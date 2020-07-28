Annunciate le nomination della 72esima edizione degli Emmy Awards: ecco la lista completa

Nonostante i tempi la cerimonia degli Emmy Awards si terrà a Los Angeles il 20 Settembre, come verrà organizzato l’evento e se ci sarà possibilità di presenziare dal vivo o i vincitori verranno premiati dalle proprie case non è ancora possibile saperlo. Sarà il conduttore americano Jimmy Kimmel a presentare la 72esima edizione dei premi della televisione.

Questo pomeriggio Leslie Jones, con l’aiuto di Laverne Cox, Josh Gad e Tatiana Maslany -rigorosamente in collegamento- ha annunciato le nomination delle principali categorie che ha compreso le migliori serie comedy -la più nominata è “The Marvelous Mrs Maisel“- e drama -in cui si contendono le serie con il maggior numero di nomination “Ozark” e “Succession“, entrambe con 18- così come i migliori attori e le migliori attrici protagoniste. Ma non solo.

A differenza dello scorso anno, sono le produzioni Netflix a ottenere il maggior numero di nomination con 160, mentre l’emittente privata americana HBO segue con 107. I ruoli si sono capovolti rispetto alla scorsa edizione, che vedeva la HBO in vantaggio. È comunque di quest’ultima la serie più nominata: “Watchmen” detiene il titolo di quest’anno con ben 20 nomination.

Di seguito la lista delle nomination degli Emmys:

MIGLIOR SERIE DRAMA

Better Call Saul

The Crown

The Handmaid’s Tale

Killing Eve

The Mandalorian

Ozark

Stranger Things

Succession

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jason Bateman, Ozark

Sterling K. Brown, This Is Us

Steve Carell, The Morning Show

Brian Cox, Succession

Billy Porter, Pose

Jeremy Strong, Succession

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Jennifer Aniston, The Morning Show

Olivia Colman, The Crown

Jodie Comer, Killing Eve

Laura Linney, Ozark

Sandra Oh, Killing Eve

Zendaya, Euphoria

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Laura Dern, Big Little Lies

Meryl Streep, Big Little Lies

Fiona Shaw, Killing Eve

Julia Garner, Ozark

Sarah Snook, Succession

Helena Bonham Carter, The Crown

Samira Wiley, The Handmaid’s Tale

Thandie Newton, Westworld

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Giancarlo Esposito, Better Call Saul

Nicholas Braun, Succession

Kieran Culkin, Succession

Matthew Macfadyen, Succession

Bradley Whitford, The Handmaid’s Tale

Billy Crudup, The Morning Show

Mark Duplass, The Morning Show

Jeffrey Wright, Westworld

MIGLIOR ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Cicely Tyson, How to Get Away With Murder

Laverne Cox, Orange Is the New Black

Harriet Walter, Succession

Cherry Jones, Succession

Alexis Bledel, The Handmaid’s Tale

Phylicia Rashad, This Is Us

MIGLIOR ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE DRAMA

Andrew Scott, Black Mirror (“Smithereens”)

James Cromwell, Succession

Giancarlo Esposito, The Mandalorian

Martin Short, The Morning Show

Jason Bateman, The Outsider

Ron Cephas Jones, This Is Us

MIGLIOR SERIE COMEDY

Curb Your Enthusiasm (HBO)

Dead to Me (Netflix)

The Good Place (NBC)

Insecure (HBO)

The Kominsky Method (Netflix)

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel (Amazon Prime)

Schitt’s Creek (Pop TV)

What We Do in the Shadows (FX)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Christina Applegate, Dead to Me

Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Linda Cardellini, Dead to Me

Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Issa Rae, Insecure

Tracee Ellis Ross, black-ish

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Anthony Anderson, black-ish

Don Cheadle, Black Monday

Ted Danson, The Good Place

Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method

Eugene Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Ramy Youssef, Ramy

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Betty Gilpin, GLOW

Yvonne Orji, Insecure

Cecily Strong, SNL

Kate McKinnon, SNL

Annie Murphy, Schitt’s Creek

D’Arcy Carden, The Good Place

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Marin Hinkle, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Mahershala Ali, Ramy

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method

Andre Braugher, Brooklyn Nine-Nine

Sterling K. Brown, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

William Jackson Harper, The Good Place

Daniel Levy, Schitt’s Creek

Tony Shalhoub, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Kenan Thompson, Saturday Night Live

MIGLIOR ATTRICE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Angela Bassett, A Black Lady Sketch Show

Bette Midler, The Politician

Maya Rudolph, The Good Place

Maya Rudolph, Saturday Night Live

Wanda Sykes, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Saturday Night Live

MIGLIOR ATTORE OSPITE IN UNA SERIE COMEDY

Adam Driver, Saturday Night Live

Luke Kirby, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Eddie Murphy, Saturday Night Live

Dev Patel, Modern Love

Brad Pitt, Saturday Night Live

Fred Willard, Modern Family

MIGLIORI MINISERIE

Little Fires Everywhere (Hulu)

Mrs. America (FX on Hulu)

Unbelievable (Netflix)

Unorthodox (Netflix)

Watchmen (HBO)

MIGLIOR ATTRICE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM

Cate Blanchett, Mrs. America

Shira Haas, Unorthodox

Regina King, Watchmen

Octavia Spencer, Self Made

Kerry Washington, Little Fires Everywhere

MIGLIOR ATTORE PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM

Jeremy Irons, Watchmen

Hugh Jackman, Bad Education

Paul Mescal, Normal People

Jeremy Pope, Hollywood

Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much Is True

MIGLIOR ATTRICE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM

Uzo Aduba, Mrs. America

Toni Collette, Unbelievable

Margo Martindale, Mrs. America

Jean Smart, Watchmen

Holland Taylor, Hollywood

Tracey Ullman, Mrs. America

MIGLIOR ATTORE NON PROTAGONISTA IN UNA MINISERIE O FILM

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Watchmen

Jovan Adepo, Watchmen

Tituss Burgess, Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt: Kimmy vs. The Reverend

Louis Gossett Jr., Watchmen

Dylan McDermott, Hollywood

Jim Parsons, Hollywood

MIGLIOR CONDUTTORE DI UN REALITY SHOW

Making It‘s Amy Poehler and Nick Offerman

Nicole Byer, Nailed It!

Queer Eye‘s Bobby Berk, Karamo Brown, Tan France, Antoni Porowski and Jonathan Van Ness

RuPaul, RuPaul’s Drag Race

Shark Tank‘s Barbara Corcoran, Mark Cuban, Lori Greiner, Daymond John, Robert Herjavec and Kevin O’Leary

Top Chef‘s Padma Lakshmi and Tom Colicchio

MIGLIOR REALITY SHOW DI COMPETIZIONE

The Masked Singer (Fox)

Nailed It! (Netflix)

RuPaul’s Drag Race (VH1)

Top Chef (Bravo)

The Voice (NBC)

MIGLIOR VARIETA’

A Black Lady Sketch Show (HBO)

Drunk History (Comedy Central)

Saturday Night Live (NBC)

MIGLIOR TALK SHOW

The Daily Show With Trevor Noah (Comedy Central)

Full Frontal With Samantha Bee (TBS)

Jimmy Kimmel Live (ABC)

Last Week Tonight With John Oliver (HBO)

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert (CBS)

Per la lista completa QUI.