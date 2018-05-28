Drake rilascia a sorpresa I’m Upset. Scorpion uscirà il 1 Giugno?
Scopri qui il nuovo singolo attraverso il testo e significato
Drake ha rilasciato a sorpresa un nuovo singolo estratto da “Scorpion” nella giornata di ieri (domenica 20 maggio 2018).
La nuova canzone del rapper canadese si intitola “I’m Upset“, è stata prodotta da Oogie Mane, ed è il seguito ufficiale dell’ultima hit di Drake “Nice for What“. Subito dopo il rilascio, “I’m Upset” è salita al primo posto nella classifica degli Stati Uniti “Top 100 Songs di iTunes”.
I’m Upset potrebbe essere l’ultimo singolo che fa da conto alla rovescia alla pubblicazione dell’album Scorpion. Il motivo è semplice: Drake aveva detto che l’album sarebbe uscito a Giugno 2018 e mancano solamente 4 giorni al 1 giugno ed è un venerdì, giorno in cui vengono rilasciati i nuovi singoli musicali.
Parlando della canzone “I’m Upset” possiamo dire che si tratta di una traccia lunatica in cui Drake racconta la storia di donne che infrangono la sua fiducia.
Drake – I’m Upset (Testo):[Intro: Drake & MATT OX]
Yeah
I’m workin’ on dyin’
I’m upset
Fifty thousand on my head, it’s disrespect
So offended that I had to double check
I’ma always take the money over sex
That’s why they need me out the way
What you expect?
Got a lot of blood and it’s cold
They keep tryna get me for my soul
Thankful for the women that I know
Can’t go fifty-fifty with no ho
Every month, I’m supposed to pay her bills
And get her what she want
I still got like seven years of doin’ what I want
My dad still got child support from 1991
Outta time, people love to pop a lot of sh*t then come around
Word to Flacko Jodye, he done seen us put it down
Niggas askin’ if I’m cool
I’m upset
Hunnid thousand on my head, it’s disrespect
So offended that I had to double check
You tryna check?
This is real life, niggas think we playin’ chess
So what’s next?
Jump up out the bed like I’m possessed
I go out on tour and I say I’m drinkin’ less
End up gettin’ loose and gettin’ pictures from my ex
SMS, triple X
That’s the only time I ever shoot below the neck (skrr)
Why you keep on shootin’ if you know that nigga dead? (Skrr)
That’s the only kind of sh*t that gets you some respect
Got a lot of blood and it’s cold
They keep tryna get me for my soul
Thankful for the women that I know
Can’t go fifty-fifty with no ho (ayy, ayy)
Every month, she don’t even love me, she just puttin’ on a front
She gon’ try and settle outta court and make a run
Then gon’ ask me how I’m doin’?
I’m upset
Half a million on my head I can’t accept, yeah
‘Least it makes me feel someone tried their best, yeah
Want to waste a half a million, be my guest
Made me wanna buy a vest and a TEC (skrr)
But I’m blessed, I just checked
Hate me, never met me in the flesh
Said she’s got somethin’s she gotta come here and collect
That sh*t is in a box to the left, to the left
Got a lot of blood and it’s cold
They keep tryna get me for my soul (for my soul)
Thankful for the women that I know (that I know)
Can’t go fifty-fifty with no ho