Kesha ha voluto rilasciare in anticipo un’altra traccia contenuta nel nuovo disco “High Road”, il quarto della cantante, in uscita questo venerdì.
Il brano in questione si intitola “Tonight” ed era già stato condiviso con il pubblico durante un evento che l’ha visto come protagonista lo scorso Ottobre.
Kesha ha pero’ deciso di rilasciarlo ufficialmente a pochi giorni dall’arrivo del nuovo progetto, del quale ci ha già fatto ascoltare alcuni brani: “Raising Hell”, “My Own Dance” e “Resentment”.
L’uscita del brano è stata annunciata con un breve video che vede scorrere alcune immagini della cantante accompagnate dalla ripetizione del ritornello “stanotte, portami fuori stanotte”.
“Tonight”, che rappresenta anche la traccia con la quale si apre l’album, ha tutte le caratteristiche di una ballad…..almeno per i primi secondi. Si tratta infatti in realtà di un brano hip-hop, che vuole celebrare la bella vita notturna.
“Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre viteEstratto dal testo di Tonight di Kesha
Riesci a sentirlo? Io posso sentirlo
Abbiamo avuto tutto, se siamo vivi
Se stiamo respirando, stiamo respirando ancora
Tu and io, stiamo volando alto
Mi sentirò così per sempre
Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite
Quindi portami fuori stanotte”
Parlando del nuovo album Kesha ha rivelato come lo spirito di questo progetto sia nettamente diverso dal precedente. C’è più gioia e felicità, sentimenti che la cantante ha ammesso di aver provato davvero solo negli ultimi anni. L’unica pressione sentita è dovuta ai suoi fan, i quali spera di non deludere mai.
In attesa di ascoltare l’album “High Road” questo venerdì, date un ascolto a “Tonight” e fateci sapere cosa ne pensate!
Traduzione testo di Tonight di Kesha
[Ritornello]
Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite
Riesci a sentirlo? Io posso sentirlo
Abbiamo avuto tutto, se siamo vivi
Se stiamo respirando, stiamo respirando ancora
Tu and io, stiamo volando alto
Mi sentirò così per sempre
Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite
Quindi portami fuori stanotte
[Post-Ritornello]
Str***a, usciremo stanotte
Str***a, usciremo
Str***a, usciremo stanotte
Str***a, rispondi al telefono (Telefono)
Str***a, usciremo stanotte
Str***a, usciremo
Str***a, usciremo stanotte
Str***a, rispondi al telefono
[Verso 1]
Okay, usciremo stanotte, non voglio rimanere a casa
Ho detto alle mie ragazze di chiamare Uber perchè non trovo il mio telefono
Mi sto preparando, manicure e pedicure, vestiti fancy con i giubbotti in pelle
Ora stiamo cercando qualche guaio come se fossimo alla ricerca di un tesoro
[Pre-Ritornello]
Mi sento bene
Non vedo il mio ragazzo da alcune sere
Non mi importa nulla perchè sono così su di giri
Io e le mie ragazze siamo pronte a spiccare il volo
[Ritornello]
Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite
Riesci a sentirlo? Riesci a sentirlo?
Abbiamo avuto tutto, se siamo vivi
Se stiamo respirando, sto respirando ancora
[Verso 2]
Okay, resteremo sveglie stanotte, non c’è modo di tornare indietro
Ho i pantaloncini tirati su, scommetto che stiate tutti pensando che stia per correre in pista
Ho appena scoperto che io ed Elton John abbiamo le stesse scarpe, è un dato di fatto
Ehi Chelsea, ti spiace se metto il vino nel tuo zaino?
[Pre-Ritornello]
Mi sto ubriacando
Non vedo il mio ragazzo da alcuni mesi
Oh, non so se è la mariujana o è un fetente
Io e le mie ragazze ci stiamo divertendo tutte (Woo)
[Ritornello]
Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite
Riesci a sentirlo? Io posso sentirlo
Abbiamo avuto tutto, se siamo vivi
Se stiamo respirando, stiamo respirando ancora
Tu and io, stiamo volando alto
Mi sentirò così per sempre
Stanotte è la notte più bella delle nostre vite
Quindi portami fuori stanotte
[Post-Ritornello]
Str***a, usciremo stanotte
Str***a, usciremo (Ayy)
Str***a, usciremo stanotte
Str***a, rispondi al telefono (Ei, ei, telefono)
Str***a, usciremo stanotte
Str***a, usciremo (Ei ei)
Str***a, usciremo stanotte
Str***a, usciremo
[Outro]
Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori?
Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori?
Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori?
Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori?
Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori? (Usciremo stanotte)
Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori? (Usciremo stanotte)
Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori? (Usciremo stanotte)
Stanotte, stanotte, non mi porterai fuori? (Usciremo stanotte)
Stanotte?
Testo di Tonight di Kesha
[Chorus]
Tonight’s the best night of our lives
Can you feel it? I can feel it
We got it all, if we’re alive
If we’re breathing, we’re still breathing
You and I, we’re flying high
Gonna feel like this forever
Tonight’s the best night of our lives
So take me out tonight
[Post-Chorus]
Bitch, we going out tonight
Bitch, we going out
B-b-b-bitch, we going out tonight
Bitch, pick up your phone (Phone)
Bitch, we going out tonight
Bitch, we going out
B-b-b-bitch, we going out tonight
Bitch, pick up your phone
[Verse 1]
Okay, we’re going out tonight, don’t wanna stay home
I got my girls to call the Uber ‘cause I can’t find my phone
I’m getting ready, mani-pedi, fancy shit with the leathers
Now we’re looking for some trouble like we huntin’ for treasure
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m feeling alright
Haven’t seen my boyfriend in a few nights
I don’t give a fuck ‘cause I am so high
Me and all my girls are lookin’ so fly, yep
[Chorus]
Tonight’s the best night of our lives
Can you feel it? Can you feel it? (Oh)
We got it all, if we’re alive
If we’re breathing, I’m still breathing
[Verse 2]
Okay, we stayin’ up tonight, there’s no turnin’ back
I got my shorties up so high, bet y’all think I’m runnin’ track
Just found out me and Elton John have the same shoes, that’s a fact
Hey Chelsea, do you mind if I put this wine in your backpack?
[Pre-Chorus]
I’m gettin’ so drunk
Haven’t seen my boyfriend in a few months
Oh, don’t know if it’s weed or if it’s a skunk
Me and all my girls are fuckin’ on one, yeah (Woo)
[Chorus]
Tonight’s the best night of our lives
Can you feel it? I can feel it
We got it all, if we’re alive
If we’re breathing, we’re still breathing
You and I, we’re flying high
Gonna feel like this forever
Tonight’s the best night of our lives
So take me out tonight (No)
[Post-Chorus]
Bitch, we going out tonight (Yeah, woo)
Bitch, we going out (Ayy)
B-b-b-bitch, we going out tonight (Hey, ayy)
Bitch, pick up your phone (Hey, hey, phone)
Bitch, we going out tonight (Hey, hey)
Bitch, we going out (Hey, hey)
B-b-b-bitch, we going out tonight (Hey, hey)
Bitch, pick up your phone (Hey, hey)
[Outro]
Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out
Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out
Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out
Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out
Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out (We goin’ out tonight)
Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out (We goin’ out tonight)
Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out (We goin’ out tonight)
Tonight, tonight, won’t you take me out (We goin’ out tonight)
Tonight?
