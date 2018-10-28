In momenti difficili c’è una voce che deve essere ascoltata e questa è la voce di Sara Bareilles.
Nel corso degli anni ci ha regalato inni come “King of Anything” o “Brave” e nel 2018, dove la società si sta ancora deteriorando, ecco che arriva Sara in soccorso a concederci profonde riflessioni.
Questa nuova canzone “Armor” è il primo singolo estratto dall’album di Sara Bareilles, che arriverà nei negozi all’inizio del 2019 tramite Epic Records. “Armour” è il primo singolo singolo ufficiale di Sara in cinque anni (è vero che ha pubblicato un album nel 2015 ma era tutta musica dal suo musical “Waitress” di Broadway) – quindi sì, un ritorno era già una necessità.
This song was not intended to be released until next year, but it felt increasingly like it wants to belong to this moment in time. So excited to share this special song that is so near and dear to my heart. https://t.co/rRve204pb7
— Sara Bareilles (@SaraBareilles) October 26, 2018
Questa canzone non era destinata ad essere rilasciata prima del prossimo anno, ma sembrava sempre più dovesse appartenere a questo momento. Sono così entusiasta di condividere questa canzone speciale che è così vicina e cara al mio cuore.
Sara Bareilles – Armor (Testo)
Let it begin, let Adam in
Step one: original sin
Underneath the leaves, Adam found Eve
Both of them found something sweet under the apple tree
Then it was over, roads divide
Step two: learning how to lie
Let me ask a question to present day:
How the hell did Eve end up with all the damn blame?
All the damn blame
To all the dirty looks, the kitty cat calls
To the ones who try and throw us up against the back walls
Let me tell you something you’ll understand:
Only the little boys tell you they’re a big man
To all my sisters and all our friends
We have to thank them, please
Strength means blessed with an enemy
All my, my, my, my armor comes from you
You make me try, try, try, try harder
Oh, that’s all I ever do, ever do
Oh, no no, my, my, my, my armooor comes from you
You make me stronger, stronger
Now, hand me my armooor
(Hand me my armooor, hand me my armooor)
Step three: I see
The unforgettable, incredible ones who came before me
Brought poetry, brought science
Sowed quiet seeds of self-reliance
Bloomed in me, so here I am
You think I am high and mighty, mister?
Wait ’til you meet my little sister
All my, my, my, my armor comes from you
You make me try, try, try, try harder
Oh, that’s all I ever do, ever do
Oh, no no, my, my, my, my armooor comes from you
You make me stronger, stronger
Versuri-lyrics.info
Now, hand me my armooor
What you didn’t do to bury me
But you didn’t know I was a goddamn seed
You don’t scare me, I am of the earth
So tired of your empire
Blind men only set the world on fire
Sad you can’t see it
You brought the flame, here comes the phoenix
You make me try harder
Oh, it’s all I ever do, ever do
Oh, no no, my, my, my, my armooor comes from you
You make me stronger, stronger
Hand me my armooor
All my, my, my, my armor comes from you
You make me try, try, try, try harder
Oh, that’s all I ever do, ever do
Oh, no no, my, my, my, my armooor comes from you
You make me stronger, stronger
Hand me my armooor
(Hand me my armor, hand me my armooor)
(Hand me my armooor, hand me my armooor)
Hand me my armooor (Hand me my armooor)
Hand me my armooor, hand me my armooorrr.
Lascia un commento