Dopo quattro anni dal rilascio del suo ultimo album “Joanne” e la parentesi di “A Star Is Born”, Lady Gaga è finalmente tornata con nuova musica inaugurando ufficialmente l’era di quello che sarà il suo sesto disco.

Il nuovo singolo della cantante si intitola “Stupid Love” e rappresenta un perfetto connubio elettro-pop. Scritto in collaborazione con il famoso produttore musicale Max Martin, il brano si rivolge alla persona amata dalla quale non si chiede altro che amore, nella speranza che questo possa andare ad allietare i dolori provati.

“Ora è tempo di liberarmi dalla catena

Devo trovare quella pace, è troppo tardi o

Questo amore potrebbe proteggermi dal dolore?

Combatterei per te (Anche se mi spezzassi in due)” Estratto dal testo di Stupid Love di Lady Gaga

Rilasciato anche il video ufficiale che è stato girato con un iPhone 11 Pro. Non è la prima volta che un’artista collabora con la Apple per il proprio video, Selena Gomez con la sua “Look At Her Now” aveva inaugurato il progetto poco dopo il rilascio del nuovo smartphone.

In “Stupid Love” Lady Gaga si trasforma in una extraterrestre dai capelli rosa che vaga alla ricerca di amore e cerca, in ogni modo possibile, di evitare che sia l’odio a sprigionarsi tra gli esseri viventi.

“Ho preso tutto il mio cuore, il mio dolore, tutti i messaggi ricevuti dall’altro reame e quello che mi hanno detto di dire al mondo e ho messo tutto in musica. Una musica che credo possa essere divertente ed energicamente pura. Voglio che le persone possano ballare e sentirsi felici”

Questo ha dichiarato la cantante in merito non solo al nuovo singolo, ma a tutto ciò che verrà da questo momento in avanti.

Intanto una parola –che compare all’inizio e alla fine del video– ha attirato l’attenzione del pubblico: “Chromatica”, usata anche nel post di annuncio dell’uscita del nuovo singolo proprio dalla cantante. Che si tratti del titolo del nuovo album?

Per ora godiamoci il nuovo brano “Stupid Love”. Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate di questo ritorno di Lady G!

Traduzione del testo di Stupid Love di Lady Gaga

[Verso 1]

Tu sei quello che stavo cercando

Devo finirla di piangere, nessuno mi

Guarirà se non apro la porta

Piuttosto difficile da credere, devo avere fiducia in me



[Pre-Ritornello]

Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco (Guardami)

Vado giù, vado giù, vado giù, vado giù (Guardami)

Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco

Guardami ora



[Ritornello]

Perchè tutto quello che ho sempre voluto era amore

Hey ah, hey ah

Hey ah, hey ah

Hey ah, hey ah

Tutto quello che ho sempre voluto era amore

Hey ah, hey ah

Hey ah, hey ah

Hey ah, hey ah, hey ah (Più su, più su)

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore



[Verso 2]

Ora è tempo di liberarmi dalla catena

Devo trovare quella pace, è troppo tardi o

Questo amore potrebbe proteggermi dal dolore?

Combatterei per te (Anche se mi spezzassi in due)

[Pre-Ritornello]

Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco (Guardami)

Vado giù, vado giù, vado giù, vado giù (Guardami)

Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco

Guardami ora

[Ritornello]

Perchè tutto quello che ho sempre voluto era amore

Hey ah, hey ah

Hey ah, hey ah

Hey ah, hey ah

Tutto quello che ho sempre voluto era amore

Hey ah, hey ah

Hey ah, hey ah

Hey ah, hey ah, hey ah (Più su, più su)

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore



[Bridge]

Non ho bisogno di un motivo

Non sono dispiaciuta, voglio il tuo stupido amore

Non ho bisogno di un motivo

Non sono dispiaciuta, voglio il tuo stupido amore

Più su, più su

[Outro]

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

Abbiamo uno stupido amore, amore

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh

Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore

Testo di Stupid Love di Lady Gaga

[Verse 1]

You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for

Gotta quit this cryin’, nobody’s gonna

Heal me if I don’t open the door

Kinda hard to believe, gotta have faith in me

[Pre-Chorus]

Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out (Look at me)

I get down, I get down, I get down, I get down (Look at me)

Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out

Look at me now

[Chorus]

‘Cause all I ever wanted was love

Hey-ah, hey-ah

Hey-ah, hey-ah

Hey-ah, hey-ah

All I ever wanted was love

Hey-ah, hey-ah

Hey-ah, hey-ah

Hey-ah, hey-ah, hey-ah (Higher, higher)

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

[Verse 2]

Now, it’s time to free me from the chain

I gotta find that peace, is it too late or

Could this love protect me from the pain?

I would battle for you (Even if I break in two)

[Pre-Chorus]

Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out (Look at me)

I get down, I get down, I get down, I get down (Look at me)

Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out

Look at me now

[Chorus]

‘Cause all I ever wanted was love

Hey-ah, hey-ah

Hey-ah, hey-ah

Hey-ah, hey-ah

All I ever wanted was love

Hey-ah, hey-ah

Hey-ah, hey-ah

Hey-ah, hey-ah, hey-ah (Higher, higher)

I want your stupid love, love

I want your stupid love, love

[Bridge]

I don’t need a reason

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

I don’t need a reason

Not sorry, I want your stupid love

Higher, higher

[Outro]

I want your stupid love, love

We got a stupid love, love

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I want your stupid love, love

Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh

I want your stupid love, love