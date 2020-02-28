Dopo quattro anni dal rilascio del suo ultimo album “Joanne” e la parentesi di “A Star Is Born”, Lady Gaga è finalmente tornata con nuova musica inaugurando ufficialmente l’era di quello che sarà il suo sesto disco.
Il nuovo singolo della cantante si intitola “Stupid Love” e rappresenta un perfetto connubio elettro-pop. Scritto in collaborazione con il famoso produttore musicale Max Martin, il brano si rivolge alla persona amata dalla quale non si chiede altro che amore, nella speranza che questo possa andare ad allietare i dolori provati.
“Ora è tempo di liberarmi dalla catenaEstratto dal testo di Stupid Love di Lady Gaga
Devo trovare quella pace, è troppo tardi o
Questo amore potrebbe proteggermi dal dolore?
Combatterei per te (Anche se mi spezzassi in due)”
Rilasciato anche il video ufficiale che è stato girato con un iPhone 11 Pro. Non è la prima volta che un’artista collabora con la Apple per il proprio video, Selena Gomez con la sua “Look At Her Now” aveva inaugurato il progetto poco dopo il rilascio del nuovo smartphone.
In “Stupid Love” Lady Gaga si trasforma in una extraterrestre dai capelli rosa che vaga alla ricerca di amore e cerca, in ogni modo possibile, di evitare che sia l’odio a sprigionarsi tra gli esseri viventi.
“Ho preso tutto il mio cuore, il mio dolore, tutti i messaggi ricevuti dall’altro reame e quello che mi hanno detto di dire al mondo e ho messo tutto in musica. Una musica che credo possa essere divertente ed energicamente pura. Voglio che le persone possano ballare e sentirsi felici”
Questo ha dichiarato la cantante in merito non solo al nuovo singolo, ma a tutto ciò che verrà da questo momento in avanti.
Intanto una parola –che compare all’inizio e alla fine del video– ha attirato l’attenzione del pubblico: “Chromatica”, usata anche nel post di annuncio dell’uscita del nuovo singolo proprio dalla cantante. Che si tratti del titolo del nuovo album?
Per ora godiamoci il nuovo brano “Stupid Love”. Fateci sapere cosa ne pensate di questo ritorno di Lady G!
Traduzione del testo di Stupid Love di Lady Gaga
[Verso 1]
Tu sei quello che stavo cercando
Devo finirla di piangere, nessuno mi
Guarirà se non apro la porta
Piuttosto difficile da credere, devo avere fiducia in me
[Pre-Ritornello]
Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco (Guardami)
Vado giù, vado giù, vado giù, vado giù (Guardami)
Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco
Guardami ora
[Ritornello]
Perchè tutto quello che ho sempre voluto era amore
Hey ah, hey ah
Hey ah, hey ah
Hey ah, hey ah
Tutto quello che ho sempre voluto era amore
Hey ah, hey ah
Hey ah, hey ah
Hey ah, hey ah, hey ah (Più su, più su)
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
[Verso 2]
Ora è tempo di liberarmi dalla catena
Devo trovare quella pace, è troppo tardi o
Questo amore potrebbe proteggermi dal dolore?
Combatterei per te (Anche se mi spezzassi in due)
[Pre-Ritornello]
Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco (Guardami)
Vado giù, vado giù, vado giù, vado giù (Guardami)
Impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco, impazzisco
Guardami ora
[Ritornello]
Perchè tutto quello che ho sempre voluto era amore
Hey ah, hey ah
Hey ah, hey ah
Hey ah, hey ah
Tutto quello che ho sempre voluto era amore
Hey ah, hey ah
Hey ah, hey ah
Hey ah, hey ah, hey ah (Più su, più su)
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
[Bridge]
Non ho bisogno di un motivo
Non sono dispiaciuta, voglio il tuo stupido amore
Non ho bisogno di un motivo
Non sono dispiaciuta, voglio il tuo stupido amore
Più su, più su
[Outro]
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
Abbiamo uno stupido amore, amore
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
Oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh oh
Voglio il tuo stupido amore, amore
Testo di Stupid Love di Lady Gaga
[Verse 1]
You’re the one that I’ve been waiting for
Gotta quit this cryin’, nobody’s gonna
Heal me if I don’t open the door
Kinda hard to believe, gotta have faith in me
[Pre-Chorus]
Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out (Look at me)
I get down, I get down, I get down, I get down (Look at me)
Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out
Look at me now
[Chorus]
‘Cause all I ever wanted was love
Hey-ah, hey-ah
Hey-ah, hey-ah
Hey-ah, hey-ah
All I ever wanted was love
Hey-ah, hey-ah
Hey-ah, hey-ah
Hey-ah, hey-ah, hey-ah (Higher, higher)
I want your stupid love, love
I want your stupid love, love
[Verse 2]
Now, it’s time to free me from the chain
I gotta find that peace, is it too late or
Could this love protect me from the pain?
I would battle for you (Even if I break in two)
[Pre-Chorus]
Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out (Look at me)
I get down, I get down, I get down, I get down (Look at me)
Freak out, I freak out, I freak out, I freak out
Look at me now
[Chorus]
‘Cause all I ever wanted was love
Hey-ah, hey-ah
Hey-ah, hey-ah
Hey-ah, hey-ah
All I ever wanted was love
Hey-ah, hey-ah
Hey-ah, hey-ah
Hey-ah, hey-ah, hey-ah (Higher, higher)
I want your stupid love, love
I want your stupid love, love
[Bridge]
I don’t need a reason
Not sorry, I want your stupid love
I don’t need a reason
Not sorry, I want your stupid love
Higher, higher
[Outro]
I want your stupid love, love
We got a stupid love, love
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I want your stupid love, love
Oh-oh-oh, oh-oh-oh, oh-oh, oh-oh-oh-oh-oh
I want your stupid love, love
