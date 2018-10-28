In momenti difficili c’è una voce che deve essere ascoltata e questa è la voce di Sara Bareilles.

Nel corso degli anni ci ha regalato inni come “King of Anything” o “Brave” e nel 2018, dove la società si sta ancora deteriorando, ecco che arriva Sara in soccorso a concederci profonde riflessioni.

Questa nuova canzone “Armor” è il primo singolo estratto dall’album di Sara Bareilles, che arriverà nei negozi all’inizio del 2019 tramite Epic Records. “Armour” è il primo singolo singolo ufficiale di Sara in cinque anni (è vero che ha pubblicato un album nel 2015 ma era tutta musica dal suo musical “Waitress” di Broadway) – quindi sì, un ritorno era già una necessità.

This song was not intended to be released until next year, but it felt increasingly like it wants to belong to this moment in time. So excited to share this special song that is so near and dear to my heart. https://t.co/rRve204pb7 — Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 26, 2018

Questa canzone non era destinata ad essere rilasciata prima del prossimo anno, ma sembrava sempre più dovesse appartenere a questo momento. Sono così entusiasta di condividere questa canzone speciale che è così vicina e cara al mio cuore.

Sara Bareilles – Armor (Testo)

Let it begin, let Adam in

Step one: original sin

Underneath the leaves, Adam found Eve

Both of them found something sweet under the apple tree

Then it was over, roads divide

Step two: learning how to lie

Let me ask a question to present day:

How the hell did Eve end up with all the damn blame?

All the damn blame

To all the dirty looks, the kitty cat calls

To the ones who try and throw us up against the back walls

Let me tell you something you’ll understand:

Only the little boys tell you they’re a big man

To all my sisters and all our friends

We have to thank them, please

Strength means blessed with an enemy

All my, my, my, my armor comes from you

You make me try, try, try, try harder

Oh, that’s all I ever do, ever do

Oh, no no, my, my, my, my armooor comes from you

You make me stronger, stronger

Now, hand me my armooor

(Hand me my armooor, hand me my armooor)

Step three: I see

The unforgettable, incredible ones who came before me

Brought poetry, brought science

Sowed quiet seeds of self-reliance

Bloomed in me, so here I am

You think I am high and mighty, mister?

Wait ’til you meet my little sister

All my, my, my, my armor comes from you

You make me try, try, try, try harder

Oh, that’s all I ever do, ever do

Oh, no no, my, my, my, my armooor comes from you

You make me stronger, stronger

Now, hand me my armooor

What you didn’t do to bury me

But you didn’t know I was a goddamn seed

You don’t scare me, I am of the earth

So tired of your empire

Blind men only set the world on fire

Sad you can’t see it

You brought the flame, here comes the phoenix

You make me try harder

Oh, it’s all I ever do, ever do

Oh, no no, my, my, my, my armooor comes from you

You make me stronger, stronger

Hand me my armooor

All my, my, my, my armor comes from you

You make me try, try, try, try harder

Oh, that’s all I ever do, ever do

Oh, no no, my, my, my, my armooor comes from you

You make me stronger, stronger

Hand me my armooor

(Hand me my armor, hand me my armooor)

(Hand me my armooor, hand me my armooor)

Hand me my armooor (Hand me my armooor)

Hand me my armooor, hand me my armooorrr.