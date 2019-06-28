Tutto sta cambiando per Iggy Azalea.

La ventinovenne ha presentato il suo secondo album qualche mese fa, ed il disco è finalmente pronto. All’inizio di questa settimana ha svelato la macabra ma significativa copertina e ha confermato che In My Defense arriverà il 19 luglio. Di più? Il disco è disponibile per il pre-ordine a partire da oggi (28 giugno).

Ecco la parte migliore: la rapper australiana ha voluto festeggiare il tutto rilasciando una nuova traccia dal titolo “Just Wanna”. Si tratta di un singolo che fa da conto alla rovescia al disco.

Qui Iggy rende abbondantemente chiaro che ha solo una cosa per la testa.

La diva lo spiega molto semplicemente sul ritornello. “Voglio solo scopare”, dice la cantante.

Il resto dei testi sono ancora più espliciti e sicuramente non lasciano spazio a interpretazioni. Probabilmente la vecchia etichetta bloccava il lavoro creativo di Azalea, che in questo progetto si sta decisamente lasciando andare.

A questo punto, In My Defense sarà uno dei progetti più attesi dell’anno.

Testo in lingua originale di Just Wanna

[Intro]

Sure enough, she actually thought of me

Thought of me enough to decide that I was the guy she could trust for the whole fun-ness of her party

She wanted to fuck me, she wants my dick

[Ritornello]

I just wanna fuck

Ah, push it, ah, push it

I just wanna nut

Ah, push it, ah, push it

I’ma put this pussy on your face

Ah, push it

Open up boy, come and get a taste

Ah, push it

I just wanna fuck

Ah, push it, ah, push it

[Verso 1]

They call me big Iggy, and I’m a bit freaky

If he hit it, then he love it, there’s a big reason

I’m tryna take a ride, I’m on the dick speedin’

Can you come and lay some pipe? ‘Cause my shit leakin’

I’m tryna bust it open, I ain’t strip teasin’

If we fuck, we stuck together like pits breeding

When I put it on his face, I think he quit breathin’

Like “ah”

Sweet Jesus

Break him off proper, booty like a model

Make him give me head, medulla oblongata

I take care of my business, let me move into the office

Make me hush, I’m doin’ too much talkin’, baby

[Ritornello]

I just wanna fuck (Fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck)

I just wanna nut (Nut, nut, nut, nut, nut, nut)

I’ma put this pussy on your face

Ah, push it

Open up boy, come and get a taste

Ah, push it

I just wanna fuck

Ah, push it, ah, push it

[Verso 2]

I can tell that you want it by the way that you want me

Go on and put on your saddle, I’m ‘bout to hop on the pony

When we fuck, I’ma go in, I be screamin’ and moanin’

Your face like a litter box, I put the pussy right on it

I am not tryna cuddle, so don’t get caught in the moment

I’ma need you to kill it, then after, send you condolence

When it come to pleasin’ you, baby, I’m really devoted

Been like a skeleton, we need to be bonin’

I’m tryna tell you, I’m a freaky ass, messy muhfucka

And if I let him hit, then he a happy muhfucka

And when I throw it back, you better smack it, muhfucka

I grab his hard drive and then I hacked the muhfucka, baby

[Ritornello]

I just wanna fuck (Fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck, fuck)

I just wanna nut (Nut, nut, nut, nut, nut, nut)

I’ma put this pussy on your face

Ah, push it

Open up boy, come and get a taste

Ah, push it

I just wanna fuck

Ah, push it, ah, push it

[Interlude]

Hey, so did you bring a condom for tonight?

You brought a condom with you?

Yeah, I figured I might as well, you know

I bought a little bottle of spermicidal lude, too

But you laughed at my face when I said I’d be having sex tonight

Yeah, that doesn’t mean you shouldn’t

Just always be prepared, you know?

You didn’t even bring a condom?

[Conclusione]

Ah, push it, ah, push it

Ah, push it, ah, push it

I’ma put this pussy on your face

Ah, push it

Open up boy, come and get a taste

Ah, push it

I just wanna fuck

Ah, push it, ah, push it