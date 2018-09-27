Non ci sono parole per Shallow, la canzone di Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper, prima traccia resa nota della colonna sonora del film A Star Is Born. E ancor meno parole per il video ufficiale che mostra diverse scene del film.

Alcuni secondi della canzone ci erano già noti dal trailer di A Star is Born, ma sentire Shallow nella sua interezza è davvero un’esperienza emozionante. Un crescendo pazzesco, reso speciale dalle doti canore di Lady Gaga e dalle immagini del film, mi ha fatto correre diversi brividi lungo la schiena.

Shallow è stata scritta da Gaga in collaborazione con Mark Ronson, Andrew Wyatt, e Anthony Rossomando ed è davvero meravigliosa.

Non so a voi, ma mi ha convinta ancora di più a vedere il film appena sarà disponibile nelle sale cinematografiche, ossia dall’11 ottobre. Il film ha ricevuto critiche molto positive dopo la sua presentazione alla Biennale di Venezia.

Ascolta Shallow di Lady Gaga e Bradley Cooper

Tracklist del film A Star Is Born

La colonna sonora di A Star Is Born sarà in vendita a partire dal prossimo 5 ottobre e conterrà le seguenti tracce:

1 – “Intro”

2 – “Black Eyes” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.

3 – “Somewhere Over The Rainbow”

4 – “Fabulous French”

5 – “La Vie En Rose” – Performed by Lady Gaga.

6 – “I’ll Wait For You”

7 – “Maybe It’s Time” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.

8 – “Parking Lot”

9 – Out of Time – Performed by Bradley Cooper.

10 – “Alibi” – Performed by Bradley Cooper.

11 – “Trust Me”

12 – “Shallow” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper

13 – “First Stop, Arizona”

14 – “Music To My Eyes” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

15. “Diggin’ My Grave” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

16 – “I Love You”

17 – “Always Remember Us This Way” – Performed by Lady Gaga.

18 – “Unbelievable”

19 – “How Do You Hear It?”

20 – “Look What I Found” – Performed by Lady Gaga.

21 – “Memphis”

22 – “Heal Me” – Performed by Lady Gaga.

23 – “I Don’t Know What Love Is” – Performed by Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper.

24 – “Vows”

25 – “Is That Alright?” – Performed by Lady Gaga.

27 – “Why Did You Do That?” – Performed by Lady Gaga. 28 – “Hair Body Face” – Performed by Lady Gaga. 29 – “Scene 98” 30 – “Before I Cry” – Performed by Lady Gaga. 31 – “Too Far Gone” – Performed by Bradley Cooper. 32 – “Twelve Notes” 33 – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)” – Performed by Lady Gaga. 34 – “I’ll Never Love Again (Extended Version)” – Performed by Lady Gaga.

Shallow – Testo

[Bradley Cooper]

Tell me something girl

Are you happy in this modern world?

Or do you need more?

Is there something else you’re searching for?

I’m falling

In all the good times I find myself longin’ for change

And in the bad times I fear myself

[Lady Gaga]

Tell me something boy

Aren’t you tired tryin’ to fill that void

Or do you need more?

Ain’t it hard keeping it so hardcore

[Lady Gaga]

I’m falling

In all the good times I find myself longing for change

And in the bad times I fear myself

[Lady Gaga]

I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in

I’ll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface, where they can’t hurt us

We’re far from the shallow now

[Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper]

In the shallow, shallow

In the shallow, shallow

In the shallow, shallow

We’re far from the shallow now

[Bridge: Lady Gaga]

Wooaaaah

Woaaaaaaaaaaah

[Lady Gaga]

I’m off the deep end, watch as I dive in

I’ll never meet the ground

Crash through the surface, where they can’t hurt us

We’re far from the shallow now

[Lady Gaga & Bradley Cooper]

In the shallow, shallow

In the shallow, shallow

In the shallow, shallow

We’re far from the shallow now

Traduzione

Dimmi una cosa, ragazza

Sei felice in questo mondo moderno?

O hai bisogno di più?

C’è qualcos’altro che stai cercando?

Sto precipitando

In tutti i bei momenti mi ritrovo a desiderare il cambiamento

E nei brutti momenti ho paura di me stesso

Dimmi qualcosa di ragazzo

Non sei stanco cercando di riempire quel vuoto

O hai bisogno di più?

Non è difficile resistere così tenacemente

Sto precipitando

In tutti i bei momenti mi ritrovo a desiderare il cambiamento

E nei brutti momenti ho paura di me stesso

Sono fuori di testa, guardo mentre mi tuffo

Non incontrerò mai il terreno

Crolla attraverso la superficie, dove non possono farci del male

Siamo lontani dal superficiale adesso

Nel superficiale, superficiale

Nel superficiale, superficiale

Nel superficiale, superficiale

Siamo lontani dal superficiale adesso

Wooaaaah

Woaaaaaaaaaaah

Sono fuori di testa, guardo mentre mi tuffo

Non incontrerò mai il terreno

Crolla attraverso la superficie, dove non possono farci del male

Siamo lontani dal superficiale adesso

Nel superficiale, superficiale

Nel superficiale, superficiale

Nel superficiale, superficiale

Siamo lontani dal superficiale adesso