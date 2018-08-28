Ventuno piloti volano in cielo!

I Twenty One Pilots hanno appena rilasciato una nuova canzone estratta dal loro quinto album in studio “Trench” (che arriverà nei negozi il 5 ottobre 2018).

Questa nuova canzone si chiama “My Blood” ed è ora disponibile su tutte le piattaforme digitali e sotto forma di audio/video su YouTube.

La notizia è che il brano My Blood è stato anticipato.

L’uscita sembra essere stata affrettata in seguito al rilascio imprevisto avvenuto tramiteHomepod che ha illegalmente fatto ascoltare la traccia su richiesta di alcuni utenti.

In pratica My Blood è trapelato e qualcuno l’ha registrato – azz che veloci – e condiviso in rete.

Quando succede una cosa del genere, etichetta discografica e band o cantante, devono assolutamente anticipare l’uscita del singolo così da far ascoltare agli utenti la versione migliore e soprattutto non perdere introiti derivanti dalla sponsorizzazione.

Probabilmente non avremo aspettato molti giorni, però è chiaro che My Blood non sarebbe dovuto uscire oggi ma venerdì prossimo.

Ad ogni modo, la canzone è davvero bella!

Voi che ne pensate? Fateci sapere. Qui sotto trovate anche il testo della canzone.

Testo di My Blood dei Twenty One Pilots My Blood

When everyone you thought you knew

Deserts your fight, I’ll go with you

You’re facin’ down a dark hall

I’ll grab my light and go with you

I’ll go with you, I’ll go with you

I’ll go with you, I’ll go with you

I’ll go with you, I’ll go with you

I’ll go with you

Surrounded and up against a wall

I’ll shred ‘em all and go with you

When choices end, you must defend

I’ll grab my bag and go with you

I’ll go with you, I’ll go with you

I’ll go with you, yeah

Stay with me, no, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, my blood, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, no, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, my blood, you don’t need to run

If there comes a day

People posted up at the end of your driveway

They’re callin’ for your head and they’re callin’ for your name

I’ll bomb down on ‘em, I’m comin’ through

Do they know I was grown with you?

If they’re here to smoke, know I’ll go with you

Just keep it outside, keep it outside, yeah

Stay with me, no, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, my blood, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, no, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, my blood, you don’t need to run

You don’t need to run, you don’t need to run

You don’t need to run

If you find yourself in a lion’s den

I’ll jump right in and pull my pin

And go with you

I’ll go with you, I’ll go with you

I’ll go with you, I’ll go with you (you don’t need to run)

I’ll go with you, I’ll go with you (you don’t need to run)

My blood, I’ll go with you, yeah

Stay with me, no, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, my blood, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, no, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, my blood, you don’t need to run

You don’t need to run, you don’t need to run

You don’t need to run, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, no, you don’t need to run

Stay with me, my blood