Annunciate le nomination della 72esima edizione degli Emmy Awards: ecco la lista completa
Nonostante i tempi la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards si terrà a Los Angeles il 20 Settembre, come verrà organizzato l’evento e se ci sarà possibilità di presenziare dal vivo o i vincitori verranno premiati dalle proprie case non è ancora possibile saperlo. Sarà il conduttore americano Jimmy Kimmel a presentare la 72esima edizione dei premi della televisione.
Questo pomeriggio Leslie Jones, con l’aiuto di Laverne Cox, Josh Gad e Tatiana Maslany -rigorosamente in collegamento- ha annunciato le nomination delle principali categorie che ha compreso le migliori serie comedy -la più nominata è “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel“- e drama -in cui si contendono le serie con il maggior numero di nomination “Ozark” e “Succession“, entrambe con 18- così come i migliori attori e le migliori attrici protagoniste. Ma non solo.
A differenza dello scorso anno, sono le produzioni Netflix a ottenere il maggior numero di nomination con 160, mentre l’emittente privata americana HBO segue con 107. I ruoli si sono capovolti rispetto alla scorsa edizione, che vedeva la HBO in vantaggio. È comunque di quest’ultima la serie più nominata: “Watchmen” detiene il titolo di quest’anno con ben 20 nomination.
Di seguito la lista delle nomination degli Emmys:
MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA
Better Call Saul
The Crown
The Handmaid’s Tale
Killing Eve
The Mandalorian
Ozark
Stranger Things
Succession
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Jason Bateman, Ozark
Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us
Steve Carell, The Morning Show
Brian Cox, Succession
Billy Porter, Pose
Jeremy Strong, Succession
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show
Olivia Colman, The Crown
Jodie Comer, Killing Eve
Laura Linney, Ozark
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Zendaya, Euphoria
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Laura Dern, Big Little Lies
Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies
Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve
Julia Garner, Ozark
Sarah Snook, Succession
Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown
Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale
Thandie Newton, Westworld
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul
Nicholas Braun, Succession
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Matthew Macfadyen, Succession
Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale
Billy Crudup, The Morning Show
Mark Duplass, The Morning Show
Jeffrey Wright, Westworld
MIGLIOR ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder
Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black
Harriet Walter, Succession
Cherry Jones, Succession
Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale
Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us
MIGLIOR ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA
Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (“Smithereens”)
James Cromwell, Succession
Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian
Martin Short, The Morning Show
Jason Bateman, The Outsider
Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us
MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY
Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)
Dead to Me (Netflix)
The Good Place (NBC)
Insecure (HBO)
The Kominsky Method (Netflix)
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)
Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)
What We Do in the Shadows (FX)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Christina Applegate, Dead to Me
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me
Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek
Issa Rae, Insecure
Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Anthony Anderson, black-ish
Don Cheadle, Black Monday
Ted Danson, The Good Place
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Ramy Youssef, Ramy
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Betty Gilpin, GLOW
Yvonne Orji, Insecure
Cecily Strong, SNL
Kate McKinnon, SNL
Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek
D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place
Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Mahershala Ali, Ramy
Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine
Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
William Jackson Harper, The Good Place
Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek
Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live
MIGLIOR ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show
Bette Midler, The Politician
Maya Rudolph, The Good Place
Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live
Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live
MIGLIOR ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY
Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live
Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live
Dev Patel, Modern Love
Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live
Fred Willard, Modern Family
MIGLIORI MINISERIE
Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)
Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)
Unbelievable (Netflix)
Unorthodox (Netflix)
Watchmen (HBO)
MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM
Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America
Shira Haas, Unorthodox
Regina King, Watchmen
Octavia Spencer, Self Made
Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere
MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM
Jeremy Irons, Watchmen
Hugh Jackman, Bad Education
Paul Mescal, Normal People
Jeremy Pope, Hollywood
Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True
MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM
Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America
Toni Collette, Unbelievable
Margo Martindale, Mrs. America
Jean Smart, Watchmen
Holland Taylor, Hollywood
Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America
MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM
Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen
Jovan Adepo, Watchmen
Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend
Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen
Dylan McDermott, Hollywood
Jim Parsons, Hollywood
MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE DI UN REALITY SHOW
Making It‘s Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman
Nicole Byer, Nailed It!
Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness
RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race
Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary
Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio
MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW DI COMPETIZIONE
The Masked Singer (Fox)
Nailed It! (Netflix)
RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)
Top Chef (Bravo)
The Voice (NBC)
MIGLIOR VARIETA’
A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)
Drunk History (Comedy Central)
Saturday Night Live (NBC)
MIGLIOR TALK SHOW
The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)
Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)
Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)
Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)
The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)
Lascia un commento