Kesha ha voluto rilasciare in anticipo un’altra traccia contenuta nel nuovo disco “High Road”, il quarto della cantante, in uscita questo venerdì.

Il brano in questione si intitola “Tonight” ed era già stato condiviso con il pubblico durante un evento che l’ha visto come protagonista lo scorso Ottobre.

Kesha ha pero’ deciso di rilasciarlo ufficialmente a pochi giorni dall’arrivo del nuovo progetto, del quale ci ha già fatto ascoltare alcuni brani: “Raising Hell”, “My Own Dance” e “Resentment”.

L’uscita del brano è stata annunciata con un breve video che vede scorrere alcune immagini della cantante accompagnate dalla ripetizione del ritornello “stanotte, portami fuori stanotte”.

BITCH WE GOIN OUT TONIGHT!!!



Tonight is out now !!!!! stream it everywhere https://t.co/f70qMitmGb

this one’s for u #keshatonight pic.twitter.com/qfmcXuQJkQ — kesha (@KeshaRose) January 28, 2020

“Tonight”, che rappresenta anche la traccia con la quale si apre l’album, ha tutte le caratteristiche di una ballad…..almeno per i primi secondi. Si tratta infatti in realtà di un brano hip-hop, che vuole celebrare la bella vita notturna.

“Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite

Riesci a sentirlo? Io posso sentirlo

Abbiamo avuto tutto, se siamo vivi

Se stiamo respirando, stiamo respirando ancora

Tu and io, stiamo volando alto

Mi sentirò così per sempre

Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite

Quindi portami fuori stanotte” Estratto dal testo di Tonight di Kesha

Parlando del nuovo album Kesha ha rivelato come lo spirito di questo progetto sia nettamente diverso dal precedente. C’è più gioia e felicità, sentimenti che la cantante ha ammesso di aver provato davvero solo negli ultimi anni. L’unica pressione sentita è dovuta ai suoi fan, i quali spera di non deludere mai.

In attesa di ascoltare l’album “High Road” questo venerdì, date un ascolto a “Tonight” e fateci sapere cosa ne pensate!

Traduzione testo di Tonight di Kesha

[Ritornello]

Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite

Riesci a sentirlo? Io posso sentirlo

Abbiamo avuto tutto, se siamo vivi

Se stiamo respirando, stiamo respirando ancora

Tu and io, stiamo volando alto

Mi sentirò così per sempre

Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite

Quindi portami fuori stanotte

[Post-Ritornello]

Str***a, usciremo stanotte

Str***a, usciremo

Str***a, usciremo stanotte

Str***a, rispondi al telefono (Telefono)

Str***a, usciremo stanotte

Str***a, usciremo

Str***a, usciremo stanotte

Str***a, rispondi al telefono

[Verso 1]

Okay, usciremo stanotte, non voglio rimanere a casa

Ho detto alle mie ragazze di chiamare Uber perchè non trovo il mio telefono

Mi sto preparando, manicure e pedicure, vestiti fancy con i giubbotti in pelle

Ora stiamo cercando qualche guaio come se fossimo alla ricerca di un tesoro

[Pre-Ritornello]

Mi sento bene

Non vedo il mio ragazzo da alcune sere

Non mi importa nulla perchè sono così su di giri

Io e le mie ragazze siamo pronte a spiccare il volo

[Ritornello]

Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite

Riesci a sentirlo? Riesci a sentirlo?

Abbiamo avuto tutto, se siamo vivi

Se stiamo respirando, sto respirando ancora

[Verso 2]

Okay, resteremo sveglie stanotte, non c’è modo di tornare indietro

Ho i pantaloncini tirati su, scommetto che stiate tutti pensando che stia per correre in pista

Ho appena scoperto che io ed Elton John abbiamo le stesse scarpe, è un dato di fatto

Ehi Chelsea, ti spiace se metto il vino nel tuo zaino?

[Pre-Ritornello]

Mi sto ubriacando

Non vedo il mio ragazzo da alcuni mesi

Oh, non so se è la mariujana o è un fetente

Io e le mie ragazze ci stiamo divertendo tutte (Woo)

[Ritornello]

Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite

Riesci a sentirlo? Io posso sentirlo

Abbiamo avuto tutto, se siamo vivi

Se stiamo respirando, stiamo respirando ancora

Tu and io, stiamo volando alto

Mi sentirò così per sempre

Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite

Quindi portami fuori stanotte

[Post-Ritornello]

Str***a, usciremo stanotte

Str***a, usciremo (Ayy)

Str***a, usciremo stanotte

Str***a, rispondi al telefono (Ei, ei, telefono)

Str***a, usciremo stanotte

Str***a, usciremo (Ei ei)

Str***a, usciremo stanotte

Str***a, usciremo

[Outro]

Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori?

Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori?

Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori?

Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori?

Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori? (Usciremo stanotte)

Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori? (Usciremo stanotte)

Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori? (Usciremo stanotte)

Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori? (Usciremo stanotte)

Stanotte?

Testo di Tonight di Kesha

[Chorus]

Tonight’s the best night of our lives

Can you feel it? I can feel it

We got it all, if we’re alive

If we’re breathing, we’re still breathing

You and I, we’re flying high

Gonna feel like this forever

Tonight’s the best night of our lives

So take me out tonight

[Post-Chorus]

Bitch, we going out tonight

Bitch, we going out

B-b-b-bitch, we going out tonight

Bitch, pick up your phone (Phone)

Bitch, we going out tonight

Bitch, we going out

B-b-b-bitch, we going out tonight

Bitch, pick up your phone

[Verse 1]

Okay, we’re going out tonight, don’t wanna stay home

I got my girls to call the Uber ‘cause I can’t find my phone

I’m getting ready, mani-pedi, fancy shit with the leathers

Now we’re looking for some trouble like we huntin’ for treasure

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m feeling alright

Haven’t seen my boyfriend in a few nights

I don’t give a fuck ‘cause I am so high

Me and all my girls are lookin’ so fly, yep

[Chorus]

Tonight’s the best night of our lives

Can you feel it? Can you feel it? (Oh)

We got it all, if we’re alive

If we’re breathing, I’m still breathing

[Verse 2]

Okay, we stayin’ up tonight, there’s no turnin’ back

I got my shorties up so high, bet y’all think I’m runnin’ track

Just found out me and Elton John have the same shoes, that’s a fact

Hey Chelsea, do you mind if I put this wine in your backpack?

[Pre-Chorus]

I’m gettin’ so drunk

Haven’t seen my boyfriend in a few months

Oh, don’t know if it’s weed or if it’s a skunk

Me and all my girls are fuckin’ on one, yeah (Woo)

[Chorus]

Tonight’s the best night of our lives

Can you feel it? I can feel it

We got it all, if we’re alive

If we’re breathing, we’re still breathing

You and I, we’re flying high

Gonna feel like this forever

Tonight’s the best night of our lives

So take me out tonight (No)

[Post-Chorus]

Bitch, we going out tonight (Yeah, woo)

Bitch, we going out (Ayy)

B-b-b-bitch, we going out tonight (Hey, ayy)

Bitch, pick up your phone (Hey, hey, phone)

Bitch, we going out tonight (Hey, hey)

Bitch, we going out (Hey, hey)

B-b-b-bitch, we going out tonight (Hey, hey)

Bitch, pick up your phone (Hey, hey)

[Outro]

Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out

Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out

Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out

Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out

Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out (We goin’ out tonight)

Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out (We goin’ out tonight)

Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out (We goin’ out tonight)

Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out (We goin’ out tonight)

Tonight?