diligentemente per due decenni e non avrei mai pensato di trovarmi qui a ricevere questo premio. […] Il supporto e l’amore che mi avete dimostrato in tutti questi anni non è mai stato ignorato, giuro”.

Missy Elliott riceve il Video Vanguard Award

Undici anni dopo la loro ultima esibizione e apparizione sul palco dei VMA, i Jonas Brothers non solo hanno vinto nella categoria “Best Pop Video” con il singolo “Sucker”, ma hanno voluto regalare al pubblico una performance speciale registrata nella location che ha visto dare inizio alle carriere di leggende come Bruce Springsteen e Bon Jovi: il The Stone Pony, ad Asbury Park, New Jersey.

I Jonas Brothers tornano ai VMA dopo undici anni

Shawn Mendes e Camila Cabello ci hanno deliziati con la prima esibizione della hit estiva “Señorita” e tenendo tutti con il fiato sospeso. No, nessun bacio sul finale. Per il dispiacere dei fan e di molte celebrità presenti catturate dalla famosa “vip cam” -che riprende le sedute degli ospiti durante tutta la serata- ad attendere fino all’ultimo momento il colpo di scena. Il video in cui Nick Jonas, Sophie Turner, Joe Jonas, Bebe Rexha e Taylor Swift alzano le mani al cielo e si risiedono “delusi” è già diventato virale.

#VMAs are over, but we’re still waiting for that kiss tho 👀 @Camila_Cabello @ShawnMendes pic.twitter.com/0dBpbiBFa5 — J O E J O N A S (@joejonas) August 27, 2019

I due si sono comunque portati a casa il premio per “Miglior Collaborazione“.

Ad infiammare il palco ci hanno pensato anche Lizzo e Normani, con due delle esibizioni più amate della serata. La voce e la presenza scenica di Lizzo ha pochi rivali, mentre per Normani un debutto con i fiocchi: è stata l’artista più chiacchierata su Twitter.

Normani si è esibita con Motivation ai VMA (Photo by Getty Images)

La serata è continuata con le esibizioni di ROSALÍA, Bad Bunny e J Balvin, Big Sean e ASAP Ferg, H.E.R. e Miley Cyrus.

Lil Nas X ha celebrato il suo debutto sul palco dei VMA esibendosi con il nuovo singolo “Panini” e ricevendo nel corso della serata il premio per il video della “Canzone dell’anno” per la sua “Old Town Road” insieme a Billy Ray Cyrus.

Che dire, una serata ricca di emozioni.

Di seguito la lista completa dei vincitori.

VIDEO OF THE YEAR

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” — WINNER

ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Cardi B

Billie Eilish

Ariana Grande — WINNER

Halsey

Jonas Brothers

Shawn Mendes

SONG OF THE YEAR

Drake – “In My Feelings”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” — WINNER

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST NEW ARTIST, presented by Taco Bell®

Ava Max

Billie Eilish — WINNER

H.E.R.

Lil Nas X

Lizzo

ROSALÍA

BEST COLLABORATION

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper – “Shallow”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” — WINNER

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv”

PUSH ARTIST OF THE YEAR

Bazzi

CNCO

Billie Eilish — WINNER

H.E.R.

Lauv

Lizzo

BEST POP

5 Seconds of Summer – “Easier”

Cardi B & Bruno Mars – “Please Me”

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy”

Khalid – “Talk”

Ariana Grande – “thank u, next”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker” — WINNER

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down”

BEST HIP HOP

2 Chainz ft. Ariana Grande – “Rule the World”

21 Savage ft. J. Cole – “a lot”

Cardi B – “Money” — WINNER

DJ Khaled ft. Nipsey Hussle & John Legend – “Higher”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Travis Scott ft. Drake – “SICKO MODE”

BEST R&B

Anderson .Paak ft. Smokey Robinson – “Make It Better”

Childish Gambino – “Feels Like Summer”

H.E.R. ft. Bryson Tiller – “Could’ve Been”

Alicia Keys – “Raise A Man”

Ella Mai – “Trip”

Normani ft. 6lack – “Waves” — WINNER

BEST K-POP

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” — WINNER

BLACKPINK – “Kill This Love”

Monsta X ft. French Montana – “Who Do You Love”

TOMORROW X TOGETHER – “Cat & Dog”

NCT 127 – “Regular”

EXO – “Tempo”

BEST LATIN

Anuel AA, Karol G – “Secreto”

Bad Bunny ft. Drake – “MIA”

benny blanco, Tainy, Selena Gomez, J Balvin – “I Can’t Get Enough”

Daddy Yankee ft. Snow – “Con Calma”

Maluma – “Mala Mía”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” — WINNER

BEST DANCE

The Chainsmokers ft. Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine” — WINNER

Clean Bandit ft. Demi Lovato – “Solo”

DJ Snake ft. Selena Gomez, Ozuna & Cardi B – “Taki Taki”

David Guetta, Bebe Rexha & J Balvin – “Say My Name”

Marshmello & Bastille – “Happier”

Silk City & Dua Lipa – “Electricity”

BEST ROCK

The 1975 – “Love It If We Made It”

Fall Out Boy – “Bishops Knife Trick”

Imagine Dragons – “Natural”

Lenny Kravitz – “Low”

Panic! At The Disco – “High Hopes” — WINNER

twenty one pilots – “My Blood”

VIDEO FOR GOOD

Halsey – “Nightmare”

The Killers – “Land of the Free”

Jamie N Commons, Skylar Grey ft. Gallant – “Runaway Train”

John Legend – “Preach”

Lil Dicky – “Earth”

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” — WINNER

BEST DIRECTION

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Directed by Dave Meyers

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Directed by Andrew Thomas Huang

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” Directed by Hannah Lux Davis

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Directed by Calmatic​ — WINNER

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Directed by Dano Cerny​

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Directed by Drew Kirsch & Taylor Swift

BEST VISUAL EFFECTS

Billie Eilish – “when the party’s over” – Visual Effects by Ryan Ross, Andres Jaramillo

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Visual Effects by Matt Chandler, Fabio Zaveti for Analog

Ariana Grande – “God is a Woman” – Visual Effects by Fabrice Lagayette, Kristina Prilukova & Rebecca Rice for Mathematic

DJ Khaled ft. SZA – “Just Us” – Visual Effects by Sergii Mashevskyi​

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Visual Effects by Ethan Chancer​

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Visual Effects by Loris Paillier & Lucas Salton for BUF VFX​ — WINNER

BEST EDITING

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Editing by Elias Talbot

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Editing by Calmatic​

Billie Eilish – “Bad Guy” – Editing by Billie Eilish — WINNER

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Editing by Hannah Lux Davis & Taylor Walsh

Solange – “Almeda” – Editing by Solange Knowles, Vinnie Hobbs, Jonathon Proctor

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Editing by Jarrett Fijal​

BEST ART DIRECTION

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Art Direction by JinSil Park, BoNa Kim (MU:E)

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings” – Art Direction by John Richoux​ — WINNER

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)” – Art Direction by Itaru Dela Vegas

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Art Direction by Tatiana Van Sauter​

Taylor Swift – “You Need to Calm Down” – Art Direction by Brittany Porter

Kanye West and Lil’ Pump ft. Adele Givens – “I Love It” – Art Direction by Tino Schaedler​

BEST CHOREOGRAPHY

FKA twigs – “Cellophane” – Choreography by Kelly Yvonne

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura” – Choreography by Charm La’Donna​ — WINNER

LSD ft. Labrinth, Sia, Diplo – “No New Friends” – Choreography by Ryan Heffington​

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Choreography by Calvit Hodge, Sara Biv

Solange – “Almeda” – Choreography by Maya Taylor, Solange Knowles

BTS ft. Halsey – “Boy With Luv” – Choreography by Rie Hata​

BEST CINEMATOGRAPHY

Anderson .Paak ft. Kendrick Lamar – “Tints” – Cinematography by Elias Talbot

Billie Eilish – “hostage” – Cinematography by Pau Castejon

Ariana Grande – “thank you, next” – Cinematography by Christopher Probst​

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita” – Cinematography by Scott Cunningham — WINNER

Solange – “Almeda” – Cinematography by Chayse Irvin, Ryan Marie Helfant, Justin Hamilton

Taylor Swift ft. Brendon Urie of Panic! At The Disco – “ME!” – Cinematography by Starr Whitesides

BEST GROUP NOMINEES:

5 Seconds of Summer

Backstreet Boys

BLACKPINK

BTS — WINNER

CNCO

Jonas Brothers

PRETTYMUCH

Why Don’t We

BEST POWER ANTHEMS:

Ariana Grande – “7 Rings”

DJ Khaled, ft. Cardi B & 21 Savage – “Wish Wish”

Halsey – “Nightmare”

Lizzo ft. Missy Elliott – “Tempo”

Maren Morris – “GIRL”

Miley Cyrus – “Mother’s Daughter”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

Megan Thee Stallion ft. Nicki Minaj & Ty Dolla $ign “Hot Girl Summer” — WINNER

SONG OF SUMMER PRESENTED BY SAMSUNG:

Ariana Grande & Social House – “boyfriend” — WINNER

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

DaBaby – “Suge”

Ed Sheeran & Justin Bieber – “I Don’t Care”

Jonas Brothers – “Sucker”

Khalid – “Talk”

Lil Nas X ft. Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Remix)”

Lil Tecca – “Ransom”

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Miley Cyrus- “Mother’s Daughter”

Post Malone ft. Young Thug – “Goodbyes”

ROSALÍA & J Balvin ft. El Guincho – “Con Altura”

Shawn Mendes & Camila Cabello – “Señorita”

Taylor Swift – “You Need To Calm Down”

The Chainsmokers & Bebe Rexha – “Call You Mine”

Young Thug ft. J. Cole & Travis Scott – “The London”

VIDEO VANGUARD

Missy Elliott