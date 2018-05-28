Drake rilascia a sorpresa I’m Upset. Scorpion uscirà il 1 Giugno?

Drake ha rilasciato a sorpresa un nuovo singolo estratto da “Scorpion” nella giornata di ieri (domenica 20 maggio 2018).

La nuova canzone del rapper canadese si intitola “I’m Upset“, è stata prodotta da Oogie Mane, ed è il seguito ufficiale dell’ultima hit di Drake “Nice for What“. Subito dopo il rilascio, “I’m Upset” è salita al primo posto nella classifica degli Stati Uniti “Top 100 Songs di iTunes”.

I’m Upset potrebbe essere l’ultimo singolo che fa da conto alla rovescia alla pubblicazione dell’album Scorpion. Il motivo è semplice: Drake aveva detto che l’album sarebbe uscito a Giugno 2018 e mancano solamente 4 giorni al 1 giugno ed è un venerdì, giorno in cui vengono rilasciati i nuovi singoli musicali.

Parlando della canzone “I’m Upset” possiamo dire che si tratta di una traccia lunatica in cui Drake racconta la storia di donne che infrangono la sua fiducia.

Drake – I’m Upset (Testo):

[Intro: Drake & MATT OX]

Yeah

I’m workin’ on dyin’

[Ritornello]

I’m upset

Fifty thousand on my head, it’s disrespect

So offended that I had to double check

I’ma always take the money over sex

That’s why they need me out the way

What you expect?

[Verso 1]

Got a lot of blood and it’s cold

They keep tryna get me for my soul

Thankful for the women that I know

Can’t go fifty-fifty with no ho

Every month, I’m supposed to pay her bills

And get her what she want

I still got like seven years of doin’ what I want

My dad still got child support from 1991

Outta time, people love to pop a lot of sh*t then come around

Word to Flacko Jodye, he done seen us put it down

Niggas askin’ if I’m cool

[Ritornello]

I’m upset

Hunnid thousand on my head, it’s disrespect

So offended that I had to double check

[Verso 2]

You tryna check?

This is real life, niggas think we playin’ chess

So what’s next?

Jump up out the bed like I’m possessed

I go out on tour and I say I’m drinkin’ less

End up gettin’ loose and gettin’ pictures from my ex

SMS, triple X

That’s the only time I ever shoot below the neck (skrr)

Why you keep on shootin’ if you know that nigga dead? (Skrr)

That’s the only kind of sh*t that gets you some respect

[Refrain]

Got a lot of blood and it’s cold

They keep tryna get me for my soul

Thankful for the women that I know

Can’t go fifty-fifty with no ho (ayy, ayy)

Every month, she don’t even love me, she just puttin’ on a front

She gon’ try and settle outta court and make a run

Then gon’ ask me how I’m doin’?

[Ritornello]

I’m upset

Half a million on my head I can’t accept, yeah

‘Least it makes me feel someone tried their best, yeah

Want to waste a half a million, be my guest

Made me wanna buy a vest and a TEC (skrr)

But I’m blessed, I just checked

Hate me, never met me in the flesh

Said she’s got somethin’s she gotta come here and collect

That sh*t is in a box to the left, to the left

[Outro]

Got a lot of blood and it’s cold

They keep tryna get me for my soul (for my soul)

Thankful for the women that I know (that I know)

Can’t go fifty-fifty with no ho